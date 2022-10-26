Naruto vs One Piece: Can Gear 5 Luffy solo the entire Narutoverse?

Given that One Piece and Naruto are two of the most appreciated anime series, it's only natural for fans to debate which one has the most powerful characters.

Monkey D. Luffy, the main character of One Piece, has recently unlocked a new transformation, the Gear 5, which gifts him a whole new level of strength. Gear 5's abilities are certainly extraordinary, allowing Luffy to triumph over Kaido, one of the strongest pirates in the series.

Thus, some fans have now started wondering whether Gear 5 Luffy is powerful enough to defeat the whole Narutoverse by himself. While One Piece characters generally tend to be a bit more powerful than Naruto characters, this seems to be an excessive claim. Follow this thread to find out why.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece and Naruto series and reflects the writer's personal views.

Luffy is one of the strongest One Piece characters, but he likely can't defeat the entire Narutoverse by himself

Luffy's Gear 5 abilities in One Piece

Gear 5 is one of the greatest power ups in the entire One Piece series (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Luffy's Devil Fruit granted his body rubber-like properties. It also allowed him to use Gears, transformations which enhance his speed, strength, and versatility. Originally believed to be the Paramecia-class Gom-Gom Fruit, during the battle against Kaido in One Piece's Wano Arc the Gom-Gom was revealed to be a Mythological Zoan, the Human-Human, Model: Nika.

After passing out as a result of being struck with Kaido's Thunder Bellow Bagua, a smile appeared on Luffy's face, and his body seemed to transform. Somehow, he was unconsciously able to awaken his Devil Fruit, thereby reaching a whole new level of strength. Luffy called this stage the Gear 5.

It was then revealed that Luffy's body transformations were limited until that point because the Nika-Nika's true power was dormant. Hence, his Devil Fruit powers seemed to have a similar nature to most Paramecias. After achieving Devil Fruit Awakening, the true power of the Mythical Zoan was unleashed, giving Luffy a new transformation which left One Piece fans in awe.

𝑶𝑵𝑬 𝑷𝑰𝑬𝑪𝑬 𝑺𝑷𝑶𝑰𝑳𝑬𝑹 @OP_NEWS2022 #ONEPIECE



NIKA LUFFY OR GEAR 5



》This scene of Luffy has been drawn by Oda five times.



Source: .Log【ワンピース考察】 NIKA LUFFY OR GEAR 5》This scene of Luffy has been drawn by Oda five times.Source: .Log【ワンピース考察】 #ONEPIECENIKA LUFFY OR GEAR 5》This scene of Luffy has been drawn by Oda five times.Source: .Log【ワンピース考察】 https://t.co/iMkySRqNWS

His hair and clothes turned white, his eyes glowed red with white ring-like pupils, and white clouds floated around his neck, giving him the look of the mythical Sun God Nika. Luffy's physical capabilities were also noticeably enhanced. He gained unbelievable powers, which granted him complete freedom to fight following his imagination.

Luffy was turned into a "Warrior of Liberation", a legendary figure in the One Piece world, capable of fighting while bringing joy and freedom to those around them. This newfound ability was, unsurprisingly, called "the most ridiculous power in the world". Luffy was able to extend the rubbery nature of his body to the environment around him, reshaping and dominating the surroundings.

𝗝𝘂𝗹𝗶𝘂𝘀 | 𝗟𝘂𝗳𝗳𝘆 @s_maro7 Luffy vs Kaido (Gear 5) was the best fight in the story without even chapters like 1042,1037,1010 and more.



Some didn’t like the playful part however reading the fight at once and not weekly you can see how much Oda focused on the serious part…



(1/2) Luffy vs Kaido (Gear 5) was the best fight in the story without even chapters like 1042,1037,1010 and more.Some didn’t like the playful part however reading the fight at once and not weekly you can see how much Oda focused on the serious part…(1/2) https://t.co/wha8NIEyny

His body gained freedom and durability, far surpassing those of his previous Gear transformations. It also became cartoonishly malleable. Luffy further proved himself to be able to increase his body and limbs, making them as big as a giant's. This incredible ability allowed him to grab and manhandle Kaido despite the latter's enormous size as a dragon.

Combining the exceptional powers granted by Gear 5 with the usage of the advanced versions of Observation, Armament and Conqueror's Haki, Luffy managed to defeat Kaido after a fierce battle. This outstanding feat earned him the status of Emperor, emphasizing that he has become one of the strongest pirates in the One Piece world.

The strongest Naruto characters

The ten strongest characters from the Naruto original series (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Naruto)

The Naruto franchise has shown many incredibly powerful characters. Especially in the final part of the series, many new characters were introduced, and the recurring ones received remarkable power-ups which increased their strength at the highest levels.

