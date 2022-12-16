Chainsaw Man: Who visited Aki in the hospital?

Chainsaw Man episode 10 was officially released on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, much to the hype and anticipation of fans worldwide. An emotionally charged episode, it brought the aftermath of the attack on Tokyo Special Divisions 1 through 4.

The episode dealt with Aki's grief as well as Denji and Power's rigorous training regiment under Kishibe. The episode ended on a cliffhanger, with the former going on to meet the Future Devil.

However, before meeting the Future Devil, Aki was visited by a mysterious woman in his hospital room who handed him a bunch of letters. As such, this article will discuss the identity of the mysterious woman.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Chainsaw Man anime.

The latest Chainsaw Man episode saw Aki receiving several letters from an unknown woman

Chainsaw Man episode 10 began with Aki waking up on his hospital bed, with Denji and Power by his side. He asked the blond protagonist how many devil hunters from Division 4 survived the attack, to which Denji replied with Kobeni and Madoka.

They exited the room shortly after, leaving Aki to process the information and deal with the loss of his co-workers. Once alone, he broke down and felt the gravity of the news. As he cried, Aki remembered his mentor and friend, Himeno.

Aki sits with the letters given to him by the mysterious woman (Image via Studio Mappa)

However, the scene gets interrupted by two Devil Hunters from Kyoto who lay out the choices of whether or not he wants to continue working in the Special Division. Moreover, they suggested that he get into a contract with an even stronger devil to have a better fighting chance.

He is then visited by a mysterious woman who bore no name in the anime nor the manga. However, it turned out that this woman was Himeno's younger sister, who showed Aki the letters Himeno exchanged with her over the years, many of which mentioned him.

Aki found out by reading one of the letters that Himeno was desperately trying to get him to quit Public Safety and move to the private sector with her. The new information hit him hard as he always rejected her proposal to go private and didn't understand that she was always just looking out for him. It was a bittersweet moment where the audience got to understand the depth of their relationship. Even in death, Himeno's admission made Aki feel the weight of her loss drastically.

After this, as he walked down the hallway of the captured Devils, one of the Devil Hunters from before asked Aki about the women who visited him in the hospital earlier. He replied that she was the younger sister of his partner, confirming her identity.

Chainsaw Man episode 10 was a slow-burn segment in the larger narrative of the franchise. However, it handled emotional moments fantastically and helped the audience connect with the characters on a deeper level.

Jujutsu Kaisen Spoilers for Chapter 207 are out now! Click here to read.

Poll : 0 votes