One Piece chapter 1075: Major revelations to expect from the chapter

One Piece chapter 1074 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at 1 am JST. Fans can read the new chapter on Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine, MangaPlus, Viz Media’s website, and Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app.

Despite chapter 1074 not being officially released yet, many fans have already read the entire chapter through raw scans, unofficial websites, and Reddit. The chapter sees Mark III Pacifista fighting against CP0 agents, Bonney accessing Kuma’s memories, and Vegapunk Pythagoras getting mysteriously blown up. The final part of the chapter sees Vivi and Wapol traveling with Big News Morgan.

Having read chapter 1074, fans have started discussing various theories, plot points, and major revelations that they expect to see in One Piece chapter 1075. With the Egghead arc slowly reaching its finale, it will be interesting to see how Oda develops the plot in the upcoming chapters of the series.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature and contains spoilers from the One Piece manga.

Wapol spilling details about the World Government and other major revelations to expect from One Piece chapter 1075

1) Bonney discovering more of Kuma's memories

In One Piece chapter 1074, Bonney finally accesses her father’s memories. This brings her to a “Memory World,” where she sees a young Bartholomew Kuma being abused by some people. He is seen crying and yelling that he will not return to where he came from because that would mean a certain death. He even begs for help as Bonny helplessly watches, breaking down in tears.

She gets pushed out of the “Memory World” but again decides to go back in to learn the whole truth. Kuma’s entire backstory could be revealed in chapter 1075, with Bonney accessing more information about his past and figuring out why Vegapunk can’t turn him back to normal. We might also find the answer to how he became the Tyrant of the Sorbet Kingdom in the first place.

Kuma’s memories are a treasure trove of information that could reveal crucial details about the Revolutionary Army, Monkey D Dragon, and the Lunairan Race. Since he has been working with the World Government for so long, his memories might also reveal some of the secrets they are hiding.

2) Zoro and Luffy fighting Saturn and Kizaru

Kizaru and Saturn were seen heading towards Egghead in chapter 1073, increasing fans’ excitement for an epic showdown with Strawhats in the upcoming chapter. However, chapter 1074 completely omitted them from the narrative, with the story being much more self-contained.

This has made fans speculate that the two will reach Egghead Island in chapter 1075, where they will be greeted by Monkey D Luffy and his right-hand man, Zoro. Oda even separated the two Strawhats from the rest of the group in chapter 1074, signifying that he might have something special planned for them.

Since Wano, their power levels have reached new heights, and this might be the perfect opportunity for them to test their power against an admiral and a Gorosei member.

Jay Garcia Saturn, coming to deal with Vegapunk himself, shows that he possesses some hidden power that would be paramount in dealing with a Yonko-level crew like the Straw Hats. He could also be the trump card Kizaru mentioned earlier, so seeing them both square up against Luffy and Zoro would be interesting.

3) Wapol spilling secret information about World Government

In chapter 1074, Wapol and Vivi were seen laying low on Big news Morgan’s blip, flying over Egghead Island. Wapol’s paranoid behavior in this segment has caused fans to speculate that he is somehow tied to Im and Nefertari Cobra’s assassination, having witnessed something for which his very life could be at risk.

One Piece chapter 1075 could see Wapol calming down and telling Morgan and Vivi about what he witnessed, which would finally shed some light on why Cobra was assassinated in Levely. This could reveal a huge secret about Im and the World Government that changes the trajectory of the whole story.

4) Kuma’s reason to keep climbing the Red Line

Kuma trying to reach Mariejois in previous One Piece chapters (Image via Eiichiro Oda)

Despite being shot down by the Marines multiple times in the past three chapters, Kuma has continued trying to scale the Red Line to return to Mariejois. Seeing him getting blasted repeatedly has been heartbreaking for fans to witness as they have tried to figure out why he is trying so desperately to return to the Holyland of Mariejois, a place where he was kept as a slave.

Fans have been waiting for an answer for quite a few chapters now, and Oda seems to be finally shedding some light on Kuma’s past with chapter 1074. Thus, fans have speculated that chapter 1075 will reveal the secrets behind his actions.

Many fans believe that this mystery is tied to Kuma’s past and will be revealed to Bonney in chapter 1075. One theory suggests that Kuma has an auto-destruct button that could be triggered after a certain period if he runs away from Mariejois.

5) Vegapunk Pythagoras's attacker being revealed

Vegapunk Pythagoras getting attacked in chapter 1074 was a huge sign that confirmed that there is a traitor amongst the Strawhats on Egghead Island. While many fans have speculated that Vegapunk Shaka is the mastermind behind the attack, many are still convinced that it is Vegapunk Lilith who is perpetrating all these crimes.

Vegapunk Pythagoras records, analyzes and observes the data he compiles for further reference. Thus, it would be helpful for the enemy to incapacitate him. Fans have speculated that they will learn more about the traitor in One Piece chapter 1075, with Oda gearing up for a shocking reveal.

6) Garp reaching Hachinosu

Fans were last given a glimpse of Garp in One Piece chapter 1071, where we saw him boldly declare his plan to take on the Blackbeard Pirates to rescue his subordinate Koby from their grasp. However, it is unlikely that Oda will bring it back in chapter 1075 with so many important things happening on Egghead Island.

However, being a master storyteller, Oda always leaves the One Piece chapters on cliffhangers, increasing the hype fans have for the upcoming one. Thus, One Piece chapter 1075 could see Garp finally reach the pirate island of Hachinosu, the base of the Blackbeard Pirates, triggering his showdown against the Ten Titanic Captains or even Aokiji himself.

