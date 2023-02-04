All Chainsaw Man arcs in chronological order 

Written and illustrated by Tatsuki Fujimoto, Chainsaw Man is one of the most popular manga and anime series to have come out in recent years. Packed with exciting action sequences, unconventional characters, and a gripping storyline, the series has established a fanbase worldwide.

The Chainsaw Man manga consists of 10 story arcs, four of which have been adapted in the first season of the anime. Here, we will provide an overview of all the Chainsaw Man arcs in chronological order, along with their corresponding chapters and anime episodes.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Chainsaw Man series.

Chainsaw Man: Chronological list of every arc in the series

1) Introduction Arc

Chainsaw Man killing zombies (Image via MAPPA)

The Introduction arc covers episodes 1-2 in the anime and lasts between chapters 1-4 in the manga. This arc introduces us to the protagonist Denji and his pet devil, Pochita. Denji is a poor teenager whose father killed himself after contracting a huge debt from the Yakuza.

Denji takes up all kinds of odd jobs, even getting into devil hunting with Pochita to repay his father's debt. In one of their jobs, the leader of the Yakuza tricks them into being killed and dismembered by the Zombie Devil.

To save Denji, Pochita merges with his dead body, regenerating his organs and becoming his heart. Upon revival, Denji transforms into Chainsaw Man and slaughters the Zombie Devil and his hoards of zombies.

Denji, Power, and Aki as seen in Chainsaw Man anime (Image via Studio MAPPA)

The next morning, a young woman named Makima arrives at the scene of the massacre along with other Public Safety Devil Hunters. She becomes intrigued by Denji's unique powers and takes him into her squad.

After arriving in Tokyo, Denji meets his new team member, Aki Hayakawa, who tries to make him quit devil hunting but eventually gives in and ends up living with him. Later, he meets another squad member, a fiend named Power. Seeing that she is a girl, Denji gets excited to work with her.

2) Bat Devil Arc

Bat Devil, as seen in Chainsaw Man anime (Image via MAPPA)

The Bat Devil arc covers episodes 2-5 in the anime and lasts between chapters 5-12 in the manga. This arc sees Denji teaming up with Power as they patrol the city. She kills the Cucumber Devil, which causes them some trouble with Makima.

Later, Power reveals that a Devil kidnaped her cat and that Makima recruited her before she could save her. Thus, Denji strikes a deal with Power to save her cat in exchange for being able to fondle her chest.

Power, however, knocks Denji out and presents him to the Devil as an offering to get her cat back. The Bat Devil refuses to let the cat go and ends up eating both the cat and Power. This forces Denji to transform into Chainsaw Man, allowing him to defeat the Bat Devil in a fight. However, a Leech Devil, the Bat Devil’s girlfriend, appears and attacks Denji.

Fox Devil eating the Leech Devil (Image via MAPPA)

When Denji succumbs to his blood loss and is about to get eaten by the Leech Devil, Aki Hayakawa arrives and uses his Fox Devil to eat the enemy, saving Denji's life. After waking up in the hospital, Aki interrogates Denji about the entire incident, but he ends up covering for Power. Later, Makima had Power live with Aki and Denji, increasing their daily troubles.

Denji then gets into a very intimate discussion with Makima and even gets the chance to fondle her chest. Makima uses this opportunity to ask Denji to kill the Gun Devil for her, promising to grant him a wish if he manages to do so. After that, they receive a devil extermination request for an unknown devil at Morin Hotel, and Makima's squad gets dispatched to handle the task.

3) Eternity Devil Arc

Eternity Devil, as seen in the Chainsaw Man anime (Image via MAPPA)

The Eternity Devil arc covers episodes 5-7 in the anime and lasts between chapters 13-21 in the manga. This arc revolves around a six-man team from Makima's Special Division 4 being sent to the Morin Hotel to kill the Eternity Devil, who had consumed a chunk of the Gun Devil's flesh.

Upon entering the hotel, the group gets trapped by the Eternity Devil in an endless loop on the hotel's eighth floor. After a while, they realize that the devil has gotten bigger, feeding on their fear, and is growing even larger. He then tells the group that they will be allowed to leave the hotel if they give Denji to him as an offering. After a lot of back and forth, Denji lets himself be devoured by the Eternity Devil, jumping into the void.

He fights with the Eternity Devil like a maniac and drinks the devil's blood to replenish his own. He finally managed to kill the devil after three straight days of fighting with a little help from Himeno.

4) Katana Man Arc

Chainsaw Man vs Katana Man (Image via MAPPA)

The Katana Man Arc covers episodes 8-12 in the anime and lasts between chapters 22-39 in the manga. In this arc, the entire Division 4 gets attacked with guns, and most of the human members in the division meet their demise. Denji, Power, Aki, and Himeno get attacked by the Katana Man while eating in a restaurant. Denji and others get shot while Aki summons his contracted Fox Devil.

