Hunter x Hunter creator resumes manga work and updates fans about his health

Hunter x Hunter is one of the most famous manga and anime series in the world, with its creator Yoshihiro Togashi being held in very high regard by anime fans. He is also responsible for creating the successful manga series YuYu Hakusho, which has also been turned into a hit anime series.

Despite being a gifted mangaka, Togashi's career has faced some difficulties due to his lower back problems becoming an increasingly concerning issue. In 2022, the mangaka revealed that he was even unable to sit on a chair for two years due to his lower back and hip problems, causing him to draw while laying down.

However, positive news has sprung up from the author's side, with him tweeting about his improved health and about the production system of Hunter x Hunter.

Togashi tweets about his work and comments on Hunter x Hunter's schedule

Togashi has been inactive on Twitter since November 22, 2022, with fans being left in the dark about Hunter x Hunter's future amidst multiple hiatuses. However, a few hours ago today, he tweeted out for the first time in almost four months, talking about his health and about the Hunter x Hunter manga.

Togashi stated in the tweet:

"Completed No.401. Although the production system is not fixed, I'm glad that the work time at my desk has increased little by little."

This tweet paints a more hopeful picture of his health, with the author stating that he can now work at his desk, pointing to the fact that his back problems are better than before. Togashi also shows how passionate he is about drawing manga by stating that the work time at his desk has increased little by little.

In the tweet, he also talks about the production system of Hunter x Hunter, stating that it is not fixed right now. However, with his health improving, he shares his happiness of being able to draw at his desk with his fans on Twitter.

Cover art for Hunter x Hunter (Image via Nippon Animation)

Fans are elated with Togashi's latest tweet, and have expressed their feelings by flooding the comment section of the tweet with support, memes, and positive messages. With him being the most followed mangaka on Twitter, it stands to reason that any positive update regarding his health will be celebrated by his fans.

The impact Togashi has had on the manga industry can never be understated and the fans hanging on to his every tweet is proof of the legacy that he has created throughout the years. One only has to take a look at the comment section of his tweets to see the amount of love and support he is given by anime fans worldwide.

We have listed below some of these tweets that perfectly encapsulate the effect the author has on fans and how much they care for him and his health.

The tweets above show the support Togashi has from fans and how much they appreciate updates from him. This support is also a reason for Hunter x Hunter's longevity despite the series' anime ending almost a decade ago and the manga going on multiple hiatuses.

Fans have kept the series alive and will hope for Togashi's health to get better so that he can go work on his passion freely and further what is currently one of the greatest stories ever told in manga.

Hunter x Hunter is a masterpiece of shonen and fans will hope that Togashi's improved health translates into new manga chapters being released in the future.

