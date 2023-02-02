Chainsaw Man: Can Nayuta now control Yoru? Explained

Chainsaw Man Chapter 119 was released on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, bringing with it the incredibly exciting continuation of the series’ second part. In the issue, fans saw Denji and Asa Mitaka head to the former’s house for their date, where Denji learned that Asa allegedly doesn’t like him. However, this is known to be a lie, given Yoru’s commentary from previous issues.

Likewise, Chainsaw Man Chapter 119 saw Yoru take over their body and kiss Denji as Nayuta walked into their apartment. This resulted in her breaking the third house rule Denji had outlined, prompting Nayuta to call her a thief and use her Control Devil powers on her. A chain then sprang forth from Nayuta’s finger, likely being the same one that fans saw Makima use in part 1.

Now, fans are curious to see if Nayuta’s chain, which made contact with Yoru, will allow her to control the War Devil, as Makima once used the chains to control several others. Follow along as this article fully breaks down whether or not Chainsaw Man’s current Control Devil is now in a position to control the War Devil herself.

Chainsaw Man fans desperate to see if Nayuta’s powers can affect Yoru in the same way Fami’s did

While Chainsaw Man fans unfortunately won’t have an official answer to this question for quite some time, Nayuta likely is able to control Yoru thanks to a few key prerequisites for her power. Likewise, events in the series’ second part have already confirmed to fans that the Four Horsemen Devils do indeed have some sort of dominion over one another.

For example, the Eternity Devil Return arc saw the Famine Devil, better known as Fami, separate Yoru from the consciousness of Asa Mitaka. While it’s unclear exactly how she was able to do this, fans at least know for a fact that it was indeed done. This is evidenced by Yoru’s absence from the arc until Asa destroys the aquarium, seemingly breaking the invisible barrier between them.

As for the prerequisites to Nayuta’s powers, better framed as the Control Devil’s powers, Chainsaw Man’s original Control Devil Makima outlines them quite well. As Makima said, the Control Devil is able to control any being she believes is inferior to her, to the point of being able to override their emotional states and force them to do whatever she wants.

The series’ first part also makes it quite clear that this ability works on both Devils and humans, with the Angel Devil being seen put under her control in the Gun Devil arc. The Control Devil arc also sees her use this power on the Zombie Devil, further confirming that even non-humanoid devils are subject to it.

While Chainsaw Man’s first part didn’t show Makima using her powers on one of her fellow Four Horsemen Devils, it can be assumed that she is able to use this ability on her peers. This is supported by Fami using her abilities to separate Yoru and Asa’s consciousnesses. It is also supported by the only prerequisite for this ability being that the Control Devil must view their target as inferior to them.

Thus, the stage is set for Nayuta to successfully control Yoru, the War Devil, using her powers as the Control Devil. Fami’s interaction with Yoru already confirms that the Four Horsemen Devils are subject to the specific abilities and powers of their colleagues. With this being confirmed, all Nayuta needs to do is believe that Yoru is beneath her.

This is where the current setting of Chainsaw Man comes into play, with Yoru being in Nayuta’s home with Denji. Yoru and Asa have subjected themselves to Nayuta’s rules to enter the house, and a sense of superiority for Nayuta has already been created. This sense of superiority is further evidenced by Nayuta calling Yoru a “thief” before using her chain.

In summation

While still technically speculative due to not actually being seen or confirmed in the series’ manga yet, it’s almost certain that Nayuta will be able to control Yoru. With Fami having already shown that the Four Horsemen Devils can use their powers on one another, all that’s left is for Nayuta to feel superior, which is where the current setting of the series comes into play.

