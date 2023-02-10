One Piece chapter 1074: Vivi Nefertari returns as Luffy and Zoro guard Lucci and Kaku ahead of Kizaru's invasion

One Piece chapter 1074 scanlations were released on Thursday, February 9, 2023, bringing with them the exciting continuation of the Egghead Island arc. Fans saw several plot points set up in the issue, ranging from a looming Kuma backstory to the traitor amongst the Vegapunks finally being revealed.

One Piece chapter 1074 also opens the door for a Luffy and Zoro versus Rob Lucci and Kaku tag-team fight, should the latter two somehow awaken and free themselves from their restraints. All in all, the issue continues the trend of the Egghead Island arc being one of the most exciting and engaging arcs in the series in recent memory.

One Piece chapter 1074 begins Kuma’s backstory; a search party established to find Dr. Vegapunk

One Piece chapter 1074: Sentomaru’s dedication

#ONEPIECE1074

Never compare this bozo with King again

One Piece chapter 1074 scanlations begin with the issue’s cover page, revealing the title to be Mark III and featuring a cover image of Queen, Caesar Clown, and Vinsmoke Judge. The three seem to be fighting over something, with Dr. Vegapunk noticeably absent from the cover page despite the three present appearing to still be a part of MADS.

The issue then begins its story content, heading to the Fabrio-Stratum of Egghead Island. A rank-and-file CP0 agent is seen yelling about how the Pacifista are supposed to be with the Marines, questioning why a World Government weapon is getting in their way. The agent says it’ll pay for hurting his men, prompting the Pacifista to activate a goo-like shield weapon to deflect the explosive launched at it.

One Piece chapter 1074 sees other agents confused by the ability, which is revealed to be called a Bubble Shield and an “ultimate defense invented by [Dr.] Vegapunk.” Another CP0 agent reveals this to be a Mark III Pacifista, being much more advanced than the prototypes used in the Marineford War.

#OnePiece1074

Why do I feel like Oda's hyping these guys up just for them to be easily taken down by Kizaru or Saturn

The Mark III Pacifista demands that the agents surrender, asking them to proceed with it to Factory B. The agents say they need to do what it says if they don’t want to die before questioning who’s controlling it, adding that Pacifista don’t act on their own like this. As the Mark III Pacifista says it’s initiating capture, the issue shifts perspectives to a factory on Egghead Island.

One Piece chapter 1074 then shows Sentomaru being told not to move since he’ll aggravate his wounds. However, Sentomaru is more focused on if the Pacifista are doing their jobs, adding that something’s definitely up since the Frontier Dome is sealed, and he can’t get in touch with Dr. Vegapunk.

Sentomaru then remembers what Luffy promised him, seemingly still worried despite his encouraging words. A Den Den Mushi is then heard ringing, with Sentomaru commenting on how unsettling it is to have the Marines try to reach him since they don’t realize he’s a rebel. Commenting on how he can do whatever he wants now, he releases all 50 Mark III Pacifista, telling them to prepare to deploy.

#OnePiece1074

Good chapter. Love Sentomaru's loyalty to Vegapunk. Zoro with the drip. I'm liking Bonney even more, her determination to see all of Kuma's memories despite the pain she'll have to go through was great. Vivi's appearance at the end the cherry on the top.

One Piece chapter 1074 sees him brief the Pacifista on the Straw Hat and Vegapunk escape plan, ordering them to ensure they set sail safely. Sentomaru adds that the Marines might have something up their sleeve, telling them to stand guard at the coast. Some CP0 agents are seen trapped in an area by the already deployed Pacifista, demanding to be let out.

Sentomaru comments on how something big is going to happen on Egghead shortly, instructing the Pacifista that they must ensure their creator escapes no matter the cost. The issue then shifts perspectives to the Labo-Stratum, where Luffy has told Chopper and the others that Dr. Vegapunk isn’t in the lab.

Chopper questions this, but Luffy says he ran all over the place looking for him, with Chopper adding that Luffy broke his hover boots from all that running around. He tells Chopper not to snitch since he can’t pay Dr. Vegapunk back for whatever they’re worth. He then seriously wonders where Jewelry Bonney and Dr. Vegapunk could have gone.

