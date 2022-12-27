Chainsaw Man episode 12 preview hints at Katana Man vs Chainsaw Man, Aki to deal with Ghost Devil

MAPPA has finally released the preview for Chainsaw Man episode 12, which is set to be released on December 28, 2022, at 1 am JST on Crunchyroll.

The episode, titled Katana vs Chainsaw, will also be available on Hulu in the United States. At the same time, fans in South and South-East Asia will be able to stream the anime on Ani-One Asia's membership service, Ani-One Asia Ultra. However, in certain regions, the episode will be delayed by a week.

The previous episode saw Aki making a contract with the Future Devil. Elsewhere, Kishibe trained Denji and Power, as he was shown to be suspicious of Makima. Later, Kishibe heads an attack against Katana Man and Samurai Sword with the new Special Division 4.

Chainsaw Man episode 12 preview hints at the rematch between Katana Man and Chainsaw Man

Chainsaw Man episode 12, titled Katana vs Chainsaw, will resume right from the end of the previous episode, as Aki was seen getting strangled by the Ghost Devil.

Himeno was previously contracted to the Ghost Devil, and ever since Sawatari Akane defeated her, she has had control over it.

Aki Hayakawa as seen in Chainsaw Man episode 12 preview (Image via MAPPA)

However, from the preview, it is evident that the Ghost Devil will be handing something to Aki. Fans will have to wait to learn how Aki will deal with the situation. Even if Aki were to defeat the Ghost Devil, Sawatari Akane is still a foe who could be a big problem for Special Division 4.

Angel Devil as seen in Chainsaw Man episode 12 preview (Image via MAPPA)

Elsewhere, Denji and Power will be going on their own to find Katana Man. However, it is pretty evident that Power gets distracted by the Zombies present on one of the floors and chooses to go fight them, while Denji is left alone to find and fight Katana Man.

Denji and Power as seen in Chainsaw Man episode 12 preview (Image via MAPPA)

Denji will find Katana Man as he is seen pulling the starter rope on his chest to become Chainsaw Man. The preview depicts how intense the battle between the two hybrids is set to be as they are seen fighting over a moving train. Their weapons can be seen clashing and setting off sparks.

Makima as seen in Chainsaw Man episode 12 preview images (Image via MAPPA)

Additionally, the preview images for the episode revealed scenes with Makima and Angel Devil. Being the final episode of the first season, the fight between will Chainsaw Man and Katana Man will surely conclude, soon after which Makima might try to come up with an answer as to why Sawatari initiated the terrorist attack.