Katana Man gets eaten by the Fox Devil, but he quickly transforms and slices his way out. Aki then manages to kill him with the help of the Escape Devil. However, a woman named Sawatari arrives at the scene and revives Katana Man. Himeno, being fatally wounded, decides to give her life to her Ghost Devil so that it can fight in her place.

Sawatari's Snake Devil manages to eat the Ghost Devil, saving Katana man yet again. Denji transforms into Chainsaw Man and fights the villains. However, he gets his body sliced off in half. With the situation looking hopeless for the heroes, Kobeni arrives at the scene and displays incredible agility, dodging Snake Devil's attacks while also slicing Katana Man's arm.

Kishibe, as seen in the Chainsaw Man anime (Image via MAPPA)

The retaliation to the attack was swift, with Makima bringing together a new 4th Division consisting mainly of hybrids led by one of the strongest devil hunters, Kishibe. The arc ended with Denji defeating the Katana man and Sawatari committing suicide after getting captured by Kobeni.

5) Bomb Girl Arc

Reze and Chainsaw Man (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Bomb Girl Arc lasts between chapters 40-52 in the manga and will be animated in the second season of Chainsaw Man. The arc follows Denji and his new love interest, Reze, who later turns out to be the Bomb Devil Hybrid.

She hounds Denji for his Pochita-powered heart throughout the arc while members of Division 4 try and stop her from getting her hands on it. Aki, Angel, Beam, Galgali, and Denji fight the Bomb Devil together, but her power is too overwhelming for them to handle. However, Denji survives the onslaught and even changes Reze's heart, asking her to run away with him.

However, she gets ambushed by Makima and Angel and meets her demise at their hands, with Denji never finding out that she somewhat reciprocated his feelings.

6) International Assassins Arc

Makima and the Darkness Devil (Image via Tatsuki Fujimoto)

The International Assassins Arc lasts between chapters 53-70 in the manga. In this arc, powerful assassins from every part of the world arrive in Japan and hunt down Denji to get his Chainsaw Man heart.

This arc introduces characters like Quanxi, a crossbow devil hybrid, and former devil hunter, Santa Claus, a global hive mind of perfect doll assassins controlled by one person with the help of the Doll Devil. We also get introduced to the Darkness Devil, who embodies the primal fear of darkness.

7) Gun Devil Arc

Gun Devil, as seen in the Chainsaw Man manga (Image via Tatsuki Fujimoto)

The Gun Devil Arc lasts between chapters 71-79 in the manga. In this arc, Makima reveals the shocking fact that the Gun Devil has already been defeated with parts of his body in possession of different countries and devils.

This arc sees the Gun Devil fighting against Makima, who uses the contracts of Aki Hayakawa, Tendo, Yutaro Kurose, Akane Sawatari, and the abilities of Spider Devil and Angel Devil to fight the powerful devil.

However, the Gun Devil manages to survive and ends up possessing the dead body of Aki Hayakawa, turning him into the Gun Fiend.

8) Control Devil Arc

Chainsaw Devil vs Hybrids (Image via Tatsuki Fujimoto)

The Control Devil Arc lasts between chapters 80-97 in the manga. This arc reveals the true motives behind Makima's actions and the reason for her interest in Denji. Makima kills Power to take away Denji's happiness and normalcy of having a family and even reveals that Denji was the one who killed his own father.

This was too much for the young boy to handle, and he became unresponsive, with his contract of leading a normal and happy life to Pochita being broken. This allows Makima to summon the Chainsaw Devil in his original form once again.

A fight ensues between the two, and Makima gets killed and devoured by Pochita. After her death, the Control Devil gets reincarnated as a young girl named Nayuta.

9) Justice Devil Arc

Asa Mitaka (Image via Tatsuki Fujimoto)

The Justice Devil Arc lasts between chapters 98-111 in the manga. In this arc, high school student Asa Mitaka becomes the host of War Devil Yoru, who forces her to take revenge on Chainsaw Man.

The arc sees Asa fighting with her class president and Yuko, both of whom have a contract with the Justice Devil. Later in the arc, Yuto gets killed by a Chainsaw Man imposter, causing Asa to be even more furious with the devil.

10) Current Arc

The Current Arc started in manga chapter 112 and is currently ongoing. In this arc, Asa Mikata tries turning Denji into a human weapon on the orders of Yoru. She even went on a date with Denji, all in pursuit of making him the perfect weapon Yoru can use to kill Chainsaw Man. She also gets visited by the Famine Devil in this arc, who is part of the Devil Hunter Club.

In chapter 119, Yoru takes over Asa's body and kisses Denji, but the moment gets interrupted by Nayuta returning home with her dogs and calling Asa a "thief."

