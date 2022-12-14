Which Chainsaw man character are you based on your MBTI?

Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man is a horror comedy manga series adapted by MAPPA studio. The cast of Chainsaw Man is packed with interesting characters who represent a number of the Myers-Briggs personality types (MBTI).

The internet has been on fire since this anime series' debut. It is an exciting story full of humor that features a variety of characters, each with their own charming and captivating aura. Chainsaw Man's cast is quite extensive, with the characters covering nearly all of the 16 Myers-Briggs personalities.

Chainsaw Man characters based on their personality types

1) Power: ESFP

Power (Image via MAPPA Studio)

Power is a fiend form of the blood devil and also a Public Safety Devil Hunter on Makima's team.

Power has the personality type ESFP. This personality type is an entertainer - they enjoy being the star of the show. They love exploring and learning. Power is narcissistic, greedy, and almost entirely self-serving. She’s overconfident and yet has no problem fleeing a fight where she is outmatched. She also feels the need to brag about her superiority over her fellow Devil Hunters.

If you think you are Power, then you are an entertainer with extraverted, observant, and prospecting personality traits. You love vibrant experiences and are very social, often encouraging others to partake in shared activities.

2) Aki Hayakawa: ISTJ

Aki Hayakawa as seen in anime (image via Studio MAPPA)

Aki Hayakawa is one of the main Public Safety Devil Hunters featured in Chainsaw Man. He possesses remarkable strength of will, body, and mind, and is considered to be one of the most loved characters in the series.

Aki Hayakawa has the personality type ISTJ. The ISTJ personality type is reserved, practical, and quiet. They value order and organization in all aspects of their lives. They are stable and consistent, preferring to see things in black and white. They aren't very good at reading other people's emotions, so they can be quite blunt when communicating.

Thus Aki may project a stoic demeanor, but he still cares for his friends.

If you think you are Aki Hayakawa, then you are an individual who is introverted, observant, calm, and responsible.

3) Himeno: ENTP

Himeno as seen in the anime (image via Studio MAPPA)

Himeno is a Public Safety Devil Hunter, working under Makima's special squad. She exhibits compassion and empathy during the battles, putting her subordinates' safety first.

Her personality type is ENTP. She is motivated by logic and a desire to probe the nature of things. This personality is driven by a desire to make life more harmonious, beautiful, and fulfilling.

This personality type is frequently described as innovative, clever, and expressive. ENTPs are also known to be idea-oriented, which is why they have been designated as debaters.

If you think you are Himeno from Chainsaw Man then you’re innovative, creative, and a great conversationalist. You enjoy debating, and you value knowledge a lot.

4) Kobeni: ISFJ

Kobeni as seen in the anime (image via Studio MAPPA)

Kobeni Higashiyama is a former Public Safety Devil Hunter with a reputation for being cowardly and not dealing well with stress.

Kobeni’s personality type, ISFJ, also known as Advocates, is among the most uncommon personality types. Her anxieties overwhelm her, and she reacts in unpredictable ways to get herself out of a stressful situation. However, Kobeni has proven to be a formidable fighter, once she overcomes her fear.

If you think you are Kobeni, then you’re compassionate, a helper, and an Idealist.

5) Makima: INTJ

Makima as seen in anime (image via Studio MAPPA)

One of the major characters in Chainsaw Man is Makima, a Public Safety Devil Hunter who took Denji as a pet human. She plays a crucial part in the entire plot, using her cunning and mysterious motivations.

Makima’s personality type is the most complex, and like all strong INTJs, she projects a keen sense of system and strategy. INTJs quite often see the world as a chess board to navigate. They are curious about how systems work and how events unfold. INTJ has a rare ability to predict logical outcomes. They enjoy devoting significant time and effort to a project or an idea.

If you think you are Makima, then you have the third-rarest personality type. Your actions are confident, analytical, and ambitious. You enjoy learning new things and are very logical. You are an independent thinker and goal-oriented.

6) Denji: ESTP

Denji, the protagonist (image via MAPPA)

Denji, also known as Chainsaw Man, is the series' titular main protagonist who made a deal with a chainsaw devil to gain its powers. He reflects on the personality type of ESTP.

Denji's motivations are straightforward, like eating, sleeping, and living peacefully. He is quite simple-minded. His simplicity is both his strength and weakness. His ESTP personality has been quite noticeable throughout the series, as he appears lighthearted and tries to distract himself from his suffering with anything.

ESTPs are notorious for engaging in risky behavior. They dive headfirst into any situation and can seem quite, chaotic driven by their adrenaline rush. ESTPs can be emotionally damaged, preferring to fill the void with temporary distractions.

If you think you are Denji from Chainsaw Man, then you are the Persuader, the Dynamo, and The Adventurer. You are an action-oriented, energetic, charming, and outgoing individual who enjoys spending time and pursuing adventures with a wide circle of friends and acquaintances.

