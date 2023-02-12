One Piece anime confirmed to a take long break from February 26, 2023

One Piece episode 1051 released on Sunday, February 12, at 9.30 am JST.

The episode saw Luffy square up against Kaido, unleashing his advanced conqueror's haki. Inuarashi and Nekomamushi, on the other hand, also took their valiant stand against Beast Pirate Jack and Big Mom's eldest son, Charlotte Perospero.

The Wano Country arc is finally entering its climax stage, with fans being hyped for the anime to release new episodes as it brings them closer to Luffy's awakening.

They, however, will have to wait a bit longer as the One Piece anime is going on a two-week-long break starting on February 26, 2023.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the One Piece series.

One Piece anime will take a two-week long break starting from February 26, 2023

The One Piece anime will be on break for three weeks from Feb 26th to Mar 19th due to unavailable broadcasting slots caused by national marathons

The One Piece anime will go on a two-week long break from February 26 to March 19, due to the unavailability of broadcasting slots caused by the national marathon. There will be two more episodes for fans to enjoy before the anime goes on break, giving them some extra content to enjoy.

Fans of the anime were pretty disappointed with the news of the long break and expressed their frustration on Twitter. The pacing of the Wano Arc has been really lackluster and the series seems to be dragging so as to not catch up quickly with the manga. This break will give Oda the opportunity to put out more chapters, easing the pressure on the anime and improving its pacing.

Meanwhile, fans can check out the One Piece manga, which is currently gearing up towards the final stretch of the Egghead Arc.

Big-name characters like Kizaru, Saturn, Vegapunk, Luffy, and Zoro are all about to converge on Egghead Island, increasing the chance of a major conflict.

On Sunday, February 19, 2023, One piece episode 1052 and manga chapter 1075 will be jointly released, giving fans a lot of fresh content. Preview for episode 1052 showed Momonosuke and Yamato launching a joint effort to stop Onigshima from falling over the Flower Capital, while Zoro and Sanji were seen fighting against the two Beast Pirate commanders, King and Queen.

Spoilers for manga chapter 1075 will be released later this week, however, there has been a lot of speculation that the chapter will unmask the traitor who blew up Vegapunk/Pythagoras in chapter 1074 spoilers.

Thus, fans have a lot to look forward to, even with the two-week hiatus of the show.

Recap of episode 1051





I'm proud to say that Wataru Matsumi's ED debut on #1051 was an ABSOLUTE banger. Everything about it was fantastic. Start ---> Finish: PEAK. I loved Matsumi's directorial skills. The SB, composite, OST... Tu and Shida?! Banger episode.

One Piece episode 1051 was a fast-paced episode that touched on the most important plot points in the story while also moving it forward.

The episode began with Luffy telling Momonosuke to go stop Onigashima from falling on the Flower Capital. His presence on the battlefield reinvigorated his comrades' spirits, with Zoro and Sanji pushing themselves even further to fight against King and Queen.

Meanwhile, Luffy and Kaido finally clashed, with the advanced conqueror's haki on full display. The impact of the clash was so huge that it split the heavens, making Yamato recount the clash between Roger and Whitebeard that she read about in Oden's journal. The impact of the clash was huge and it cleared the cloudy skies, helping Inuarashi and Nekomamushi get their Sulong transformation back.

Momonosuke and Yamato left the battlefield, giving Luffy the opportunity to fight Kaido all on his own. The episode came to its conclusion with Inuarashi and Nekomamushi turning back to their menacing Sluong form, unleashing one last attack and defeating All-Star Beast Pirate: Jack the Drought and Big Mom's eldest son, Charlotte Perspero.

