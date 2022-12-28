Chainsaw Man episode 12: Katana Man arc ends with a glimpse of Lady Reze

Chainsaw Man episode 12 is finally out as the anime ended with the conclusion to the Katana Man Arc. While a second season of the anime is yet to be announced, fans are hopeful after watching the final scene as it gave them a hint about the upcoming arc.

The previous episode saw Aki making a contract with the Future Devil, while Kishibe was later seen leading the new Special Division 4 as they launched an attack on Katana Man and Sawatari Akane. Fans were introduced to some new Devil Hunters as Aki tried to take down Akane Sawatari and the Ghost Devil.

Chainsaw Man episode 12 sees Katana Man Arc come to an end

Kobeni capturing Sawatari in Chainsaw Man episode 12 (Image via MAPPA)

Chainsaw Man episode 12, titled Katana vs Chainsaw, opens with Aki struggling in his fight against the Ghost Devil as he was being strangled by it. This is when he remembered the time Himeno offered him his first cigarette but took it back after she learned he was a minor back then. Surprisingly, the Ghost Devil gave it back to Aki after he put it down.

Aki slowly walked towards the Ghost Devil as he remembered how it did not have eyes, but only detected any foes through fear. Aki, who was no longer scared of the Ghost Devil, climbed over it and sliced off its head, promising Himeno that he would soon join her. Soon after, as Sawatari was preparing to attack Aki, Kobeni managed to capture her.

Katana Man as seen in Chainsaw Man episode 12 (Image via MAPPA)

As Power and Denji were using the elevator, it stopped on a floor filled with Zombies. While Denji did ask Power not to alarm them, she decided to fight the Zombies and challenged them to a fight. Denji, who was perplexed by the situation, simply let the elevator go up, where he happened to encounter Katana Man and two of his goons.

Denji was about to pull his cord when Katana Man stopped him for a talk. He wanted to learn Denji's attitude towards his actions. However, when he learned that Denji felt no remorse for killing his grandfather or the zombies, Katana Man chose to fight Denji, as both hybrids changed into their devil forms respectively.

Katana Man as seen in Chainsaw Man episode 12 (Image via MAPPA)

Katana Man and Chainsaw Man flew out the window as the hybrids started fighting across the city, over the buildings, and over a running train. Just as the fight was getting intense, Katana Man pushed Chainsaw Man into the train through the roof. The public started panicking as the train came to an emergency halt.

Katana Man proceeded to cut off Chainsaw Man's arms, leaving him only with the chainsaw on his head. Being at an advantage, Katana Man became overconfident as he proceeded to take down his opponent. However, Chainsaw Man had a new trick up his leg, as he could summon chainsaws through his legs as well, using which he sliced Katana Man into two halves.

Katana Man as seen in Chainsaw Man episode 12 (Image via MAPPA)

Denji managed to capture Katana Man as he was waiting for the police to come to arrest him, which is when he decided to avenge Himeno by organizing a competition. Aki happened to arrive at that time exactly as he revealed that the competition was to kick Katana Man in his private parts. The person who would manage to get Katana Man to scream the loudest would win.

While Aki was initially reluctant to take part, he decided to do so after looking at Himeno's cigarette. The two kept kicking Katana Man as his screams were the requiem the Devil Hunters were offering to Himeno.

Makima as seen in Chainsaw Man episode 12 (Image via MAPPA)

Elsewhere, Makima was seen reporting the incident to one of her superiors. She revealed how Sawatari Akane was a former Public Devil Hunter who had made a contract with the Gun Devil to give guns to the Yakuza. In exchange, Sawatari was to obtain the Chainsaw Devil's heart. However, before they learned more about the same, she was killed by the Snake Devil itself, in a possible contracted suicide.

With the addition of 5 kilos of Gun Devil flesh that Public Safety already possessed, Makima revealed how 1.4 kilos of flesh were obtained inside the building.

Final thoughts on Chainsaw Man episode 12

Power and Denji as seen in Chainsaw Man episode 12 (Image via MAPPA)

Chainsaw Man episode 12 also featured some anime-original scenes as Denji, Power, and Aki were seen enjoying a day together strolling, shopping, playing, and having dinner together.

In the end, Aki was seen smoking Himeno's cigarette, which meant that he was satisfied with his revenge. Meanwhile, Denji had his recurring dream, but this time there was a difference as he heard Pochita's voice. Pochita asked Denji to never open the door that appeared in front of him during his dreams. This could be something that the anime might explain in future arcs.

Lastly, the final scene of the anime was something all manga fans had been waiting for as it gave fans a glimpse of Lady Reze and the cafe she worked in. This was an obvious hint to fans that Chainsaw Man was set to continue, with a possible cour 2 set to be announced soon.

