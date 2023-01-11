Does Makima love Denji in Chainsaw man? The duo's odd dynamics explained

Does Makima love Denji in Chainsaw Man? That's probably the most frequently asked question from fans of this superhit series. The rumors may seem to have a good likelihood of being true, although the odds are minuscule to none. Denji, the protagonist of Chainsaw Man, seems to be attracted to Makima, a controversial character whose intentions are left in ambiguity. The amount of admiration the former has for her is nearly equal to reaching the top of Everest.

Denji would go to any extent to seek some petty validation from Makima, which the latter takes full advantage of by drawing him into her team and persuading him to work for her own ambition. She is only obsessed with his powers and considers him to be her pet, and the show made us witness how much Denji enjoys that.

As shown in Chainsaw Man, Makima certainly does not love Denji at all, and this has to sink into the minds of all the firm believers of the rumor that she loves him. All fans must appreciate the character design of Makima, who has the capability to pull off such an act of manipulation.

Disclaimer: This article contains manga spoilers.

The controversial relationship between Denji and Makima in Chainsaw Man explained

In the series Chainsaw Man, it is fairly evident that Denji does not have a clear idea of what he wants to do with his life. Makima, on the other hand, has a clear path and unknown ambitions that are yet to be revealed in the upcoming episodes.

His intentions are purely driven by the physical urges and desires he has. Makima knows it pretty well, and that is how she planned the whole manipulation and control over him for her greater good.

Makima has this underlying strength of reading minds and manipulating humans. She is so good at it that she can bring anyone to their knees and get her work done for the things that she desires.

Possibility of them having a future

Makima is clearly not interested in Denji but in his powers, and she would do anything to get him to utilize his powers in killing other devils for her. Her disinterest towards him only fades away when she needs him to do something. He is the kind of person who is in desperate need of love and affection, no matter who the person is, thus, he falls into the trick every time.

However, it should be mentioned that his attraction to Makima is his escape from the loneliness he has endured since childhood. As seen in the anime, he was pretty much all by himself, without any family or friends, just a pet devil, totally detached from the feeling of care or love. All he had were some wishes and urges, and Makima seemed to be the one offering that as a deal, thus, there is no clue that can lead up to them being together in the future.

Manga says something else

The Chainsaw Man manga comes in with a plot twist that can be considered insane, insane enough to make anyone go crazy. Makima would have little to no idea what was about to happen to her.

With her sharp instincts and manipulative powers, she controlled the human mind of Denji, but she and the audience had no idea that Pochita, Denji's former pet, was the strongest devil in the world, the Chainsaw Devil. After feeding on him, Denji got his powers and became the Chainsaw Devil.

The plot in the Chainsaw Man manga follows Denji in his devil mode, in which he has no clue who he is and kills Makima with his chainsaw and eats her body. This came as a shock to all manga readers and will probably baffle those reading this article.

