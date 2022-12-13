Chainsaw Man episode 10 preview hints at Kishibe training Denji and Power

MAPPA has finally released the preview for Chainsaw Man episode 10, which is set to be released on December 14, 2022, at 1 am JST on Crunchyroll.

The episode, titled More Battered, will also be available on Hulu in the United States. At the same time, fans in South and South-East Asia will be able to stream the anime on Ani-One Asia's membership service, Ani-One Asia Ultra, however, in certain regions, the episode will be delayed by a week.

The previous episode saw Katana Man defeating Chainsaw Man, after which Makima used her powers to eliminate the enemies in Tokyo. Moments later, Kobeni came to help Denji as she could drive the enemies away.

Chainsaw Man episode 10 will see Aki dealing with Himeno's death

Chainsaw Man episode 10, titled More Battered, will resume after the fight against the Katana Man as Public Safety Tokyo Special Division 4 has lost many members.

After the attack, the only surviving members were Makima, Aki, Denji, Power, Kobeni, and Madoka, out of which Madoka decided to resign after the incidents that occurred that day. At the same time, Makima was informed about being made the head of Division 4, which would now comprise Divisions 1-3 members.

Denji as seen in Chainsaw Man episode 10 preview (Image via MAPPA)

Following the decision, Makima, after analyzing the attacks on Denji, will get him and Power to meet a new character, Kishibe, who will mentor both of them to get stronger.

The training is set to be intense as Kishibe is known to be the strongest Devil Hunter, and he is one of those people Himeno had referred to as eccentric.

Power as seen in Chainsaw Man episode 10 preview (Image via MAPPA)

In the preview, Denji and Power can also be seen wearing glasses. Given their thought process, it seems like they are about to use their heads to defeat Kishibe, which is something to look forward to.

Elsewhere, Aki wakes up in a hospital bed as he cannot accept the reality of Himeno having died at the hands of Akane Sawatari and Katana Man. He is set to check his remaining lifespan with the Curse Devil, as it seems he does not have much time left to defeat the Gun Devil.

Aki Hayakawa as seen in Chainsaw Man episode 10 preview (Image via MAPPA)

Lastly, Madoka and Tendou are set to meet Aki to determine his plans of action following the attack on Special Division 4. With Aki having used the Fox Devil to an enormous extent, he may get a contract with a new devil.

