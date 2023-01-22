Powerscaling One Piece 1072: Awakened Kaku, Zoro confirmed stronger than Lucci, Stussy's ability, and more

One Piece 1072, the series' first installment after a long break, featured the continuation of the struggle on Egghead, where Dr. Vegapunk is attempting to flee from CP0 with the help of the Strawhat Pirates.

The new chapter provided fans with several interesting hints about One Piece's current powerscaling, allowing a better insight into how the series' characters compare to each other. Follow this thread for detailed explanations of the major powerscaling cues featured in One Piece 1072.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1072 and reflects the writer's personal views.

Every cue regarding One Piece's powerscaling featured in chapter 1072

Kaku is an Awakened Zoan user just like Lucci

Kaku and Lucci have received an immense boost in power (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Few Devil Fruits are capable of unleashing their full potential. This stage, called "Awakening" can only be reached when the user's mind and body catch up to the Devil Fruit's power.

Given its harsh requirements, very few users have been able to accomplish such an upgrade. Among those few characters are Lucci and Kaku. The two old enemies of the Enies Lobby Arc, now elite agents of CP0, have become exceedingly more powerful than they were before the time skip.

The first to be revealed as an Awakening user was Lucci, who used his Cat-Cat Fruit Model: Leopard to fight Luffy in One Piece 1069 and 1070. Chapter 1072 showcased the Awakened form of Kaku's Ox-Ox Fruit Model: Giraffe.

Both Lucci and Kaku's Awakened Zoan forms featured clouds of black steam surrounding their bodies and black flame-like fur. Kaku achieved this superior stage despite possessing his Zoan for just two years, which is very impressive, given that it usually takes a lot of time to master such powers.

During the Wano Arc, Trafalgar Law and Eustass Kid, who had not yet mastered their awakened powers, had no choice but to use Awakening as a last resort, even though doing so would use up any remaining reserves of energy.

Given that both Lucci and Kaku used Awakening right off the bat without any signs of fatigue, it's highly likely that they have fully mastered those transformations as well, even managing to tame Zoan's own will.

Despite their remarkable improvements, Lucci and Kaku were no match for Luffy and Zoro. One Piece author Eiichiro Oda's intent with these onesided rematches appeared rather evident.

Showing Lucci and Kaku's noticeable growth in power, and yet their crushing inferiority in comparison to Luffy and Zoro, Oda emphasized how the latter two have become top dogs within the One Piece world.

Despite using Awakening, Kaku was no match for playing around Zoro

The battle between Kaku and Zoro in Egghead was even more onesided than their fight before the time skip (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

One Piece fans were amazed at Kaku demonstrating his Awakened Zoan form. However, they were even more hyped by how easily Zoro overpowered him during their brief clash.

Kaku unleashed his Sky Slicer move, the strongest Rankyaku, to destroy the Thousand Sunny. Before the time skip, Kaku needed the Zoan transformation and the massive body of the giraffe to perform this attack. A testament to his immense improvement, he has now used it while in base form.

However, before the devastating slash could connect on the Thousand Sunny, it was blocked by Zoro. Despite being asleep, the Strawhat Pirates' second-in-command perceived the threat. He suddenly woke up and intercepted the incoming attack, effortlessly dissipating it.

Zoro's feat was remarkable, likening him to Whitebeard. In fact, they were the only One Piece characters who were shown sensing movements and promptly reacting to them while asleep.

Following this, Kaku immediately decided to use his Awakened Zoan form. Still, even after such a powerful asset, Zoro easily stopped him, forcing him to give up his established intent. In fact, after the clash, Kaku suggested to Lucci that they should just stay true to their original mission.

In fact, Zoro never even attacked Kaku. He only used the blunt side of his swords to block Kaku's moves, and then stomped him to the ground. Zoro didn't need any technique, he just used his raw muscular strength to overpower Kaku's.

While Kaku went all out, using his Haki, his Awakened Zoan form, and his strongest moves, Zoro limited himself to just coating his swords with Armament Haki. He didn't use his Advanced Conqueror's Haki. In fact, he didn't need to use any serious attack to put Kaku in his place.

In comparison, Luffy used his Gear 5 form as well as his Armament Haki and still drew a clash with Lucci. The latter even endured a Gear 5 named attack with ease before finally going down to another hit from Luffy.

As such, the fact that Zoro only used his Armament Haki and physical strength and still brutally overpowered an Awakened Zoan, who was also using Haki in his own right, is very impressive. Had Zoro used one of his serious techniques, Kaku would have been murdered.

It was implied that Zoro is far stronger than Lucci

Even after witnessing Lucci's improved strength, the Strawhats considered him no match for Zoro (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

The Strawhats, who watched the fight between Awakened Zoan Lucci and Gear 5 Luffy, assessed that there was no way Zoro and Brook would lose against Lucci, Kaku, and Stussy, even with the battle being a 2v3.

The arrival of four Seraphims, which would have turned the 2v3 into a 2v7 against all competent enemies, would have clearly made the task impossible even for Zoro. In fact, as Brook couldn't realistically compete with any of them, it would have been Zoro versus the entire CP0 and four Seraphims.

