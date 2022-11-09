Hunter X Hunter: The Succession War Arc, explained

The Succession War Arc is the current plotline in Hunter x Hunter and perhaps the series' longest arc, as it was still ongoing when the series went on its infamous three-year hiatus. As new chapters have begun being released and the plot has started to pick up once again, many fans of the critically acclaimed series have begun to form questions about the current story arc.

This article will provide an in-depth explanation of the Succession War Arc and the characters that bring Togashi's story-telling to life.

A complete explanation of Hunter x Hunter's Succession War Arc

Where does the arc fit chronologically in the series?

tom @batkaitom Caught up to Hunter x Hunter



Togashi created a masterpiece, easily one of my favourite series of all time. The Succession War Arc has infinite potential in the series and Chrollo vs Hisoka is one of the best fights i’ve ever seen. I truly hope it comes back one day



10/10 Caught up to Hunter x Hunter Togashi created a masterpiece, easily one of my favourite series of all time. The Succession War Arc has infinite potential in the series and Chrollo vs Hisoka is one of the best fights i’ve ever seen. I truly hope it comes back one day 10/10 https://t.co/FDQoB8EG4k

The Succession War is the ninth story arc, including the Zoldyck Family Arc, and takes place immediately after the Dark Continent Expedition Arc, where Isaac Netero's son, Beyond Netero, spearheads an expedition to the treacherous Dark Continent.

As of chapter 393, the Succession War Arc has 45 chapters, and more are yet to come. Fans have speculated that this arc will end with the Dark Continent expedition team finally reaching the Dark Continent, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

The storyline of the Succession War Arc

The arc revolves around Kakin Royal Family of the Kakin Empire, one of the various countries of the Azian Continent in Hunter x Hunter. Nasubi Hui Gou Rou, the patriarch of the Kakin Royal Family and King of the Kakin Empire, has decided to pit his 14 children against each other in a gruesome death battle.

Once the Black Whale has set sail for the New Continent, an area of unclaimed land within the confines of the Dark Continent, the 14 princes are to kill each other as soon as possible to determine who will succeed Nasubi Hui Gou Rou as king of the Kakin Empire.

The Black Whale as it appears in the 'Hunter x Hunter' manga (Image via Yoshihiro Togashi)

In a desperate attempt to keep her daughter safe, the eighth Queen of the Kakin Empire, Oito Hui Guo Rou, hires Kurapika as her personal bodyguard as the royal family voyages to the Dark Continent. However, while working as a bodyguard, Kurapika finds himself engrossed in Prince Tserrynich as he was the last known owner of the Kurta Clan's Scarlet Eyes.

The story arc is also riddled with appearances from members of the Phantom Troupe and their biggest enemy, Hisoka Morow. Although these characters are not the main focus this time, they will certainly have important roles in the future.

Important characters in the Succession War Arc

1) Prince Tserridnich Hui Guo Ruo

Prince Tserriednich is one of the most prominent characters in the story arc. Despite only being introduced during the Dark Continent Expedition Arc, he has quickly risen to be the number one most hated character in the Hunter x Hunter series. Tserriednich is incredibly intelligent and inhumane, as seen when he showcases his desire to kill each of his siblings.

Although most people on the Black Whale realize that Tserriednich winning the battle will be devastating for everyone, he seems to be in the running for the first place. The only characters with a chance to take down Tserriednich before he can cause irreparable damage are Kurapika and Beyond Netero.

2) Kurapika

The fan-favorite character is returning to the Hunter x Hunter manga in full force. He has sharpened his Nen abilities and honed his combat skills, preparing him for the voyage to the Dark Continent.

Kurapika may engage with Prince Tserriednich due to their conflicting ideals. Tserriednich wants to conquer everything and everyone, aiming to rule the Kakin Empire with an iron fist; meanwhile, Kurapika wants to fulfill his goals without being blocked by anything. This will further feed into the conflict that will arise once Kurapika confronts Tserriednich about the Scarlet Eyes he has in his collection.

3) Beyond Netero

Liam Does Things @GrandLineReview Starting to empathise a bit too much with Beyond Netero... Starting to empathise a bit too much with Beyond Netero... https://t.co/o6zfWdUAgD

Beyond Netero was first introduced in Hunter x Hunter's Dark Continent Expedition Arc as one of the strongest humans since his father's death. The only other human capable of matching his immense skill and strength is Ging Freecss.

Although Beyond could likely poke a hole in Tserriednich's plans to become king, his main goal is to explore the Dark Continent, and unless it helps him uncover the secrets of the Dark Continent, Beyond will have no interest in it.

Poll : 0 votes