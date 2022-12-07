One Piece: Top 10 strongest characters in Enies Lobby, ranked

Recent chapters of One Piece have emphasized the return of Lucci and Kaku as powerful enemies. They have now become masked agents of CP0, meaning that they are elite members of the greatest secret agency in the World Government's direct employment.

As such, Lucci and Kaku are now much stronger than they were during the iconic Enies Lobby Arc, which featured them as two of the main villains. A part of CP9, Lucci and Kaku, along with their colleagues, faced the Strawhat Pirates, who raided Enies Lobby to rescue Nico Robin.

Follow this thread to find the ten strongest characters who have had an active role in the Enies Lobby Arc, ranked from weakest to strongest.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to Chapter 1069 and reflects the opinions of the writer

From Franky to Garp, the 10 most powerful characters in One Piece's Enies Lobby Arc

10) Blueno

Blueno, a CP9 agent (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

During the Enies Lobby Arc, Blueno was a member of CP9. He ate the Door-Door Fruit, which allows him to open doors on any surface, regardless of their thickness. This enables him to reach inaccessible locations and set up sneak attacks.

A powerful Rokushiki user, Blueno had the fourth-highest Doriki within CP9. He was able to withstand Sanji's kicks, as well as several hits from Luffy. However, Blueno ended up overpowered when Luffy unleashed his Gear 2 transformation.

9) Chopper

If he uses his Monster Point, Chopper becomes much stronger, but loses control (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Strawhat Pirates member Chopper is a reindeer who ate the Human-Human Fruit, allowing him to transform into a human or a reindeer-human hybrid at will. He is a doctor as well as a decent hand-to-hand combatant.

Thanks to his Rumble Balls, he can access additional transformations for a limited time. During the Enies Lobby Arc, Chopper fought CP9 agent Kumadori. At the beginning, Kumadori was overpowering Chopper.

Unleashing his Monster Point, which immensely increases his physical strength, Chopper completely crushed his enemy. However, due to the drawbacks of Monster Point, it's hard to compare Chopper with other characters.

8) Franky

During the Enies Lobby Arc, Franky joined the Strawhat crew (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

The leader of the Franky Family, who are a group of outlaws, Franky was also known by the alias of "Cutty Flam". At the end of the Enies Lobby Arc, he joined the Strawhat Pirates, becoming the crew's shipwright.

Franky has superhuman strength, which he uses to perform boxing and wrestling moves. He is a cyborg, whose body possesses extreme durability and is equipped with many different kinds of weapons and enhancements.

Despite being captured by CP9, Franky was able to set himself free. Even being low on energy, he was able to fend off CP9 agent Fukuro. After recovering his energy, Franky brutally overpowered Fukuro.

7) Jabra

Jabra was the third strongest member of CP9 (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Jabra was the third-strongest member of CP9 and had the third-highest Doriki of the bunch. He is especially competitive when it comes to Lucci and Kaku, because he envies that they are stronger than him.

Jabra was able to move and attack while maintaining his Tekkai defense. He ate the Dog-Dog, Model: Wolf Fruit, which allowed him to transform into a human-wolf hybrid, enhancing his physical capabilities.

Jabra's competitive spirit distorts his reasoning. As a wolf, he just can't stand that Lucci, the leopard, would be stronger than him, given the natural rivalry between dogs (wolves) and cats (leopards).

During One Piece's Enies Lobby Arc, Jabra fought against Sanji. After a balanced start, he ended up overwhelmed when Sanji upgraded his kicks with the Diable Jambe.

6) Kaku

Kaku, the second strongest member of CP9 (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Kaku was the second-strongest member of CP9. During the Enies Lobby Arc, he fought valiantly against Roronoa Zoro, the Strawhat Pirate's number two. However, Kaku was brutally defeated once Zoro unleashed his full power on him.

Kaku had the second-highest Doriki in the CP9, meaning that his base physical abilities were the second best in the group. His Ox-Ox, Model: Giraffe Fruit allowed him to transform into a human-giraffe hybrid, enhancing his power and durability as well as gifting him with new techniques.

Kaku's Four Sword Style merges his Rankyaku attacks and his swordsmanship, resulting in a combination of sheer speed and coordinated slashes. His strongest technique is the Sky Slicer Rankyaku, a tower-slicing move comparable to Lucci's ship-cutting attack.

Even in the Enies Lobby Arc, Kaku was depicted as sort of a right-hand man for Lucci. They were the only two CP9 agents who were tasked with a supplementary mission.

5) Sanji

Sanji is the third strongest member of Strawhat Pirates (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Sanji is the cook of the Strawhat Pirates, and the third strongest fighter in the crew. He dreams of finding the All Blue, a legendary place where all the seas join in a single one. A martial artist, Sanji only uses his kicks to fight.

Despite being a strong fighter and a smart individual, Sanji loses his mind when in the presence of women. Because of this weakness, Sanji was defeated by CP9 agent Kalifa, who was later confronted by Nami.

Subsequently, he fought against Jabra. Sanji was able to dodge several attacks and land many hits on his opponent, but lost some strength clashes against the CP9 agent. After using his Diable Jambe, Sanji defeated Jabra.

Even with Diable Jambe, Sanji still struggled a bit. He needed three hits to defeat Jabra, who tanked the first attack and dodged the second. Jabra was put down by the third, but before going down, he managed to injure Sanji mildly.

4) Roronoa Zoro

In Enies Lobby, Zoro revealed the outstanding Nine Sword Style (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Roronoa Zoro aims to surpass Dracule Mihawk and become the World's Strongest Swordsman. Zoro is Luffy's right-hand man and the second strongest individual in the Strawhat Pirates after him.

