Chainsaw Man episode 8 preview introduces Katana Man

MAPPA has finally released the preview for Chainsaw Man episode 8, as it is set to be released on November 30, 2022, at 1 am JST on Crunchyroll.

The episode, titled Gunshot, will also be available to watch on Hulu in the United States. At the same time, fans in South and South-East Asia will be able to stream the anime on Ani-One Asia's membership service, Ani-One Asia Ultra.

The previous episode saw Denji defeating the Eternity Devil, as the Division 4 Devil Hunters were later seen celebrating the arrival of the new members. While Denji was owed a k**s by Himeno, what he received instead was a barf k**s.

Chainsaw Man episode 8 hints at the beginning of Katana Man arc

Chainsaw Man episode 8 will resume right from the end of the previous episode where Himeno, after getting drunk, asked Denji if he wanted to sleep with her.

The episode ended right there on a cliffhanger as Denji was yet to give her an answer. However, given how he already felt about her, Denji was bound to say yes to her.

Himeno and Denji as seen in Chainsaw Man episode 8 preview (Image via MAPPA)

The preview images also show Makima in her outfit from the bar outing earlier that night, which means that we are also bound to get a little flashback of her. Thus, there is also a chance that Denji will reject Himeno's advances due to his feelings towards Makima.

Makima as seen in Chainsaw Man episode 8 preview (Image via MAPPA)

The preview trailer itself shows Denji and Himeno having breakfast together at her place. Himeno, after getting drunk, could be expected to ask Denji what happened the previous night. It is yet to be revealed why Himeno brought Denji to her place and what conversation they are set to have in the morning.

The preview also shows fans glimpses of new enemies, Katana Man and Akane Sawatari. The two are set to kickstart the Katana Man arc, as their aim is to kill Denji and take his heart.

Akane Sawatari as seen in Chainsaw Man episode 8 preview (Image via MAPPA)

Katana Man, similar to Chainsaw Man, is a human-devil hybrid who has merged with the Katana Devil. While the reasons behind his actions are yet to be revealed, it seems like he is a formidable foe looking at his battle against Aki Hayakawa in the preview trailer.

The preview trailer even gives fans a glimpse of Makima on the train. According to what Aki had previously mentioned, Makima was set to go on a trip to Tokyo. It is possible that she may have departed for her trip in this episode when the Katana Man will launch his attack on Denji.

