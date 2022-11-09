Bleach TYBW: Byakuya Kuchiki's 8 most important fights, ranked

A member of the Big Three Anime, Bleach has some breathtaking action and memorable fights that keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Staggering abilities mixed with crisp animation and engaging storytelling further raise the appeal of the numerous battles. Fights such as Aizen vs Ichigo and Ichigo vs Ulquiorra Schiffer are legendary in the anime community.

In the fray, a certain Captain has also had his share of battles. Captain Byakuya Kuchiki was the Kuchiki Clan's 28th head, one of the four great noble clans in the Soul Society. He also served as the captain of the 6th Division in the Gotei 13.

Excellent sword skills, advanced kido, and a frightening Shikai and Bankai make him a formidable foe. Throughout Bleach, Byakuya displays just how powerful he can be. Here's a list of Byakuya Kuchiki's most important fights ranked on the basis of importance to the story.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Bleach manga and anime.

Bleach TYBW: 8 of Byakuya Kuchiki's most important fights, ranked

1) Byakuya Vs Ichigo Kurosaki, Final Fight

Probably one of the most defining fights in Bleach, this fight marked Ichigo's growth as he managed to match up to Byakuya. While fighting for Rukia, Ichigo evenly matched the Captain as both fighters used everything in their arsenal and went all out.

The battle ultimately ended in a draw as Byakuya withdrew the decision to uphold Rukia's execution.

2) Byakuya Vs Zommari Rureaux

Byakuya Vs Zommari Rureaux (image via Studio Pierrot)

Byakuya Kuchiki intervened as the 7th Espada, Zommari Rureaux, attempted to assassinate Rukia. Zommari was happy to accept the challenge and began engaging the Captain. He even tried to use Rukia's unconscious body. However, Byakuya spotted an opening and used Bankai to deal severe damage to the Espada.

Notably, Byakuya faced Zommari, not bound by duty, but to protect his late wife's sister. This was defining for him in Bleach as it showed significant character development.

3) Byakuya Vs As Nodt

Byakuya Vs As Nodt (image via Studio Pierrot)

As Nodt, Sternritter F was likely the most fearsome and terrifying opponent that Byakuya faced in Bleach. The fight occurred with Byakuya unaware and unprepared against the odd powers Nodt possessed. The most surprising aspect of the fight was the Sternritter's medallion, which stole Byakuya's Bankai, Senbonzakura Kageyoshi.

Armed with just Shikai, Byakuya did not exactly stand a chance. The fearsome Sternritter unleashed a thorough beating on the Captain, yet somehow, the latter managed to survive.

4) Byakuya and Kenpachi Zaraki Vs Yammy Llargo

Byakuya and Kenpachi Zaraki Vs Yammy Llargo (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Occurring later in the Hueco Mundo Arc, this was a fight in which Espada Yammy Llargo revealed his zanpakuto, Ira. He grew large to resemble an almost indestructible giant, which caused Ichigo's team many problems. Thus, Captain Byakuya and Captain Kenpachi Zaraki took over.

Unfortunately, a fair bit of this battle happened off-screen. But the consequences were remarkable as it put Byakuya and Kenpachi up against a behemoth of an opponent in Bleach. As expected, the Captain duo triumphed, ushering in the Espadas' end.

5) Byakuya & Allies Vs Other Sternritter

This was a battle of considerable significance in Bleach. It stood as the second major battle between the Soul Reapers and the Sternritter. It also depicted Byakuya facing off against multiple opponents as part of a larger group. He lent a hand in taking on Sternritter L, Pepe Waccabrada.

As the Sternritter compelled and dispatched Lieutenant Shuhei Hisagi to fight, Byakuya took care of the lieutenant coolly and did not incur too much damage. This pushed Pepe back, who suddenly began to stutter.

6) Byakuya Vs Ichigo Kurosaki, First Fight

One of Bleach's earlier fights, this was like Byakuya's introduction to Ichigo Kurosaki. Ichigo met the Captain and his Lieutenant and was immediately overpowered by them. Byakuya was swift in taking down the orange-haired boy who couldn't make head or tail of what was happening.

The whole encounter put Ichigo on Byakuya's radar. The final fight between the two, as mentioned earlier, was a long time coming, and this was the prologue.

7) Byakuya Vs Shukuro Tsukishima

Byakuya Vs Shukuro Tsukishima (image via Studio Pierrot)

A Fullbring warrior, Shukuro Tsukishima possessed the Book of the End. Before the battle, Byakuya stated that he felt the match between the two was perfect since the others were a good fit to face Tsukishima. Byakuya underestimated his opponent and struggled to land a decisive blow.

In the end, Byakuya was able to best Tsukishima with a surprise attack and stated that since he was Ichigo's opponent, he had no qualms about striking down Tsukishima. It marked a stage for Byakuya, where he went into battle unprepared and devised a strategy on the spot.

8) Byakuya Vs Renji Abarai

Byakuya Vs Renji Abarai (image via Studio Pierrot)

Byakuya Kuchiki vs Renji Abarai took place during the Ryoka Invasion and served as the last of Renji's efforts to surpass Byakuya, which was catalyzed by his attempt to rescue Rukia Kuchiki from execution. Byakuya was not someone who would attack his lieutenant, but he did so with no hesitation this time.

Renji was outclassed by the Captain, who inflicted serious damage on him during their fight. He had chosen to fight for Rukia's sake but could not stand up to Byakuya's might.