One Piece chapter 1074: A search party established and memories visited

One Piece chapter 1074 then sees Shaka Vegapunk comment on how he knows exactly where Bonney is, adding that everything in the lab is transmitted to the monitor in front of him. He adds that she never went anywhere, angering Luffy and prompting him to suggest that he should’ve been told sooner.

Brook, Zoro, and Stussy then arrive, each having their own comments on the island and the current situation. Stussy comments on how something must have happened if the main Stella body is absent, prompting Shaka to explain the situation. Shaka explains their issues about Dr. Vegapunk’s disappearance and losing control of the Frontier Dome.

Shaka also explains that, as of One Piece chapter 1074, they’re essentially trapped on the Labo-Stratum since leaving the lab would likely result in the laser weapons frying them. Usopp and Chopper question how they can leave the island, with Shaka adding that it isn’t really a concern considering their main passenger is missing.

Shaka says they need to prioritize finding Dr. Vegapunk first, saying he’ll figure out a way to repair the Frontier Dome in the meantime. Franky questions how they can find him if he’s not showing up on Shaka’s monitors. But Shaka explains that the recent Seraphim rampage has incapacitated or knocked some of the Den Den Mushi Monitor Snails out of position.

Shaka then shares that the other workers and Satellites are looking for Dr. Vegapunk as of One Piece chapter 1074, with Pythagoras Vegapunk radioing in immediately after to clear an area. Nami then says they should join up in the search since the sooner they find him, the sooner they can leave. Brook and Stussy also volunteer, with Sanji asking Stussy to take him with her.

Zoro also volunteers to go search, but Sanji hilariously points out that someone would need to find Zoro when he’s done looking in that case. A concerned chopper tells Zoro to stay here, while a smiling Robin seemingly patronizes Zoro by saying he should “be a dear and wait” there for them to return.

One Piece chapter 1074 then sees Zoro and Luffy stay back in the control room, with Zoro saying he’s sure they’ll be fine. He comments on how Luffy seems to have been running all out, with the latter responding that he always goes all out for everything. Luffy then points out how he can’t believe they bumped into Lucci and Kaku again.

Zoro agrees, saying it takes him back to Water 7 and that he wonders how Iceberg is doing as the issue shifts perspectives once again. Fans are taken to the paw-print door room where Bonney and Dr. Vegapunk were last seen and where Bonney seems to have kicked a still-babyfied Dr. Vegapunk out of the room. This likely led to his disappearance.

One Piece chapter 1074 then sees Bonney in some sort of memory world manifesting as an open grass field. It’s clear that this is a memory world because a young Bartholomew Kuma is seen looking just as he did when Oda drew the young Shichibukai in an SBS.

Bonney recognizes the young, crying, and seemingly beaten child as her father when suddenly he’s approached by silhouetted individuals.

One Piece chapter 1074: Kuma’s past and Vivi’s future

#onepiece1074

Damn Kuma… of course it's because of Celestial Dragons again man. The fact that he went through this and still accepted turning into a robot and then their slave just shows how much he loved Bonney :(

The individuals begin beating him as Kuma cries out for help, saying he can’t take it anymore. The individuals demand that he return somewhere, saying that the rest of them will be killed if he escapes. A crying Kuma says he doesn’t ever want to go back “there” again, asking to kill him instead since he’ll just die anyway if he goes back.

A now sobbing Bonney is racing towards her father to help him, but she’s seemingly too late as Kuma falls to the ground. He can be heard asking for help and apologizing as silhouettes of Mariejois, and Celestial Dragons are seen, with Bonney still sobbing and begging her father’s attackers to stop.

One Piece chapter 1074 then sees her exit the memory world, seemingly doing so by breaking her contact with the paw-print of Kuma’s memories which is in the paw-print door room. As Bonney lays on the ground, still crying, the real Bartholomew Kuma is seen still climbing the Red Line, with Marines trying to shoot him down.

#onepiece1074

Did bro just die?



