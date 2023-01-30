Is Hunter x Hunter back on hiatus again? Status as of January 2023, Explained

Mangaka Yoshihiro Togashi's hit shonen series Hunter x Hunter published its 400th chapter in December 2022. The series follows the adventures of Gon Freecss, a young boy who discovers that his father, who abandoned him at a young age, is actually a world-renowned Hunter. Gon then departs on a journey to pass the Hunter Examination and find his father.

Hunter x Hunter has taken several, often extended breaks. The celebrated return of the manga in 2022 after a four-year hiatus lasted only a few months, as it was announced in December that the series will go on hiatus once more and will no longer be published weekly.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Why has Hunter x Hunter been on another hiatus and will it be back?

Gon as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Hunter x Hunter has been serialized in the Weekly Shonen JUMP magazine since March 16, 1998. However, it has been hampered by mangaka Togashi's deteriorating health.

Togashi is suffering from back problems again. This has frequently prevented him from working for extended periods of time. He has also had problems with his right-hand time and again as a result of overworking. But Togashi is determined to finish the story and has even tried methods such as drawing while lying down, despite the fact that it is inefficient.

While there is no set date for the release of Hunter x Hunter chapter 401, it is reassuring to see that Shonen JUMP has prioritized Togashi's health and relieved him of the need to publish every other week. However, for fans who are concerned that the mangaka will not be able to complete the series due to his health issues, there is a plan in place.

Togashi has already planned the finale, complete with character designs, and if he is not able to complete the series himself, his wife, Naoko Takeuchi, a renowned manga artist herself, is expected to complete the work.

What is going on in the series currently?

Kurapika as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Hunter x Hunter is currently in the midst of the ninth story arc, titled Succession Contest Arc, which started with chapter 349. The arc revolves around the fourteen children of Kakin King Nasubi Hui Gou Rou, who are forced to compete in a fight to the death to determine who will rule the Kakin Empire next.

In the meantime, Kurapika has been appointed to safeguard the Queen of the Kakin Empire's daughter as they travel to the Dark Continent. However, Kurapika is also attempting to retrieve Kurta Clan's Scarlet Eyes. The Phantom Troupe also appears in this arc, in search of Hisoka, while a feud between several Mafia families erupts.

Hunter x Hunter chapter 400, titled Secrecy, was the most recent chapter to be released. While there is no way of knowing when the next chapter will be released, fans can catch up on the story in the meantime by using the Shonen JUMP app or visiting Viz Media's official website.

