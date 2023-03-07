Chainsaw Man chapter 122: Fami and Yoshida confront each other as another Primal Devil appears before Yoru

Chainsaw Man chapter 122 was finally released on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, after a two-week wait for the issue’s release. Fans were certainly rewarded for their patience, with the latest release in the series being incredibly exciting. Fans saw Hirofumi Yoshida and the Famine Devil Fami provide fans with a massive lore dump, seemingly heralding the end of the world.

Chainsaw Man chapter 122 also somewhat confirms the identity of the Devil who War Devil Yoru and Asa Mitaka are facing. While fans see Fami identify her as a Primal Fear Devil, her exact name and fear are left unnamed in the issue. However, fans can count on learning this information soon, with Denji likely to arrive on the scene for a fight in the coming issues.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Chainsaw Man chapter 122.

Chainsaw Man chapter 122 sees Fami and Yoshida lore dump as Yoru sizes up her next opponent

Chainsaw Man chapter 122: Lore and desserts galore

Chainsaw Man chapter 122 begins with Famine Devil Fami ordering five each of honey toast, a seasonal fruit assortment, vanilla ice cream, chocolate cake, pancakes, and strawberry parfait. She’s shown to be at the restaurant where Yoshida has previously taken Denji and is revealed to be with Yoshida now.

Yoshida comments on how he wishes she held back even though he said he’d treat her, but Fami responds that it’s only right since he’s the one who asked her to meet. Yoshida then says he didn’t think she would show, calling her Fami-senpai at first. However, he then reveals that he knows her true name to be the Famine Devil.

Chainsaw Man chapter 122 sees her respond simply by telling him to call her Fami, prompting Yoshida to tease her for being so outward and low-effort with her alias. She says she doesn’t care if her identity is exposed before asking Yoshida what he wants. He then tells her about an urban legend that has been going around town lately.

Yoshida then recounts a prophecy from Nostradamus, which says,

“In the seventh month of 1999, a great king of terror will descend.”

He says that it’s getting attention for predicting the end of humanity, elaborating that society sees the buzz as nothing more than sensationalized TV and excitable students. However, Public Safety’s official opinion is otherwise.

Chainsaw Man chapter 122 sees Yoshida reveal that 30 convicts were forced to contract with the Future Devil on the condition of their release. Public Safety had them ask when they would die, with the Future Devil predicting that 23 out of 30 will lose their lives in July 1999. During this explanation, Fami is shown looking to the side before looking at Yoshida and asking him what he’s implying.

Yoshida says that he knows she’s up to something, with Public Safety’s official opinion being that it’s connected to the prophecies of Nostradamus. He says he came here to make her talk and that he may have to start treating her like a Devil if she refuses. Fami responds by asking for confirmation that the other seven will die this week, but Yoshida silently smiles.

Chainsaw Man chapter 122: A Primal Devil appears

Chainsaw Man chapter 122 then sees Fami reveal that 40 seconds prior, a Devil appeared at East District Tamano Apartments. She calls this Devil the first of those who will “shepherd the world to the ultimate terror.” Fami calls her (the Devil) one with the name of a primal fear and is about to say her name when the perspective shifts back to the East District Tamano Apartments.

Fans are taken inside an apartment where a couple is discussing the boyfriend’s potential promotion next month. They discuss if he’ll be getting a raise and if they can buy a car when the boyfriend suddenly asks if she thinks they should just die. The girl calmly agrees, prompting the two to walk to their balcony, open the door, and throw themselves off, with the man looking at a parked car as he does so.

The two crash to the ground alongside nearly two dozen other residents of various ages doing the same, with Yoru watching in horror as the bodies crumple against the ground. She summons her Ruler Sword, clearly preparing herself for battle with a Devil. However, she begins making a horrified look as she sees the bodies twitching and moving slightly.

Chainsaw Man chapter 122 then sees the bodies come together in a massive pile as Yoru watches in horror and says she misjudged. She calls this a fight she cannot win as she prepares to retreat.

Meanwhile, some of the bodies morph into a female figure with at least six arms, what appears to be the skeletal structure of a wing, and a tentacle coming from the womb. The chapter ends here with confirmation of a release next week.

Chainsaw Man chapter 122: In summation

Chainsaw Man chapter 122 is a thrilling issue with plenty of room for future excitement. Fans will eagerly debate who the Devil that appeared at the end of the issue could be. While it’s confirmed via Fami that they’re a Primal Fear Devil, their exact fear is currently unknown, resulting in a healthy debate amongst fans.

The issue also sees War Devil Yoru seemingly running from a fight, emblematic of how powerful this Primal Devil is. It also seemingly implies that this Primal Fear Devil is on a higher level than the Four Horsemen Devils. This is further supported by Yoru not having nearly as frightened a reaction to Fami and Nayuta as she does with whoever this latest Devil may be.

Finally, the chapter also seemingly clears Yoshida of his Death Devil allegations or at least makes great progress towards clearing him of this progress. If he were the Death Devil, it’s likely that he would be knowledgeable enough of Nostradamus’ prophecy and who this latest Devil is himself. While he’s not fully cleared yet, things are looking up for his innocence.