While most of the strongest Naruto characters are users of visual powers, there are also unparalleled martial arts masters and fighters who rely on Tailed Beasts' chakra.

Here are some formidable characters from the Narutoverse:

Kaguya Otsutsuki - The final villain and strongest character in the series.

- The final villain and strongest character in the series. Hagoromo Otsutsuki - The man Hailed as the Sage of the Six Paths.

- The man Hailed as the Sage of the Six Paths. Madara Uchiha - The strongest Uchiha, with the full powers of Rinnegan and Ten Tails.

- The strongest Uchiha, with the full powers of Rinnegan and Ten Tails. Kakashi Hatake - His exceptional Mangekyo Sharingan allowed him to corner Kaguya.

- His exceptional Mangekyo Sharingan allowed him to corner Kaguya. Naruto Uzumaki - The protagonist of the series and the jinchuriki of the Nine Tails.

- The protagonist of the series and the jinchuriki of the Nine Tails. Sasuke Uchiha - He received the Rinnegan directly from Hagoromo.

- He received the Rinnegan directly from Hagoromo. Might Guy - The strongest taijutsu master in the series, with amazing physical abilities.

- The strongest taijutsu master in the series, with amazing physical abilities. Obito Uchiha - He became the jinchuriki of the Ten Tails.

- He became the jinchuriki of the Ten Tails. Hamura Otsutsuki - He helped his brother Hagoromo into sealing Kaguya

- He helped his brother Hagoromo into sealing Kaguya Momoshiki Otsutsuki - The strongest enemy before the start of the Boruto series.

- The strongest enemy before the start of the Boruto series. Ashura Otsutsuki - The younger son of Hagoromo, inherited part of his power.

- The younger son of Hagoromo, inherited part of his power. Indra Otsutsuki - The elder son of Hagoromo, inherited part of his power.

- The elder son of Hagoromo, inherited part of his power. Toneri Otsutsuki - A member of the Otsutsuki clan and the user of the Tenseigan.

- A member of the Otsutsuki clan and the user of the Tenseigan. The Ten Tails - It's an incredibly powerful beast born from the God Tree.

- It's an incredibly powerful beast born from the God Tree. Hashirama Senju - The First Hokage and the legendary user of the Wood Release.

These fifteen characters are usually considered to represent the pinnacle of strength in the Naruto series. Many of them are members of the Otsutsuki clan, a group of alien deities. Others are the very few ninjas who, due to their exceptional capabilities and incredibly powerful techniques, are able to compete with the dangerous Otsutsuki.

Other noticeably powerful Naruto characters include Kinshiki Otsutsuki, Nagato with his Six Paths of Pain, Tobirama Senju, Minato Namikaze, Kabuto Yakushi, Itachi Uchiha and the Nine Tails. However, despite being very strong characters in their own right, they don't reach the level of the aforementioned ones.

Furthermore, the Naruto series encloses many other fighters, including the remaining Kage and members of the Akatsuki. Even at lower levels, many ninjas own bloodline abilities or are able to use peculiar techniques inherited from the clan they belong to.

What would happen if Gear 5 Luffy fought the Narutoverse

Luffy would need help from other One Piece characters to fight Naruto Uzumaki's immense offensive power (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece and Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Naruto)

Luffy certainly isn’t lacking in the power department. However, it doesn't seem feasible that he can fight and defeat the entire Narutoverse by himself. Many Naruto characters have shown enough destructive power to be able to challenge Luffy in a 1v1 fight, let alone fight him with the advantage in numbers.

While Luffy's Gear 5-enhanced strength is such that he can overpower Kaido with a blow that would have been capable of destroying an entire island, Naruto Uzumaki is more than a match for him by himself.

After unlocking Six Paths Sage Mode thanks to the chakra from Hagoromo Otsutsuki, Naruto's stats and abilities are enhanced even further. He also gained the chakra of all the Tailed Beasts, adding it to the Nine Tails he had sealed in his body since he was born. This gifted Naruto new powerful techniques, including Truth Seeking Balls, which destroy things at a molecular level.

