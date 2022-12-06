Chainsaw Man episode 9 preview hints at Chainsaw Man vs Katana Man, Kobeni and Makima in action

MAPPA has finally released the preview for Chainsaw Man episode 9, which is set to be released on December 7, 2022, at 1 am JST on Crunchyroll.

The episode, titled From Kyoto, will also be available on Hulu in the United States. At the same time, fans in South and South-East Asia will be able to stream the anime on Ani-One Asia's membership service, Ani-One Asia Ultra, however, in certain regions, the episode will be delayed by a week.

The previous episode saw Denji becoming friends with Himeno, after which she sacrificed her life for Aki. Katana Man had made his debut as he looked forward to avenge his grandfather. He was tagged along by Akane Sawatari, who could defeat Aki instantly.

Chainsaw Man episode 9 is set to feature the battle between the Hybrids

Chainsaw Man episode 9, titled From Kyoto, will resume right from where the previous episode ended, as before Himeno passed away, she tugged on Denji's Chainsaw pull chord. This turned him into Chainsaw Man, setting up a fight between him and Katana Man.

The same is evident from the preview, as it hints towards the battle between the Hybrids. During the battle, Denji is set to take on Katana Man's comrades hostage, however, the Hybrid will take no heed to it as he goes on to chop them both in half.

Samurai Sword and Akane Sawatari as seen in Chainsaw Man episode 9 preview (Image via MAPPA)

The preview also shows glimpses of Kobeni in action, as it is a relief for fans that she has survived the gunmen's attacks. She looked nimble on her feet as she could be seen running over the Snake Devil's body while fighting Akane Sawatari.

Perhaps trying to save Denji could be her way of apologizing for her previous attempts to kill him during the Eternity Devil arc. Hopefully, we may see Kobeni showing her powers, thus finally revealing the devil she is contracted to.

Kobeni as seen in Chainsaw Man episode 9 preview (Image via MAPPA)

The preview even gave fans a glimpse of Makima alive as well. While fans were devastated after seeing her getting shot on the train, it seems like she has survived, after which she is set to start her counterattack against Katana Man and Akane Sawatari.

Makima as seen in Chainsaw Man episode 9 preview (Image via MAPPA)

The chances are high that fans may catch a glimpse of Makima's powers. Given that she is the head of Division 4, she must have some incredible powers, which could shock the fans.