But before the Seraphims came, for the bystanders to be so sure of Zoro and Brook winning against Lucci, Kaku and Stussy, the only logical consequence has to be that they are certain that Zoro is noticeably stronger than Lucci.

Strawhats can perfectly rate Lucci's strength, given that they just saw him fight shortly before. With the fight being a 2v3, and still, the Strawhats being confident that their mates would win regardless, the only way for their comparison to make sense is with Zoro far surpassing Lucci's strength.

Brook is not even fully at Tobi Roppo's level. Robin, who is stronger than him, barely defeated Black Maria, one of the weakest Tobi Roppos, needing her best effort as well as Brook's decisive help. The Strawhats' musician pales in comparison to CP0 agents.

Even if, absurdly, Kaku and Stussy were Tobi Roppo level (but they are at least as strong as Jack, so they are far above that level), they would still be comparable to Brook, meaning that he would just barely be able to fight one of them, let alone two.

Readers have now witnessed Stussy turning against Kaku and Lucci, but the Strawhats couldn't foresee such a shocking turn of events. Given that when they made their assessment they talked about a 2v3, it was clear that they considered Stussy within Lucci and Kaku's side.

As such, the Strawhats valued Zoro to be far stronger than Lucci, to the point where he could defeat him while also handling Kaku and Stussy with Brook's minor help.

After all, this understanding is only logical. Lucci was quickly overpowered by Luffy, who didn't even feel the need to go all out using his Advanced Conqueror's Haki. Instead, Zoro would never be handled with such ease

Zoro is not as strong as Luffy, but he is comparable in strength to him to a remarkable extent. With their connection as the captain and his close right-hand man being very similar to that between Roger and Rayleigh, this is how they have been portrayed throughout the entirety of the series.

Is Stussy much more powerful than One Piece fans expected?

Stussy may be the owner of a tremendous Devil Fruit power (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

After being slammed to the ground by Zoro's overwhelming muscular strength, Kaku got up. Having realized the difference in power, he suggested to Lucci that they should just work on their original task. Shockingly, Stussy hit Kaku from behind, causing him to fall to the ground unconscious.

Revealing bat-like traits, including sharp-pointed teeth and a pair of wings, Stussy threatened Lucci to do him the same she just did to Kaku. She was also disclosed to be MADS' first successful cloning experiment, No. 1 "Stussy", the perfect clone of former Rocks Pirate member, Miss Buckingham Stussy.

This jarring reveal will undoubtedly result in interesting plot developments in the following chapters of One Piece. With regard to the powerscaling of the series, it also raises questions about Stussy's real power.

Kaku is an elite CP0 agent with an Awakened Zoan. He may very well be considered a Commander-level fighter. The fact that she immediately took him out with a simple bite is an outstanding feat. However, it must also be properly contextualized.

Admittedly, Stussy struck Kaku with a sneak attack from behind. Moreover, she was her colleague and ally until the very previous instant. As such, Kaku would never have expected Stussy to suddenly betray him. These circumstances make what happened very different than a proper 1v1 battle.

Given her looks, Stussy likely possesses the power of a Zoan Fruit. Many One Piece fans have speculated that she ate a Mythical Zoan, the Bat-Bat Model: Vampire. Using the powers of a vampire, she may have used some peculiar technique that causes the enemy to sleep.

That would certainly explain how Stussy was able to take down Kaku immediately, despite the immense endurance and damage soak that he should possess as an Awakened Zoan user.

The next chapter of One Piece will reveal how things stand. While Stussy exploited the element of surprise to beat Kaku, she has now called her cards. She will have to confront Lucci in a head-on fight. The outcome of this battle will expose how strong she truly is.

Final thoughts

The Strawhats assessed that Zoro and Brook would certainly win against Lucci, Kaku and Stussy (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Considering the recent events, Lucci and Kaku are now powerful Commander-level fighters. They have immensely upgraded their abilities, becoming rather skilled users of Armament Haki, and even managing to achieve the Awakening of their Zoan Fruits.

Seeing Luffy using his Gear 5 transformation to fight Lucci, with the two clashing on par, fans were shocked. While Lucci wasn't able to injure Luffy and ended up soundly defeated, he still managed to endure one of his named Gear 5 moves without much problem.

Admittedly, Luffy refrained from using his Advanced Conqueror's Haki as well as the true abilities of his Gear 5 transformation. Had he used those powers, the fight between Lucci would have been even more one-sided than it already has been.

At the moment, it appears logical to consider Lucci's strength to be comparable to that of Katakuri. This makes him an outstanding Commander-level fighter, but on a slightly lower level than Marco and King.

Kaku, on the other hand, seems to be more of an average Commander-level fighter. Given his feats and abilities, he is at the very least as powerful as Jack and Perospero. Kaku's overall strength should most likely be comparable to that of Cracker.

Despite massively holding himself back, Roronoa Zoro gave a dominant display of his might. He easily blocked the strongest technique of an Awakened Zoan user and overpowered him with his bare muscular strength. Furthermore, Zoro was implied to be a good deal stronger than Lucci.

The next chapter, which will likely feature an unexpected battle between Stussy and Lucci, will reveal the real strength of the newly disclosed MADS clone of Miss Buckingham Stussy.

