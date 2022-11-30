Chainsaw Man: What is Makima's Devil?

With the release of Chainsaw Man episode 8 on Tuesday, November 29, many anime-only fans saw what appeared to be the death of Makima in an ambush made on Tokyo Special Division 4. In the aftermath, she appeared to be dead, lying motionless on the train as her killers reported to whoever they worked for.

While Chainsaw Man episode 8 doesn’t confirm Makima’s ultimate fate in any way, such answers are available for those willing to look for them. However, such explanations require much more than just whether or not she survives this assault to reveal her character and her role in the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains major Chainsaw Man spoilers for anime-only fans.

Chainsaw Man’s latest episode may send anime-only fans searching for answers on Makima that they’re not ready for

Makima’s Devil

Throughout the first eight episodes of Chainsaw Man, fans have been led to believe that Makima is merely a little quirky and possessive. This explains her calling people dogs, being somewhat possessive over those under her employ, and other miscellaneous moments which felt off to many anime-only fans.

Generally speaking, fans took this explanation at face value, abandoning all issues with Makima’s behavior and any distrust they may have had. However, Chainsaw Man episode 8 changed this after highlighting the apparent death of Makima. With this, many fans’ suspicions instantly came back, finding it hard to believe that she would die so early on.

While Chainsaw Man episode 8 doesn’t clarify whether or not Makima lives through this assault, an answer to this question exists. Makima does survive this assault on Tokyo Special Division 4, despite very clearly being shot in the heart and head several times. Although she survives it because of a Devil contract, this specific arrangement is different than it appears.

While fans were likely expecting Makima to have made a contract with a Devil, she actually made one with a human. In other words, Makima is a Devil, not a human. Being the Control Devil, she made a contract with the Prime Minister of Japan in return for working for the Japanese government.

Their contract specifies that any fatal attacks or actions made or taken against Makima will be transferred into an appropriate illness, ailment, or accident afflicting a Japanese citizen. In other words, while Makima did temporarily “die” here, the terms of her contract with the Japanese Prime Minister allowed her to revive shortly thereafter.

While her powers as the Control Devil are incredible, including being able to control any being she believes to be inferior to herself. This allows her to force her targets, which include humans, devils, animals, fiends, and hybrids, to make contracts with her. She’s also capable of using the hearing of rats, birds, and other lower life forms she controls to hear conversations remotely.

Ignis @Ignis_Liaison I mean from what I've heard Makima is the devil of control, "grooming" is kind of what she does I mean from what I've heard Makima is the devil of control, "grooming" is kind of what she does

Makima can also offensively manipulate an invisible force, allowing her to crush her targets in various ways over extremely long distances. One example is this power reaching from Kyoto to Tokyo, which is roughly 450 kilometers or 280 miles. This power is shown to crush the target’s body completely but affects no adjacent people or objects, including the target’s clothes.

Without a doubt, Makima is one of the most powerful individuals in the entire series, thanks in large part to the powers discussed above. However, what’s truly scary about Makima are the aspects of her powers, personality, and goals which fans will eventually learn of.

