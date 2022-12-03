Jujutsu Kaisen's Gojo vs Chainsaw Man's Makima: Who will win in a 1v1?

Chainsaw Man's Makima has everyone fawning over her appeal as fans look forward to Denji accomplishing his goals to get closer to her. While MAPPA might currently be focusing on Chainsaw Man's most popular female character, only a few years ago, the animation studio had all its focus on Jujutsu Kaisen's Satoru Gojo and his Six Eyes.

Both are fan-favorite characters amongst the audience and it was only natural for anime fans to compare their strength in hopes of finding a winner. While both of them are not from the same universe, given how both the anime have creatures within them born from fear, one could come up with a common ground for them.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man manga. It also purely reflects the author's opinion.

Chainsaw Man's Makima could defeat Jujutsu Kaisen's Satoru Gojo in a death battle

Makima as seen in Chainsaw Man anime (Image via MAPPA)

While Satoru Gojo has several abilities, with two of his cornerstones being his Infinity and Domain Expansion - Unlimited Void, Makima's abilities as the Control Devil seem to be just enough to overpower him.

Gojo's Infinity is an ability which allows him to manipulate and distort the space around him to protect himself. It was even shown in the manga as to how Gojo created Infinity's auto-selection determined by their danger levels. He created an ability that automatically protects him from any harm, but if we look at Makima's abilities, there are a few that could bypass Infinity.

Satoru Gojo as seen in the movie (Image via MAPPA)

Firstly, there is Makima's Finger Gun which helps her inflict heavy damage upon her opponents as she is able to shoot an invisible force at targets she points at with her index finger. Given how this attack has no mass, speed, or shape, it should be able to bypass Gojo's Infinity and inflict heavy damage upon him.

Secondly, Makima has control over quite a few devils by the end of the first part. Given how she has control over the Future Devil, she could be way better aware of her opponent and could use her Death Ritual move to kill any sacrifice of her choice to crush Gojo into a pulp as seen in the manga during the Katana Man arc.

Makima as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

If these techniques do not work due to any reason, one should remember that Makima is the Control Devil, and thus she has the ability to dominate and forcefully manipulate the people around her.

While it is true that Makima could only control beings that she believes are weaker than her, the only being she considered superior to her was the Chainsaw Man and thus wanted to make him look pathetic in her eyes. In the case of someone like Gojo, Makima may not require any such manual manipulation of events.

Satoru Gojo as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

As for Gojo's Domain Expansion, Makima might have a tough time fighting Gojo. However, fans must remember that as per Makima's contract with Japan's President, any injuries dealt to Makima will be automatically transferred to that of a Japanese citizen.

Given Gojo's willingness to protect others, he may refrain from killing Makima and indirectly killing the entire population of Japan only to defeat her.

