Chainsaw Man: How Kishibe is connected to Himeno and Makima, explained

With Chainsaw Man episode 10 introducing Kishibe in the anime, fans of the manga are already head over heels for him as he began Denji and Power's training upon Makima's request.

While he did previously appear in the anime through Himeno's flashback, fans weren't introduced to him properly. Thus, with episode 10, the anime has finally introduced fans to the strongest Devil Hunter in Public Safety group.

While he may have only been introduced now, it is pretty evident that he is a veteran on the field. At the same time, one may be led to wonder how he is connected to Himeno and Makima.

How is Chainsaw Man's Kishibe connected to Special Division 4 members?

Kishibe and Himeno

While the anime or manga didn't show how Kishibe and Himeno first connected, we did get a flashback scene of them when the latter was visiting the grave of her former buddy Sahara.

In episode 10, Kishibe expressed how he likes getting called 'Master' by the people he trains. Given how Himeno, too, called Kishibe a Master in episode 7, it is pretty evident that he may have trained her in the past.

Also, seeing how Himeno is seen worrying about Kishibe's drinking habits, it can be concluded that they had a good relationship.

Their conversation also suggests that Kishibe was the one who entrusted Himeno with Aki, which means that he used to trust her. He also advised her on how only the craziest devil hunters were the ones who survived. Thus, there was the possibility that both Himeno and Aki, being sane, could die in the line of duty.

Kishibe and Makima

Similar to Himeno's situation, it wasn't revealed either in the anime or manga how Kishibe first happened to meet Makima. However, it is pretty evident that as far as their roles in Public Safety Devil Hunters go, both of them trust each other to be great assets.

Makima identified Kishibe as the strongest Devil Hunter in the group and as she was busy due to her duties as the head of Special Division 4, she requested Kishibe to train Denji and Power so that they could strengthen the Division, and he complied with the same.

While Kishibe made it pretty evident that he had never trained Fiends or Devils before, he could not deny Makima's request. He realized that she must have only asked him to train Power and Denji if it was absolutely necessary, showing how much he respected her as a fellow Public Safety officer.

As for the manga, Kishibe is shown to be pretty suspicious of Makima. He knew that Makima was aware of the attack, which was set to take place on Division 4, and only used the situation for her means.

But he was also shown to be sympathetic towards her as he knew that Makima's nasty behavior came from the way she was nurtured and raised by the government. She was taught to be a ruthless, stern, and no-nonsense woman so that she could lead the Public Safety Bureau to exterminate devils and create a better world for humans.

