10 most underrated characters in Bleach, ranked

Like Naruto and One Piece of the Big 3 Shonen anime, Bleach has never run out of characters, and each of its arcs never fails to surprise fans with unique personalities who have unprecedented powers. Only a few of them have become fan favorites, while the rest were disregarded due to their less screen time and by getting overshadowed by overrated characters.

Moreover, the capabilities of these characters were undeniably overwhelming, but beneath the pile of a massive cast of characters, they somewhere got lost in the storyline. This article will list ten Bleach characters who are underappreciated.

Bleach characters who deserved more attention

10) Giriko Kutsuzawa

Giriko Kutsuzawa as seen in Bleach (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Giriko was one of the most important characters in the Lost Shinigami arc. Being a Fullbringer and a member of the Xcution, he has immense spiritual powers that give him the ability to see the shinigami. Giriko’s most noteworthy feat is his unique pocket watch, which is the source of his Fullbring powers.

Activating his Fullbring, Giriko can link his target to a specific condition at a precise time set by him in his pocket watch. After his ability gets initiated, neither the target nor he can disable it. During his fight with Kenpachi Zaraki, Giriko was capable of overshadowing the former’s size by transforming himself into an enlarged herculean form.

9) Hanataro Yamada

Hanataro Yamada as seen in Bleach (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Hanataro played one of the pivotal roles in the Soul Society: The Rescue arc by saving Ichigo multiple times by healing his deep wounds and restoring his spiritual energy. Despite being a cowardly individual, he stood strong against those who would have killed him easily.

Due to his immense prowess in healing, he advanced from the 7th seat to the co-3rd seat in the Fourth Division, serving as the 14th Advanced Relief Team leader. His Zanpakuto, unlike any other in the Soul Society, has the ability to heal the target.

After Hanataro strikes his target, it instantly redirects the wounds into itself by raising the gauge level, which he can use for his offensive ability by unleashing the Shikai. As seen in the series, despite being a non-combatant, Hanataro nearly slew a Gillian-class Menos by releasing a powerful slash that was similar to a Cero.

8) Lisa Yadomaru

Lisa Yadomaru as seen in Bleach (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Before her defection from the Soul Society, Lisa was the 8th Division Lieutenant under Shinsui Kyoraku's captainship. Along with the other shinigami who were affected by Hollowfication, Lisa joined the new Visored for their survival. Lisa has quite a pragmatic approach towards life and she easily gets agitated due to her short temper.

She helped Ichigo in controlling and taming his inner hollow. Although she tends to work on her own intuition, during the Fake Karakura Town arc, she obliged Shinji’s command by prioritizing Ichigo’s life over her own by going against Aizen with a broken Shikai.

7) Tetsuzaemon Iba

Tetsuzaemon Iba as seen in Bleach (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Similar to Ikkaku Madarame, Iba is also a battle fanatic and won’t miss a chance to cross his sword against the former every now and then. He transferred to the 7th Division because it was difficult for him to get promoted to the position of lieutenant in the 11th Division. Iba later rose to be the 7th Division captain.

During the Fake Karakura Town arc, as per his captain, Komamura’s command, Iba stayed behind to stop the fake Karakura town from returning to normal by throwing some specialized rods. If it wasn’t for him, lots of people in the real world could have died.

6) Kukaku Shiba

Kukaku Shiba as seen in Bleach (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Shiba clan has always been one of the most prominent clans in Bleach. However, after its downfall, everything changed; with Kukaku being the last survivor of it, along with her younger brother Ganju, she took charge of her clan and became the head in no time.

She helped Ichigo and his gang enter the Soul Society by penetrating its barriers through the sky and launching them all through her specialized cannon. Being a member of the Shiba clan, Kukaku possesses a high-level spiritual power. Her ability to perform Hado #63 Raikoho speaks volumes about her capabilities.

5) Tessai Tsukabishi

Tessai Tsukabishi as seen in Bleach (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Tessai Tsukabishi is one of the strongest Kido users in Bleach, as before defecting from the Soul Society along with Kisuke Urahara, he was the captain of the Kido Corps of Soul Society. After his exile, he worked at the Urahara Shop and lived a monotonous life until the arrival of Ichigo Kurosaki.

When Ichigo was about to turn into a complete Hollow, Tessai, being the master of Kido spells, used Bakudo #99 Bankin, a high-level Kido that only a few can perform. This spell could have killed Ichigo, but Tessai perfectly enhanced it to tame the Hollow. This resulted in Ichigo escaping the blast with ease and assimilating his Hollow powers.

4) Orihime Inoue

Orihime Inoue as seen in Bleach (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Although Orihime is one of the central characters besides Sado and Ishida Uryu, she was highly disregarded despite having one of the most unique powers in Bleach. She was able to completely regenerate Grimmjow’s severed arm in an instant, a feat that not even the Advanced Relief Team of the Soul Society could perform.

Her unbreakable Shinten Kosshun Shield was durable enough to defend her from the attacks of Kugo Ginjo, who is regarded as the powerful Fullbringer. She can even protect herself from a Getsuga Tenshou with her shield.

3) Nelliel Tu Odelschwanck

Nelliel Tu Odelschwanck as seen in Bleach (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Nel seemed like an ordinary powerless annoying Arrancar kid when she met Ichigo. But after saving the latter from going up against Nnoitra Gilga, a Quinto Espada, she shocked everyone by revealing herself as the former Tres Espada. She is powerful enough to swallow a fully released Cero completely, which she can fire back at her opponents by increasing its damage rate.

Nel can switch from her child form to that of a fully grown adult, which totally depends on her emotions. Like all Espadas, Nel also possesses a strong sense of hostility towards Shinigamis, but she has a special liking for Ichigo.

2) Shuhei Hisagi

Shuhei Hisagi as seen in Bleach (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Shuhei Hisagi is a pacifist and he doesn't like to draw his sword unless it is for saving someone’s life. He also dislikes the shape of his Zanpakuto as it gives him the feeling of something that reaps life itself. Following in the footsteps of his former captain Kaname Tosen, he tries to follow his path with the least bloodshed.

Until the Fake Karakura arc, Hisagi was just a nobody, but after he showcased his true potential by defeating Barragan's Fraccion Findorr Calius and also assisting Komamura in putting an end to Tosen. Hisagi is also proficient in Kido spells, as he is capable of performing Bakudo #62 Hyapporankan, which is regarded as one of the high-level Kido spells in Bleach.

1) Chojiro Sasakibe

Chojiro Sasakibe as seen in Bleach (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Chojiro Sasakibe was the only individual who was strong enough to go against Genryusai Yamamoto Shigekuni, who is the legendary shinigami of all time and the Captain-Commander of Gotei 13. Genryusai even has a scar on his forehead that he received from dealing with Chojiro’s Bankai.

Due to his immense spiritual powers, he is capable of becoming a captain in the Thirteen Court Guard Squads (also known as "Gotei 13") of Soul Society. Still, he prefers to be a lieutenant under Genryusai to make amends for the past. His Shikai and Bankai remain a mystery, but in the Thousand-Year Blood War arc, fans got to see his true potential.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi