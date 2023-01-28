Powerscaling One Piece 1073: Stussy wrecks Lucci, Zoro intimidates S-Hawk, Ryokugyu beats Weevil, and more

One Piece 1073, the series' first installment after a long break, featured the continuation of the struggle on Egghead, where Dr. Vegapunk is attempting to flee from the World Government with the help of the Strawhat Pirates.

The new chapter provided fans with several interesting hints about One Piece's current powerscaling, allowing a better insight into how the series' characters compare to each other. Follow this thread for detailed explanations of the major powerscaling cues featured in One Piece 1073.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1073 and reflects the writer's personal views.

Every cue about One Piece's powerscaling featured in chapter 1073

Stussy crushed Lucci like a fodder

Stussy demonstrated her supremacy over Lucci (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

One Piece chapter 1072, which featured Stussy's shocking betrayal of Lucci and Kaku, surprised everyone. She was revealed to be MADS' first successful cloning experiment, No. 1 "Stussy," the perfect clone of former Rocks Pirate member, Miss Buckingham Stussy, stunning the entire fandom.

At the end of One Piece 1072, Kaku was getting up after being slammed to the ground by Zoro. Stussy suddenly revealed her true allegiance as an ally of Dr. Vegapunk, sneaking on Kaku and biting him. This caused the CP0 agent to immediately fall asleep.

Towering over the unconscious Kaku, Stussy revealed bat-like traits, including sharp-pointed teeth and a pair of wings. She then threatened to harm Lucci the same way she had just done to his colleague.

Many One Piece fans argued that Stussy simply got lucky in this incident, taking advantage of her unfair attack on a character who not only had his back turned but also would not have anticipated her attack.

However, One Piece 1073 made it clear that Stussy is just much more powerful than Lucci and Kaku, regardless of the circumstances. After exploiting a sneak attack to take out Kaku, she soundly wrecked Lucci in a 1v1 scuffle.

Lucci attempted to strike her with a Shigan, but she easily dodged his attack, using an advanced version of the Kami-e Rokushiki technique. Using the opening, she flanked Lucci and pressed a Seastone lipstick on him.

As a Devil Fruit user, Lucci couldn't handle contact with Seastone, which caused all his strength to drop. This allowed Stussy to effortlessly bite him. As a result of her vampire-like powers, Lucci immediately fell asleep, just like Kaku did.

Admittedly, this performance was sensational. Despite Lucci being a force to be reckoned with, Stussy easily outperformed him. Using her peculiar abilities, she took him down with a single strike.

Before putting Lucci to sleep, Stussy praised his strengths as well as Kaku's and said that it was smarter for her to just quickly take them down rather than challenge them to a prolonged fight.

However, this doesn't diminish her superiority over them. She likely considered them together in a hypothetical 2v1 fight against her. Also, the shocking ease with which she handled Lucci is emblematic of her superior level.

Zoro put fear into the same Seraphim who pressured Blackbeard

Towards his fated fight against Dracule Mihawk, Zoro is constantly improving (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

To carry out their plan to kill Vegapunk, the CP0 agents dispatched Seraphims to destroy the laboratory and its surroundings. Cyborgs that combine the signature abilities of former Warlords with the powers of the Lunarian race, Seraphims won't halt until they fully receive a direct order.

As such, one of the Seraphims, the S-Hawk, was about to kill Vegapunk Lilith. Luckily, Zoro quickly intercepted S-Hawk and blocked his slash. During the ensuing skirmish, the Seraphim appeared shocked by Zoro's strength. This occurrence galvanized fans, sparking massive excitement.

The strongest Seraphim has been highlighted as S-Hawk. With a single slash, he could split Amazon Lily's biggest mountain in half. Even Blackbeard, one of the Four Emperors and a remarkably resilient individual, was forced to cover himself in Armament Haki to withstand S-Hawk's strike.

Considering that Zoro was only using two swords out of three and was holding back his King of Hell Style, for him to block and intimidate an opponent of S-Hawk's caliber is pretty impressive, especially when even Blackbeard couldn't take S-Hawk lightly.

Zoro only needed his Armament Haki and raw muscular strength to deflect S-Hawk's slash, while Blackbeard, in addition to Armament Haki, also needed to use the Black Hole, a named move of his Dark-Dark Fruit.

