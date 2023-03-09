What is the "Great King of Terror" prophecy? Chainsaw Man's latest mystery explained 

Chainsaw Man chapter 122 was released on March 7, 2023, after a two-week long hiatus. The chapter saw Hirofumi Yoshida talking to Fami about the "Great King of Terror" prophecy. She provided readers with information regarding the prophecy, revealing that a primal devil has appeared, one who will shepherd the world to the ultimate terror.

Chapter 122 was exciting and introduced a new devil to the manga while scattering hints about it being connected to the Death Devil. This has increased excitement among fans, with many eager to learn more about the prophecy and its connection to the new devil.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Chainsaw Man manga.

Chainsaw Man: The "Great King of Terror" prophecy by Nostradamus and its impact

el 🏵️ @thoushallkill #chainsawman122 - i think it's worth taking a look at nostradamus's 'great king of terror' prophecy in full, rather than just the first two relevant lines mentioned by yoshida #chainsawman122 - i think it's worth taking a look at nostradamus's 'great king of terror' prophecy in full, rather than just the first two relevant lines mentioned by yoshida https://t.co/p5fHFE9zuc

Chainsaw Man chapter 122 begins with Yoshida and Fami on a date, where he brings up Nostradamus’ "Great King of Terror" prophecy. Through this prophecy, Nostradamus predicted that a great king of terror would descend on the world in the seventh month of 1999.

According to Yoshida, the prophecy predicts the end of humanity. He mentions how Public Safety is taking the prediction seriously and conducting experiments with 30 convicts, making them contract with Future Devil to find out about their date of death.

The date of death for 23 out of 30 convicts was predicted to be in July 1999. Yoshida also revealed that Public Safety believes these convicts are related to the prophechy of Nostradamus.

Fami talking to Yoshida (Image via Viz Media)

Upon being questioned about the prophecy, Fami told Yoshida that seven of the remaining 30 convicts will die that week. She also mentions that a devil with the name of a primal fear has appeared. According to her, it is the first of the devils who will shepherd the world to the ultimate terror.

As per the prophecy, the end of the world is fated to be in July 1999, when a great king of terror would descend on the world. Events in chapter 122 were aligned with this prediction as we saw Fami reveal that a devil with the name of a primal fear has appeared on earth. This devil could very well be the aforementioned king of terror of Nostradamus' prophecy.

Other events in chapter 122, such as the death of 30 convicts in July 1999 and civilian mass suicide, all fall in line with the end-of-the-world scenario that the prophecy talks about. With the prophecy appearing closer to fruition, the new devil introduced in this chapter is set to be a terrifying antagonist who will most likely be the next major opponent for Chainsaw Man.

In summation

Yoru preparing to fight in Chainsaw Man chapter 122 (Image via Viz Media)

Chainsaw Man chapter 122 has put forth a lot of mysteries in front of the readers that will be tackled in the upcoming chapters. Among these, Nostradamus’ "The King of Terror" prophecy is the most impactful to the story as it predicts a bleak future where a group of primordial devils will cause the extinction of humanity.

The new devil introduced in this chapter is a strong contender to be the King of Terror as even Yoru, aka the War Devil, was afraid to fight it. The mass suicide that occurred before the new devil's entrance also hints at the fact that it could be the Death Devil. With so many mysteries and new developments, it will be interesting to see how the upcoming chapter deals with them all.