Shaka seems too obvious as the traitor but I guess it could be a case of Occam’s Razor Did bro just die?Shaka seems too obvious as the traitor but I guess it could be a case of Occam’s Razor #onepiece1074.....Did bro just die? 💀 Shaka seems too obvious as the traitor but I guess it could be a case of Occam’s Razor https://t.co/eV1htk6NMz

Bonney comments on how she couldn’t take it all in because her resolve wasn’t strong enough. However, she concludes that if she stays ignorant, she’ll never be able to understand. She asks her dad to confirm this as she lifts her hands again. The issue then shifts perspectives back to somewhere in the Labo-Stratum, where Vegapunk Pythagoras is seen walking.

Pythagoras is seen commenting on how the Seraphim have really totaled the place even though they were born here when he suddenly hears a noise behind him. When he turns to see what made the noise, a massive explosion occurs, with someone (presumably Pythagoras) seeming to scream out in pain from the explosion.

One Piece chapter 1074 then shifts perspectives for the final time to the World Economy News Paper blimp, which is seemingly implied to be in the skies surrounding Egghead Island. Big News Morgans, the paper’s owner, is seen getting off the phone, sharing a massive scoop he just received.

#ONEPIECE1074



Honestly, if Morgans had more screen time or just had a more visible presence throughout the story, I think he could be one of my favorite characters. I love the chaos he brings lol

He claims that the World Government intends to assassinate Dr. Vegapunk, saying, “it’s like Ohara all over again.” However, he adds that the World Government has miscalculated this time, calling Dr. Vegapunk far too popular for their assassination of him to work. Morgans shares that he’s loved as the man who develops energy to light up towns worldwide.

Morgans then reveals that Luffy is also on the scene, saying that he’ll make his headline,

“Navy Skirmish at Egghead!! Emperor Strat Hat Luffy Takes Vegapunk Hostage!!”

He adds that he’s sure the World Government will appreciate the spin he’s putting on the situation, telling his employees to collect their “contribution” in exchange for this spin.

#OnePiece1074

YOOOOOOOOO VIVIIIIII’S BACK



She looks so cute in that outfit. I’m surprised she’s acting like this after her father passed away though. Maybe there’s something more to his situation 🤔 YOOOOOOOOO VIVIIIIII’S BACKShe looks so cute in that outfit. I’m surprised she’s acting like this after her father passed away though. Maybe there’s something more to his situation 🤔 #OnePiece1074.......YOOOOOOOOO VIVIIIIII’S BACKShe looks so cute in that outfit. I’m surprised she’s acting like this after her father passed away though. Maybe there’s something more to his situation 🤔 https://t.co/l9Zz21AlmA

Someone then calls Morgans’ actions and headline outrageous, and that someone is revealed to be none other than Princess Vivi Nefertari of Alabasta. One Piece chapter 1074 sees her claim that Luffy would never do something like that, calling Morgans’ newspaper “such a rag.” Wapol is also present, adding that they should keep quiet since there might be a World Government wiretap of Den Den Mushi hidden somewhere.

He adds that Morgans also took them in, so she shouldn’t be rude to him. Morgans responds by saying that she talks big for a girl who was bawling her eyes out yesterday. He adds that she shouldn’t look down on him or tell him how to do his job. He further states that his words can shake the world, saying that news isn’t about fact or fiction but rather entertainment as the issue ends.

One Piece chapter 1074: In summation

#ONEPIECE1074



.The clothes that one of Morgans' staff gave to Vivi are likely wire tapped



.Wapol's words imply he saw the Gorosei bowing to Imu & the Cobra incident.



.Morgans somehow saved them both.



.Sabo was either with them before Lulusia or he will be found by them soon.

Overall, One Piece chapter 1074 is an exciting issue that sets up a possible reunion between Vivi Nefertari and the Straw Hats. While plenty of other moments and developments from the issue could serve as highlights, this is undoubtedly the most significant to fans who’ve been waiting for said reunion.

The issue also confirms that there is a traitor amongst the Vegapunks with the apparent attack on Vegapunk Pythagoras. Equally as, if not more exciting, is the tease of a Bartholomew Kuma backstory coming sometime in the next few issues. Without a doubt, the Egghead Island arc continues to be one of the densest and most exciting story arcs in recent memory.

