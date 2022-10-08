One Piece chapter 1062: Vegapunk and his multiple bodies, explained

Vegapunk's body isn't big enough for his mind in One Piece chapter 1062.

For this reason, he somehow managed to split himself up into six different bodies. The first one was shown in the previous One Piece chapter. Many readers believed it would be a red herring since it was a young beautiful woman. It turns out that she represents an aspect of Vegapunk's personality.

One Piece chapter 1062 clarifies what's going on with Vegapunk in the Egghead arc. It's very likely that readers will see the other five bodies before they finally meet the lead scientist himself. Now is a good time for some clarification on the matter, since there is confusion regarding One Piece chapter 1062.

Vegapunk has a total of six different bodies in One Piece chapter 1062

They all have different names and personalities

Based on the CP0 report on Vegapunk, it appears as though he created five other bodies, with the sole intention of getting more work done. Each of them have their own free will, but have different names and are numbered accordingly. Here's what the report reveals in the latest chapter:

Vegapunk 01 - Shaka (Logic)

- Shaka (Logic) Vegapunk 02 - Lilith (Evil)

- Lilith (Evil) Vegapunk 03 - Edison (Flair)

- Edison (Flair) Vegapunk 04 - Pythagoras (Wisdom)

- Pythagoras (Wisdom) Vegapunk 05 - Atlas (Wrath)

- Atlas (Wrath) Vegapunk 06 - York (Desire)

Only three Vegapunks have been shown in One Piece chapter 1062. However, the main one has not been depicted clearly, since readers can only see his mecha helmet. The rest will likely be revealed in due time.

There might be a mistake in the manga

There seems to be a mix-up between Vegapunk 05 and Vegapunk 06 in One Piece chapter 1062. Several readers noticed it as soon as they read the scans. Apparently, the numbers got mixed up for the Vegapunks.

Remember, this is not a mistake in the raw translations. As shown in the above screenshot for the raw scans, Atlas has the same written kanji for both her introduction and the CP0 list. Nonetheless, she has the number "06" written next to her name, while the CP0 identify her as number "05."

Viz Media will likely clarify the issue shortly after they translate One Piece chapter 1062. It's probably a small mistake on the part of Eiichiro Oda. Right now, it's unclear if Atlas is supposed to be number "05" or "06."

The CP0 will be going after them all

The Vegapunks are clearly in danger by the time they appear in One Piece chapter 1062. CP0 made their mission quite clear for the Egghead arc. They are to eliminate all the Vegapunks, since the World Government believes they "know too much."

Interestingly, Rob Lucci brings up the incident with the Lulusia Kingdom, where Im-Sama completely destroyed the island and erased its name from existence. The World Government is making some very big moves right now, and it does not bode well for many people, including the Vegapunks.

Of course, it remains to be seen if the Straw Hats will prevent that from happening. Vegapunk could be a very useful ally for them. With the final saga underway, Oda needs to drop some lore bombs very soon, and Vegapunk is the perfect one to explain the nature of Devil Fruits.

