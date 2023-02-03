Chainsaw Man Chapter 119: All the references to Makima in Nayuta's Part 2 debut, explained

The release of Chainsaw Man Chapter 119 on Tuesday, January 30, 2023 brought with it the highly-anticipated debut of Nayuta in Chainsaw Man’s second part. While fans were incredibly excited for her debut and happy with how it was handled, many have begun pointing out some painful similarities to a certain Part 1 character.

The references to Makima in Nayuta’s appearance in Chainsaw Man Chapter 119 are painfully obvious, and just as painfully remind fans that Nayuta is truly the Control Devil’s reincarnation. As is the case with good writing, however, fans are praising the choice to draw the two in a very similar way, with essentially no one criticizing the choice.

This satisfaction in such amazing writing has inspired fans to find all the references to and similarities with Makima as seen in Nayuta’s Part 2 debut. Follow along as this article fully breaks down and explains these references and similarities as seen in Nayuta’s appearance in Chainsaw Man Chapter 119.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 119 makes it clear that despite being raised by Denji, Nayuta still has a little Makima in her

All the references to Makima in Nayuta’s Part 2 debut

When Nayuta is first seen in Chainsaw Man Chapter 119, Denji is explaining to Asa Mitaka that his roommate is out walking the dogs.

As he says this, a panel of Nayuta doing just that through a local park is seen, with all of Makima’s dogs following her happily and peacefully. While her face isn’t seen and her body language isn’t extremely detailed, she seems to be enjoying the walk.

Later on in the issue, Nayuta returns home as Denji and the War Devil, Yoru (in control of Asa’s body), are making out. More specifically, Yoru had just finished making out with Denji and was preparing to use her weaponization powers on him. However, at the last moment, Nayuta burst through the door with the dogs, with the dogs running in first.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 119 then shows a panel of a silhouetted Nayuta standing in the doorway to her and Denji’s apartment. The dogs' leashes can be seen heading back to her body, appearing as if they’re coming from inside her.

This is a reference to the chains Makima spawned from her body, which allowed her to control humans and Devils alike, as well as Fiends and Hybrids.

Due to the fact that Nayuta is silhouetted, the rough outline of her hair and clothes even looks like that of Makima’s, even sporting the same braid the latter once did. However, the differences in clothing and hairstyle is quickly made apparent in the following panel. While the clothes are obviously fundamentally different, Nayuta’s hairstyle does still mimic the overall outline of Makima’s.

Nayuta is then seen having a chain, the same as Makima’s mentioned above, burst forth from the tip of her right index finger and pierce Yoru’s skull. Her using the chain is obviously a result of the Control Devil powers she shares with Makima, adding a further similarity between them. However, there is one key difference in the two’s uses of the chains, which fans have picked up on.

While Makima’s chains seemingly emanated from her womb, representing the motherly figure she was to Denji, Nayuta’s chains spawned from her fingers. This difference is used to highlight the difference in what each means to Denji, with Nayuta being more of a sister, friend, and an equal, while Makima played a somewhat motherly role for the majority of Part 1.

🎉 Jasser 🎉 @Jabulkheir I might be over thinking it but Nayuta is growing her hair out into a braid just like Makima. The control devil might like this braid because it resembles a chain #ChainsawMan119 I might be over thinking it but Nayuta is growing her hair out into a braid just like Makima. The control devil might like this braid because it resembles a chain #ChainsawMan119 https://t.co/xJXSJEtHDV

Nevertheless, the two each using the chain is still a similarity they share. One other shared point in character design between them is the concentric circles each sports in the irises of their eyes. The War Devil Yoru and Famine Devil Fami also sport this same design, hinting at it possibly being a commonality between all of the Four Horsemen Devils.

In summation

Unfortunately, with how brief Nayuta’s appearance in Chainsaw Man Chapter 119 was, fans only got these brief references to and similarities with Makima in Nayuta’s behavior and design. While more are sure to come, fans will likely be waiting for some time with the series seemingly set to return to a bi-weekly serialization schedule.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