Zoro's swordsmanship skills, as well as his endurance, speed, and physical strength were impressive even at that point in the series. The One Piece Databook Yellow, which covers the Enies Lobby Arc, declared that Zoro's strength is no less than Luffy's.

During their fight, Zoro's mid-end moves, like Dragon Twister and Lion Song, were enough to cut through Kaku's Tekkai and leave him barely able to defend himself. Pushed into combining his swords with his Rokushiki and Zoan powers, Kaku attempted to use his final move, the tower-cutting Rankyaku.

This forced Zoro to unleash his Nine Sword Style: Ashura. With that attack, Zoro completely obliterated Kaku's strongest Rankyaku. A few moments later, he blitzed Kaku and took him down with a single strike.

3) Monkey D. Luffy

In Enies Lobby Luffy unleashed his Gear Two and Gear Three forms (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Monkey D. Luffy is the founder and captain of Strawhat Pirates. He aims to find the One Piece and become the King of Pirates. Despite his goofy attitude, Luffy has proved himself to be a great warrior since the beginning of the series.

Thanks to the Gom-Gom Fruit (later revealed to be the Human-Human Model: Nika), Luffy's body has rubber-like properties which supplement his fighting style as a brawler. During the Enies Lobby Arc, Luffy used his Devil Fruit powers to create transformations called "Gears".

Gear 2 greatly enhances Luffy's speed by pumping more blood into his body, while Gear 3 increases his physical strength by making his bones gigantic. However, at that point in the series, Gears also had several drawbacks.

Gears allowed Luffy to fight on par with Rob Lucci, with the two warriors confronting each other in a tremendous battle. On the verge of collapsing after being hit by Lucci's Rokuogan, Luffy put everything he had in a desperate final attack which fatally struck the agent.

2) Rob Lucci

Rob Lucci was the strongest member of CP9 (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

A sadistic and emotionless assassin, Lucci is the strongest agent in CP9 history. A supporter of Dark Justice, he firmly believes that anyone or anything that goes against the World Government's interests must be destroyed.

Within the CP9, Lucci's mastery of the Rokushiki was unparalleled. He had the highest Doriki and was the only agent who could perform Rokuogan, a powerful secret technique. Even Kuma, one of the Seven Warlords, praised Lucci's strength.

Lucci ate the Cat Cat Model: Leopard Zoan Fruit, obtaining the ability to transform himself into a human-leopard hybrid. Relying on his Zoan powers, Lucci greatly enhances his physical capabilities as well as the effectiveness of his Rokushiki.

One Piece's Enies Lobby Arc featured Lucci fighting a fierce battle against Luffy, who, despite using his Gears, struggled to take him down. Luffy only managed to beat Lucci after using every bit of strength that his body had to offer.

1) Monkey D. Garp

Even as an old man, Garp one of the most powerful One Piece characters (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Monkey D. Garp is one of the most notorious characters in the One Piece world. He is the grandfather of Luffy, as well as the father of the infamous leader of the Revolutionary Army, Monkey D. Dragon, and the adoptive grandfather of Portuguese D. Ace.

Garp's strength was immense. Hailed as Garp "The Fist", he was able to fight on equal grounds with Roger, the King of Pirates. At one point, he joined his efforts with Roger to defeat the fearsome Rocks D. Xebec.

Even as an old man, many years past his prime, Garp remained strong enough to quickly overpower a pirate as strong as Marco, Whitebeard's right-hand man, with just a basic punch.

Despite his old age, Garp was able to move very quickly, as well as carry and throw a giant iron ball tens of times bigger than a ship. Luckily for the Strawhat Pirates, he didn't have any warlike intentions. Had he wanted to, he would have easily wrecked them.

Final Thoughts

Fans loved the fights between Strawhat Pirates and CP9 agents (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

The Enies Lobby Arc is one of the most appreciated portions of the series. One Piece fans widely enjoyed the exciting fights, as well as iconic moments such as Nico Robin shouting her willingness to live, or the Strawhat Pirates declaring war on the World Government.

The list of the strongest characters in this arc doesn't include Kuzan, better known as Aokiji. Being a Marine Admiral, he would have obviously deserved to tower at the top of this list. Considering that the Enies Lobby Arc featured Garp's aged incarnation, Aokiji was likely even stronger than the Marine Hero.

However, Aokiji played no active role in Enies Lobby and Water Seven. Thus, he wasn't included in this list. For this reason, the five Vice Admirals who led the Buster Call (Onigumo, Momonga, Doberman, Strawberry and Yamakaji) are not included in this ranking as well.

With Garp, regardless of his old age, being in a category of their own, Luffy, Zoro, and Lucci appear to be on the same level overall. Luffy barely defeated Lucci, ending up completely exhausted after the fight. Zoro was stated to be as strong as his captain and proved himself to be on a whole different level than Kaku.

Although Kaku had only slightly higher Doriki than Jabra, he proved himself to be a much better fighter overall than him. It would be arguable if Sanji, who defeated Jabra, could win a 1v1 fight with Kaku. However, this list gives Sanji the benefit of the doubt of being at least a bit stronger than Lucci's Number Two.

The remaining CP9 members - Blueno, Kumadori, Fukuro and Kalifa - are slightly weaker than the other Strawhat Pirates, i.e. Franky, Nico Robin, Chopper, Nami, and Usopp. Koby and Helmeppo, who just started their training, were comparable to the weakest Strawhats and CP9 agents.