Not Steven ~ 人々の夢 @StevenBricen0 @SS6_Fineto @Danrich2001 KCM2 Naruto was able to tank this point blank while protecting the ENTIRE Shinobi alliance of 10000. And then you have Sage KCM2 and THEN you have Six Paths Sage Mode Naruto who is WAY above Sage KCM2 @SS6_Fineto @Danrich2001 KCM2 Naruto was able to tank this point blank while protecting the ENTIRE Shinobi alliance of 10000. And then you have Sage KCM2 and THEN you have Six Paths Sage Mode Naruto who is WAY above Sage KCM2 https://t.co/D0F5ER569V

Naruto's techniques are incredibly devastating. His Sage Art: Lava Release Rasenshuriken sliced through the God Tree, which was noticeably bigger than several mountains. Naruto could create Multiple Tailed Beast Bomb Rasenshuriken, which were powerful enough to destroy Madara's country-sized Chibaku Tensei.

Naruto's Super Tailed Beast Rasenshuriken created explosions so big that they were comparable to the curvature of Earth. The destruction created by the battle between Naruto and Sasuke was such that it had effects at the continental level. Even their most casual moves ended up crushing mountains. Their final clash was several times greater than that.

Long story short, Luffy would be noticeably hard-pressed to compete with Naruto alone. Hence, he would be completely overwhelmed if he faced Naruto along with other characters who have comparable strength to the latter, and wield extremely dangerous abilities of all kinds.

Zarex @Zarex69 Sorry guys we can't continue the battle furthermore because Luffy couldn't withstand the presence of planetary level feats of Base Naruto and currently is in hospital fighting for his life :( y'all please pray for him Sorry guys we can't continue the battle furthermore because Luffy couldn't withstand the presence of planetary level feats of Base Naruto and currently is in hospital fighting for his life :( y'all please pray for him https://t.co/pk6OaFUaZF

Sasuke and Madara can dish out techniques almost as destructive as Naruto's. Obito's attacks are slightly weaker than the aforementioned. Might Guy can attack Luffy with a tremendous combination of speed and power, being able to move so fast that he can bend the surrounding space. It doesn't really seem possible for Luffy to fight these individuals all at once.

Combining the devastating raw strength of a Six Paths chakra-enhanced Perfect Susanoo with the space-time powers of Kamui, Kakashi has the potential to match Luffy alone. Kamui allows Kakashi to dodge all Luffy's attacks by phasing through. Moreover, a single hit with the space-time powers of Mangekyo Sharingan would end the battle immediately.

While the combined might of Naruto, Kakashi, Madara and the rest of the characters should be more than enough to defeat Luffy, the presence of Kaguya, the strongest individual in the Naruto series, should clear any doubt about the outcome of this hypothetical battle.

The goddess can use Amenominaka, an unparalleled technique that allows her to instantly replace the world around her with one of her personal dimensions, rewriting reality and warping all the bystanders along with her. She can also unleash an immense Truth Seeking Ball which packs enough power to completely erase an entire dimension.

Luffy can empower his abilities with Conqueror's Haki and Armament Haki. Moreover, he can use the powers of Gear 5 to be unpredictable and fight according to his imagination. The Future Sight granted by his upgraded Observation Haki should allow him to gain an edge.

SABO @Doffy_Negs

Hmm I wonder who wins? Continental Luffy vs Planetary+ Naruto.Hmm I wonder who wins? Continental Luffy vs Planetary+ Naruto.Hmm I wonder who wins?😂 https://t.co/UpwsmzkfwG

However, his opponents can rely on similar abilities as well. Many Naruto characters have powerful eye powers, such as Rinnesharingan, Rinnegan and Mangekyo Sharingan, which gift them enhanced reflexes and precognition. Others can use Sage Mode to sense and foresee any incoming threat.

Furthermore, Madara, Kaguya and Obito can regenerate from most injuries. Hence, the captain of the Strawhats would likely not be able to put such enemies down for good.

Final Thoughts

Luffy is very strong within One Piece, but he can't fight the entire Narutoverse alone (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Comparing the abilities of characters from different series is always complicated. While One Piece characters are, broadly speaking, tougher and stronger than Naruto's, the tables turn when the comparison regards the upper tiers.

While Luffy and other powerful characters from One Piece could likely rely on their Haki to suppress most of the techniques from average characters from Naruto, the same outcome hardly seems feasible against the strongest representatives of Masashi Kishimoto's universe.

Storm @SlasheerrKing POV:you’re looking at the aftermath of Naruto Vs Luffy POV:you’re looking at the aftermath of Naruto Vs Luffy https://t.co/jO7Z27mC5i

Luffy's Gear 5 makes him incredibly powerful, more than most Naruto characters. In fact, it's arguable he could defeat all of them, bar the absolute strongest ones. However, the sheer raw power and dangerous abilities those few remaining characters possess would likely be too much for him, even with his Gear 5 power up.

Luffy has become really strong, but some Naruto characters can dish destruction on a completely different scale, while others have unique techniques that he can't counter. As a result, Luffy would likely lose this hypothetical battle.

