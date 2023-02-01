Kobeni's Chainsaw Man cosplay is taking over the fandom

Chainsaw Man has taken the anime world by storm and shows no signs of slowing down. The fandom for the series has grown significantly since the release of the Chainsaw Man anime on October 12, 2022, with fans everywhere drawing fan art, cosplaying, and creating content around the series.

One such individual, who goes by the social media handle, Nigerian anime cosplay Queen (@ayzeeloli), is currently winning over the internet with their Kobeni cosplay. The outpouring of love and inclusivity has managed to foster a sense of wholesomeness in the fandom, with everyone coming together to appreciate them for sharing their talent of cosplaying with the world.

Kobeni's Chainsaw Man cosplay by @ayzeeloli and the reception they received

Kobeni from Chainsaw Man is a beloved character and even though she is seen crying and whimpering most of the anime, she turns into an absolute machine while fighting demons. Not only was she able to dodge Sawatari's snake devil, but she also managed to chop off Katana Man's arm. She was the sole reason these villains couldn't take Denji's upper body with them and harvest his heart.

Kobeni's suppressive firing and Makima's use of her Control Devil powers forced the villains to flee the scene, leaving Denji's upper body behind. She came in clutch in later arcs of the manga as well, leaving fans worldwide impressed with the duality of her character. Thus, it was evident that many individuals would decide to cosplay as Kobeni, and that is exactly what @ayzeeloli from Nigeria did.

The Twitter user posted their Kobeni cosplay on January 25, 2023, and since then the tweet has managed to gain over 98.2K likes, 273 quote tweets, and 6,250 retweets. The comments under the tweet displayed overwhelming positivity from the fandom, fostering a sense of inclusivity and wholesomeness.

In one of their tweets, @ayzeeloli said that this cosplay is part of their effort to represent anime culture and that is all that matters to fans of Chainsaw Man. Anime has been a driving factor that has connected people from all over the world and to see so many people coming together and celebrating this young cosplayer and showering them with compliments is heartwarming to witness.

I love it, I pray that your plan has been a success @layzeeloli OMG YOU ARE SO BEATIFULI love it, I pray that your plan has been a success @layzeeloli OMG YOU ARE SO BEATIFULI love it, I pray that your plan has been a success🙏🙏💓 https://t.co/VO8GQTdIal

IM LITERALLY SPEECHLESS, THATS HOW GOOD IT IS @layzeeloli IM LIVING FOR THE COSPLAYIM LITERALLY SPEECHLESS, THATS HOW GOOD IT IS @layzeeloli IM LIVING FOR THE COSPLAY IM LITERALLY SPEECHLESS, THATS HOW GOOD IT IS https://t.co/I0GtSxLKWc

The response to @ayzeeloli's Kobeni cosplay has been wholesome all around and merits being shared with Chainsaw Man fans worldwide so that more people become interested in creating content around the series. Fanart, cosplay, memes, and analysis are all healthy ways to keep the hype of the series alive and not let it fall into obscurity.

Chainsaw Man is a fun series with a dedicated and talented author at the helm steering it in new bizarre directions with every chapter of the manga. The series has created a storm in the anime world and will not slow down anytime soon. So, this is the best time for fans to become a part of the community and put their own spin on things.

With this sudden burst of fame on Twitter, it will be interesting to see what other unique cosplays @layzeeloli tries out in the future.

