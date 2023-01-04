Chainsaw Man: Every Devil who was contracted to Aki Hayakawa

With the recent end of the Chainsaw Man anime's first cour, many fans want to know more about the series by picking up the manga or through its wiki pages. Although the wait for the first season's second cour shouldn't be long, many anime-only fans seem too invested not to learn about and experience more of the series.

One particular subject fans are finding themselves intrigued by is Aki Hayakawa, undoubtedly a fan-favorite character for both manga-readers and anime-only fans. Likewise, many fans are curious to know if Aki ever contracts with any more Devils beyond what Chainsaw Man's first season shows.

WARNING: HEAVY CHAINSAW MAN MANGA SPOILERS BELOW. ANIME-ONLY FANS, READ AT YOUR OWN RISK.

One shocking contract for Aki escapes the eyes of anime-only Chainsaw Man fans following the first cour's conclusion

The Fox Devil

The Fox Devil as seen in the series' anime (Image via MAPPA Studios)

The Fox Devil is the first Devil Aki is shown to be contracted with in Chainsaw Man, debuting it during Denji's fight against the Leech Devil as a means of saving Denji's life. By making a figure reminiscent of a fox's face with his hand and positioning his target within the gap it creates, Aki can say the word "kon" to summon the Fox Devil's head and have it eat its target.

Like all other Devils, the Fox Devil is the embodiment of a widespread fear of something, with the fear, in this case, being the fear of foxes. The Fox Devil is shown to be very obedient to Aki, asking him for permission to swallow the Leech Devil before doing so. The word "kon" is used to summon it as this is the Japanese onomatopoeia for the sound a fox makes.

The Fox Devil has contracts with several Public Safety employees, with most being able to use its paws. Aki can use its head since the Fox Devil regards him as attractive.

The Curse Devil

The Curse Devil attacking the Katana Man as seen in the series' anime (Image via MAPPA Studios)

The next Devil Aki is shown to be contracted with in Chainsaw Man is the Curse Devil. The Curse Devil looks like a skeletal figure with two heads, one on either side of the vertical midpoint of its body. Each head also has one horn, with the right head having a horn on the right side of its head and the left head having its horn on the left side.

The Curse Devil also has two hands, which it seems to use to hold up the bodies of its victims, while the mouths are used to kill the victims. One of the hands is shown to help the Devil's contractee stab its target three times to activate the Devil's powers The Curse Devil embodies the fear of being cursed.

Fans first see the Curse Devil during Chainsaw Man's Katana Man arc, in which Aki Hayakawa uses it in his first fight against the arc's eponymous antagonist. While he's able to kill the Katana Man initially by using this Devil, he's revived shortly after that by Akane Sawatari. This implies that those targets of the Curse Devil who can revive can do so even if being killed by the Devil itself.

The Future Devil

The Future Devil as seen in the series' anime (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Aki's contract with the Future Devil is the only one of his three so far that fans see him make in the Chainsaw Man series, anime, and manga. He's introduced halfway through the Katana Man arc, with Aki making a contract with him at the behest of Tendo and Kurose since he'll need to become stronger for the future enemies.

The Future Devil offers no inherent offensive power or value, with its main ability seen (so far) to allow its contractees to see a few seconds into the future. Furthermore, just because one can use the Future Devil's powers to see briefly into the future doesn't guarantee they'll be able to act on it and change the visions they see.

While other Public Safety employees have paid great prices to have a contract with the Future Devil, Aki's only price is allowing the Future Devil to live in his right eye. This is due to the Future Devil finding Aki's future death very intriguing, to the point where he wants to see it with his own eyes and ensure that such a future becomes a reality.

The Control Devil

Makima, the Control Devil, as seen in the series' anime (Image via MAPPA Studios)

The final Devil Aki makes a contract within the Chainsaw Man series is the Control Devil, better known as Makima of Public Safety. It's revealed after the contract is made that Makima is the Control Devil, having used her Domination power to control those she deems lesser than herself to force Aki into making a contract.

The exact terms of the contract state that Aki must give Makima all of himself to be given the strength he needs to save Denji and Power safely and alive. Being forced to do so, he accepts Makima's terms and is killed by the Gun Devil shortly thereafter. The Gun Devil then takes over his body, turning him into a Gun Fiend and forcing Denji to kill him.

Final thoughts

While Aki makes four contracts with various Devils throughout Chainsaw Man, only 3 benefit him and are made of Aki's own accord. The incredibly shocking reveal of Makima as the Control Devil overshadows her forcing him to accept the contract and also emphasizes how Makima was manipulating Aki, Denji, and Power all along.

Aki'shile, Aki’s first three contracts highlight his compatibility with various Devils and their personalities despite his obvious and apparent hatred for Devil-kind. Nevertheless, Devils are a necessary evil for Devil Hunters to rely on in Chainsaw Man, whether in the public or private sectors of Devil Hunting.

