Bleach TYBW will release a 1-hour special climax for the 1st cour

As more exciting news comes out about Bleach, fans are getting more and more excited. Besides the fact that this new season of the series will run for a collective 4 cours, there will be a 1-hour special to draw the curtain on the 1st cour. It will serve as the finale with episodes 12 and 13 being merged into one.

Shonenleaks @shonenleaks BLEACH TYBW COUR-1 FINALE

Ep-12 & Ep-13 will be merged & made into 1 HOUR Long Special Episode!! BLEACH TYBW COUR-1 FINALEEp-12 & Ep-13 will be merged & made into 1 HOUR Long Special Episode!! https://t.co/2Q4UTP4xBU

The anime released a trailer that essentially served as a recap of the first ten episodes. This came after the tenth episode, titled "The Battle," aired. Finally, the trailer revealed the previously mentioned information about the combined broadcast of the 12th and 13th episodes as a 1-hour special.

This conclusion to the 1st cour will arrive on December 26, 2022. The animation studio, Pierrot, will be animating the adaptation.

Bleach TYBW to conclude 1st cour with 1-hour special

The tweet above translates to:

1st cour

Final 1 hour special Broadcast decision

The final episode (#12,#13) is a one-hour special!

Please look forward to the final story that decorates the last of the large volume.

#11 From 24:49 on 12/19 (Mon.) on TV Tokyo

1st cool final 1 hour special (#12,#13) From 24:30 on 12/26 (Mon.) on TV Tokyo

Episode 11 will be released on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 12:00 a.m. JST, according to the information available. The special episode, a one-hour compilation of episodes 12 and 13, will air the following week at 12:30 a.m. JST.

The events of Episode 10

Rasen - #Naruto20th!! @RasenRendanX



But the biggest surprise is still learning Retsu is a cold blooded savage! #BLEACH TYBW Episode 10 - The battle between Zaraki and Retsu was phenomenal. It was great finally learning about how Kenny fights and that he been holding back all these yearsBut the biggest surprise is still learning Retsu is a cold blooded savage! #BLEACH TYBW Episode 10 - The battle between Zaraki and Retsu was phenomenal. It was great finally learning about how Kenny fights and that he been holding back all these years But the biggest surprise is still learning Retsu is a cold blooded savage! https://t.co/dLskfBkJao

Bleach TYBW's Episode 10 "The Battle" was released on December 13, 2022. True to its name, it featured the showdown between Zaraki Kenpachi and Yachiryu Unohana (originally Retsu Unohana) at the Muken in the Central Underground prison of the Seireitei.

The reveal of Retsu Unohana in Episode 9 of Bleach: The Young Black Wind was preceded by a great deal of forethought and gradual buildup. Having eradicated the previous generation of Soul Reapers, it ushered in a new one that was more than capable of taking on Yhwach's army.

With the revelation of her true identity as Yachiru Unohana, the first Kenpachi and once the most powerful Soul Reaper in history, the weight of her words increased dramatically. The two had their first fight depicted in a flashback as well.

The flashback helped explain to viewers what happened when Unohana first faced Zaraki Kenpachi, and why she decided to adopt the alias Retsu.

Studio Pierrot's animation wizards really outdid themselves by depicting the Kenpachis' battle as a raging, hard-hitting climax. To further discuss the OST, for this fight, in particular, Shiro Sagisu's genius provided a fitting melody that brought to life the horror behind Yachiru's eyes.

Final Thoughts

Shonenleaks @shonenleaks BLEACH TYBW Cour-1 Lookback Video BLEACH TYBW Cour-1 Lookback Video https://t.co/STGBeGWZOc

Bleach TYBW continues to please fans despite a nearly 10-year hiatus. The anime's return was well received, and the animation studio went above and beyond to give the mega-series a fitting conclusion.

The upcoming 1-hour special will mark the end of the 1st cour, with 3 more to go. The 11th episode (titled "Everything But The Rain"), set for a December 19, 2022 release is highly anticipated following this special announcement.