While Blackbeard seemed rather pressured by S-Hawk, Zoro faced him with a confident smile. Moreover, the clash with Blackbeard left the Seraphim unimpressed, while the scuffle with Zoro caused him to display clear signs of worry.

With neither of the two going all out with their best moves against the Seraphim, Zoro seemed much more comfortable than Blackbeard. However, it seems excessive to think that this scene is meant to portray that Zoro is more powerful than Blackbeard.

The fact that S-Hawk was shocked at Zoro's power is clearly meant to be a pretty big hype for the swordsman, but the parallel with Blackbeard should be interpreted as the author hyping Zoro, rather than as a direct comparison between his might and the Emperor's.

At the moment, it seems a bit early for Zoro to be entirely as strong as the Admirals and Emperors. However, he is certainly powerful enough to stand against them. Using his potential, he will undoubtedly reach and surpass that level in future One Piece arcs.

Admiral Ryokugyu defeated former Warlord Edward Weevil

Despite all his remarkable physical strength, Weevil was no match for Admiral Ryokugyu (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

One Piece 1073 also included an overview of the events that took place on Sphinx Island, Whitebeard's birthplace, now under Marco's protection. Exploiting the latter's absence, the Marines attacked the island. However, they were repelled by Edward Weevil.

Unfortunately, the Marines returned. This time, they brought Admiral Ryokugyu, who soundly defeated Weevil and captured him. Given Weevil's remarkable hype as well as Ryokugyu's bad showings, many fans were surprised at the outcome.

Edward Weevil is a former member of the Seven Warlords of the Sea. According to him and his mother, Weevil is the biological son of Whitebeard, a former Yonko and holder of the World's Strongest Man title.

Just like Whitebeard used to do, Weeevil wields a massive naginata. Weevil is a pretty powerful individual, given that Admiral Kizaru directly compared his abilities with those of Whitebeard in his youth. As such, many fans didn't expect Ryokugyu to beat him, much less so soundly.

Ryokugyu, whose true name is Aramaki, became one of the new Marine Admirals after the World Military Draft. Given his status as Admiral, as well as the fact that he possesses the powers of a Logia-type Devil Fruit, the Woods-Woods Fruit, Ryokugyu is implied to be a pretty mighty fighter.

However, his performances were unimpressive. He beat King and Queen in a 1v2 battle, but the two were already weakened after the beatings they had just suffered. Moreover, he was completely intimidated by Shanks. Once the Emperor unleashed his Conqueror's Haki, Ryokugyu got scared and backed off.

As a result, Ryokugyu's victory over Weevil enhances his fan base's perception of his strength. With Weevil being widely considered a powerful Commander-level fighter, the fact that Ryokugyu beat him significantly is a pretty nice feat for the Admiral.

Final Thoughts

Before being revealed as MADS' clone of Miss Buckingham Stussy, the alleged CP0 agent was already established as a powerful member of the organization. The way she used Rokushiki to outperform a master of Lucci's caliber solidifies her standing.

After she confronted and beat Lucci in a head-on fight, Stussy's strength couldn't be doubted. Her speed and Rokushiki mastery, as well as her dangerous blood-sucking bites and Seastone usage, make her an over-Commander-level fighter. She may have an edge against most Devil Fruit users.

At this point in the series, Zoro appears to be strong enough to seriously challenge Admirals and Emperors. His all-out peak, with the combination of Nine Sword Style and King of Hell Style should grant him an incredible peak. Moreover, he has likely mastered Enma.

After unlocking the Advanced Conqueror's Haki, a feat that, according to Kaido, directly puts him among the strongest characters, Zoro annihilated King, a fighter of the same caliber as Marco and Katakuri. As such, it's rather evident that Zoro has far surpassed the Commander-level, reaching the superior stage.

While many fans didn't hold Admiral Ryokugyu in high esteem before One Piece 1073, the latest chapter clearly forced them to change their minds. It was revealed that Ryokugyu managed to beat Edward Weevil, a former member of the Seven Warlords.

Weevil was widely considered to be the strongest Warlord right after Dracule Mihawk. The fact that Ryokugyu was able to wreck him was pretty surprising, but it is a remarkable feat. Admittedly, a Marine Admiral is never to be underestimated.

