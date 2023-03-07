One Piece Chapter 1077 (Initial Spoilers): Vegapunk Shaka sniped as the Straw Hats' sniper is turned to stone

The initial spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1077 were released on Monday, March 6, 2023, bringing with them some truly shocking events. A long-range assault is launched on Vegapunk Shaka, and the S-Snake Seraphim continues to turn people into stone statues, setting her sights on the Straw Hat sniper.

Despite being somewhat limited in information, the One Piece Chapter 1077 initial spoilers are some of the most exciting and engaging in recent memory. As more information is made available from trusted sources over the coming days, fans will undoubtedly see a groundbreaking chapter come to light.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down One Piece Chapter 1077’s initial spoilers while speculating what could come next.

One Piece Chapter 1077 seemingly sets up the Straw Hats for an extended stay on Egghead Island

Initial spoilers

According to the One Piece Chapter 1077 initial spoilers, the issue is called “You Should Have Realized That Sooner.” The title is undoubtedly a reference to the Vegapunk traitor, meaning that fans may soon learn their identity. This is further supported by how the issue seemingly ends.

The cover page sees “[Vinsmoke] Judge and Caesar [Clown] realize that [Dr.] Vegapunk is their real obstacle.” This is most likely a reference to how the founding members of MADS, besides Dr. Vegapunk, which also includes Queen of the Beast Pirates, wanted to wage war rather than bring peace. Recent cover page stories have also highlighted this difference between them.

The initial spoilers begin with Zoro realizing that the Seraphim have abilities similar to King of the Beast Pirates. King is a Lunarian, and the Seraphim clearly have Lunarian Lineage Factors added to their own genes. This is evidenced by their tan skin, white hair, and black wings.

According to the One Piece Chapter 1077 initial spoilers, Vegapunk Lilith uses the Bubble Gun (seen in previous issues) against the S-Snake Seraphim. However, she escapes and turns Usopp to stone in the process.

Author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda has likely made this decision to give the Straw Hats a reason to stay on Egghead Island until Kizaru and his reinforcements arrive. In other words, Usopp will likely eventually be turned back without harm.

The initial spoilers then claim that the chapter ends with “someone” shooting Vegapunk Shaka in his head, which then “explodes.” The use of the word “someone” to describe the assailant likely means that their identity won’t be revealed in this issue. Given the chapter’s alleged title, fans can count on this information to be revealed sometime in the near future.

Leakers are also claiming that there’s no break next week and that the issue will be released on Thursday, March 9, 2023, with chapter 1078 arriving on Thursday, March 16, 2023. However, official sources have not confirmed this information, so it’s best to take this alleged change in the release date with a grain of salt for now.

What’s next?

The One Piece Chapter 1077 initial spoilers are clearly setting the stage for larger reveals by being selective with their information. For example, there will likely be a silhouette of the assailant seen in the issue before the shot is taken, given Oda’s writing style. The clues and pieces are always there if fans are willing and able to put them together, and this issue’s alleged title suggests it to be the case here as well.

The issue may even reveal who the traitor is. The initial spoilers may not be addressing their identity due to the chapter’s allegedly close official release date. This would also indicate that leakers are choosing only to do initial spoilers this week since additional ones and raw scans will arrive within days of the official release.

Zoro's realization that the Seraphim have abilities similar to King also suggests that he, Luffy, Lucci, and Kaku will be fighting even more Seraphim models in the upcoming issue. Since it’s unlikely that S-Bear and S-Hawk have already come back for a rematch, the foursome has most likely moved on to rescuing Nami’s group and the other search parties. This is especially likely given that Zoro heard Nami’s scream in chapter 1076, setting up a forthcoming rescue.

Follow along for more One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes