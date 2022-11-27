One Piece: Will Luffy die at the end?

Every One Piece fan loves Luffy, the main character of Eiichiro Oda's masterpiece. Luffy's easygoing demeanor, combined with his unwavering determination, makes him one of the most cherished anime protagonists.

Aiming to become the Pirate King, Luffy, along with his friends, set sail to find the One Piece, the legendary treasure left by Gol D. Roger. Following his triumph over Kaido during the Wano Arc, Luffy was declared one of the Four Emperors.

During his adventures, Luffy has often found himself in peril. To overcome these issues, he has resorted to life-shortening techniques, as well as experiencing near-death situations.

Due to this, some fans have started theorizing that the One Piece series could end with a shocking conclusion: Luffy's death. Follow this thread to learn more.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to Chapter 1067 and reflects the opinions of the writer.

What will be Luffy's fate at the end of the One Piece series?

Several powerful One Piece characters died of illness

OnePeak @OdasColorPages #onepiece #ONEPIECE1067



Crazy how some of the strongest people in the one piece verse all got some sort of sickness before they died Crazy how some of the strongest people in the one piece verse all got some sort of sickness before they died #onepiece #ONEPIECE1067 Crazy how some of the strongest people in the one piece verse all got some sort of sickness before they died https://t.co/29eycjmwZl

Surprisingly, an outstanding fighter becoming ill and dying as a result of illness is not unheard of in One Piece. Instead, this has become sort of a recurring trope in the series, as proven by the stories of Ryuma, Roger, and Whitebeard, three immensely powerful characters.

Ryuma was a legendary samurai renowned as the "Sword God" for his unparalleled swordsmanship. People hailed him as "King", considering him the strongest warrior in the world. He single-handedly protected Wano from pirates as well as the World Government.

Josamu @XenosJosamu Prime ryuma Top one in the verse can’t tell me otherwise Prime ryuma Top one in the verse can’t tell me otherwise https://t.co/1VM1i3aRSX

Even hundreds of years after Ryuma's death, his skills and accomplishments remain legendary. Despite Wano being blessed with other great samurai, such as Oden Kozuki, people still consider Ryuma to be the one worthy of the moniker "Wano's Greatest Hero."

A testament to his immensely powerful Armament Haki, Ryuma was able to make his sword a Black Blade. No one else except him and Dracule Mihawk, the World's Strongest Swordsman, was ever able to achieve this feat.

Ryuma died undefeated. He suddenly contracted a sickness that proved to be fatal for him. Given that he died at a relatively young age (47), this occurrence was somewhat surprising.

"Sword God" Ryuma, the strongest swordsman, died of illness (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Gol D. Roger would need no introduction. He was the first and only one, alongside his crew, to reach Laugh Tale and find the One Piece. His legendary achievements earned him the title "King of Pirates" and inspired the Great Piracy Era.

Roger was an immensely strong individual. His Haki was all-powerful. Only Monkey D. Garp, the Marine Hero, and Edward Newgate, the World's Strongest Man, could fight at his level.

Roger was able to fend off his enemies, but at one point, he got infected by an incurable disease. Knowing that his sickness meant an unavoidable death, after ending his journey, Roger let the Marines capture and execute him.

Gol D. Roger, the Pirate King, surrendered himself knowing that he was affected by an incurable disease (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Feared and respected all over the world as "Whitebeard", Edward Newgate was a great pirate. Initially, he was one of the main members of the Rocks Pirates. He later became the captain of the Whitebeard Pirates.

Newgate's Quake-Quake Fruit and immense Haki granted him the title of the World's Strongest Man. He was able to fight on equal grounds with Gol D. Roger, the man who would later become the King of Pirates.

Whitebeard also became one of the Four Emperors. However, at one point he fell ill. His health deteriorated to the point where he needed medical assistance and was unable to use his Conqueror's Haki.

Knowing his fate was sealed, Whitebeard attacked Marineford head-on. Despite old age and sickness weakening him, he nearly destroyed Marineford with his earthquakes and died a heroic death after fighting the Admirals and Blackbeard.

Not even Whitebeard, the World's Strongest Man, could win against sickness and old age (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Ryuma, Roger, and Whitebeard are characters who are regarded as among the strongest, if not the absolute strongest, of their generations. They were all undefeated in their prime incarnations but died of illness.

Hence, One Piece author Eiichiro Oda clearly has a tendency to utilize the insurgence of a sudden incurable disease as a narrative device to get rid of a powerful character. If he chooses to do the same for Luffy, it wouldn't be unprecedented.

Why Luffy dying at the end of One Piece has become a popular theory

According to many fans, Luffy will die early due to the consequences of Gears and Ivankov's hormones (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

The One Piece fandom is rife with theories regarding Luffy's untimely demise. Some fans believe that he will walk the same path as the previous Pirate King, meaning that Luffy will find the One Piece and die afterwards, becoming a legend and an inspiration for the next wave of pirates.

While no one doubts that Luffy will find the One Piece and become the Pirate King, realizing his dream, many think that these accomplishments will come at the cost of his life. This is mostly based on the fact that the Gom-Gom Fruit, in exchange for his convenient abilities, has been stated to stress Luffy's body.

Luffy's Gear 2 transformation causes him to increase the blood flow in his body, providing him with more oxygen and nutrients. This greatly enhances his speed and physical strength. Luffy's metabolic rate increases so much that his sweat vaporizes so quickly that his body appears to be steaming.

Takanome 🦅 @Dracule_Ace I know it's a sad thought, but do you guys think Luffy will die by the end of the of OP? There are so many hints of him having a shortern lifespan... and i'd imagine gear 4th is even worse on his body than Gear 2nd too I know it's a sad thought, but do you guys think Luffy will die by the end of the of OP? There are so many hints of him having a shortern lifespan... and i'd imagine gear 4th is even worse on his body than Gear 2nd too 😢 https://t.co/MdZv62BEqc

The use of Gear 2 has been shown to put immense strain on Luffy's body. He frequently fainted during the usage of this form, as well as remaining completely unable to move for some time after a prolonged usage of the transformation.

After witnessing Gear 2, Rob Lucci compared its process to doping and speculated that using this technique would dramatically reduce Luffy's lifespan. Luffy neither confirmed nor denied this. He just declared that nothing would matter as long as he could protect his friends.

During desperate situations that required him to throw his heart over obstacles to save his brother Ace, Luffy needed to be injected with Emporio Ivankov's hormones. According to Ivankov, this would significantly shorten Luffy's lifespan.

Pinna 🍓 @pinnaparq it harder for him to win the fight. he even restates this in a clearer way later in the fight and that explanation makes infinitely more sense. if gear second was truly taking time off luffy’s lifespan the “you’ll die” comment would make no sense because that would mean even it harder for him to win the fight. he even restates this in a clearer way later in the fight and that explanation makes infinitely more sense. if gear second was truly taking time off luffy’s lifespan the “you’ll die” comment would make no sense because that would mean even https://t.co/H8jqpGZ3VW

After being struck by Magellan's poison, Luffy was on the brink of death. Emporio Ivankov offered to inject him with his hormones. At the cost of ten years of Luffy's life, the Emporio Healing Hormone would give the young pirate a slim chance of surviving the poison.

Luffy, determined to do anything to save Ace, accepted. He was in excruciating pain for the next 20 hours after the injection. Ivankov later administered his "Emporio Tension Hormone" to Luffy in order to restore his vitality and strength.

During the battle in Marineford, Luffy collapsed from exhaustion as well as the wounds he received. For this reason, he asked Ivankov to be injected with Tension Hormone again, despite the dangerous consequences of giving his body energy it was not prepared to handle.

Laercio D. Guimarães @laerciodg



i'm under the impression that Gear 5 drawbacks will be much worse compared to other gears and will SEVERELY shorten luffy's lifespan About #ONEPIECE1044 : is there anyone else also worried with luffy statement "my heartbeat sounds funny"?i'm under the impression that Gear 5 drawbacks will be much worse compared to other gears and will SEVERELY shorten luffy's lifespan About #ONEPIECE1044 : is there anyone else also worried with luffy statement "my heartbeat sounds funny"?i'm under the impression that Gear 5 drawbacks will be much worse compared to other gears and will SEVERELY shorten luffy's lifespan https://t.co/l7ysQ0mQNb

Luffy's new transformation, the Gear 5, seems to have some drawbacks as well. Because the form consumes so much energy, when Luffy snaps out of Gear 5, he begins to age and suffers from severe exhaustion and fatigue.

To transition back, Luffy needs to force his heart to beat in the rhythm of the "Drums of Liberation". While Gear 5 has never been stated to reduce Luffy's lifespan, both the accelerated aging and the forced manipulation of his heart rhythm are not a blessing for his health.

How Luffy's eventual death could be prevented

Luffy has stressed his body a lot, but that doesn't necessarily mean he will die (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Despite multiple clues that could indicate that Luffy has stressed his body and shortened his lifespan to the point where he could die early, the series has also evidenced many narrative devices that could prevent this sad outcome from happening.

First of all, we have Chopper's dream. A reindeer who ate the Human-Human Fruit and became able to behave like a human, Chopper is the doctor of the Strawhat Pirates. His dream is to become the greatest doctor in the world.

Chopper inherited this will from his mentor, Dr. Hillk, who used to dream about living in a world free from illness and pain, where everyone could be healthy and happy. As his disciple, Chopper wishes to turn Hillk's dream into reality.

ellé ばか @namihatesu he’ll make it. chopper will become the greatest doctor who can cure any disease!! he’ll make it. chopper will become the greatest doctor who can cure any disease!! https://t.co/zmUtH1Woha

During the series, Chopper has accumulated great medical knowledge, which he will likely further increase. If Luffy's health were to deteriorate, Chopper would be able to heal him. Otherwise, he would fail as a medician, meaning that his dream would never be realized.

It goes without saying that it's absolutely unlikely for a Strawhat to not achieve his dream at the end of the series. Thus, if ever necessary, Chopper's medical knowledge will not fail to help Luffy. There's also the possibility of Trafalgar Law using his Ope-Ope Fruit to save Luffy's life.

Law is not only a skilled doctor who has previously saved Luffy, but he is also the owner of the Ope-Ope Fruit, which enables the user to perform a miraculous "Immortality Operation." This technique grants the target eternal youth. However, this result comes at the cost of the user's life.

Takayuki Yagami @ToriJoyNika @Aman_D_Ace @kingkaido96 even while luffy was on the verge of death he was still dominating kaido in gear 5. @Aman_D_Ace @kingkaido96 even while luffy was on the verge of death he was still dominating kaido in gear 5. https://t.co/9uMOPpoUtR

The Immortality Operation is an emergency tool, but it's not impossible for it to be used. With Luffy saving his life and defeating Doflamingo in the Dressrosa Arc, Law owes a lot to him. If Luffy's risks dying, Law may use his Devil Fruit power to save him, even at the cost of sacrificing his own life.

Moreover, taking everything into account, even if Luffy lost some of his lifespan, that shouldn't be enough to cause his premature death. The author, Eiichiro Oda, stated that the average lifespan for a normal human in the One Piece world is 140 years.

Artur - Library of Ohara @newworldartur Good point to plug my theory that Kureha's "secret" she keeps teasing about behind her perennial youth and looking so young at age 141 is because the previous user of the Ope Ope no Mi, a certain "famous doctor", once gave his colleague Kureha the eternal youth surgery Good point to plug my theory that Kureha's "secret" she keeps teasing about behind her perennial youth and looking so young at age 141 is because the previous user of the Ope Ope no Mi, a certain "famous doctor", once gave his colleague Kureha the eternal youth surgery https://t.co/nOBZ2sqhMC

As such, even if Luffy loses a few decades, he would still have a lot of time ahead of him. He is 19, and his journey is close to the end, given that Eiichiro Oda declared that the series has entered its endgame.

He lost ten years because of the drawbacks of the Emporio Healing Hormone. Concerning the two shots of the Emporio Tension Hormones, it wasn't said anywhere that those would take years off Luffy's lifespan.

So, even assuming that Luffy's lifespan before the hormones was around 100 years (which would be a lot inferior to the average lifespan of 140 years), he would still have 90 years ahead of him after the injections.

adrien @SynergyAdrien (Theory) joyboy only appears when you have died. That’s why kaido wanted to die all the time to know if he was joyboy. When he first threw luffy off the roof (he thought luffy had died). He said “so you are also not joyboy” (Theory) joyboy only appears when you have died. That’s why kaido wanted to die all the time to know if he was joyboy. When he first threw luffy off the roof (he thought luffy had died). He said “so you are also not joyboy” https://t.co/CNRChyGdgq

Even assuming that Gear 2's repercussions took years from him, it doesn't seem feasible for Luffy to have lost more than a few years because of that. Especially considering that during the time skip, he mastered Gear 2, meaning that his body wouldn't feel those drawbacks anymore.

Taking this into account and considering Luffy's current age, he should have all the time in the world ahead of him. Unless One Piece will feature a further time skip of several decades, Luffy should be able to become the Pirate King and live to tell his tale.

Final Thoughts

Luffy's death at the end of the series doesn't seem to be a feasible conclusion for One Piece (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

The theory that Luffy would die after becoming the Pirate King is quite widespread among One Piece fans. However, it seems to be more of an urban myth than something with a concrete possibility of happening.

At the age of 19, Luffy is already relatively close to realizing his dream. The ten years he lost after Emporio Ivankov's injection aren't making much of a difference when the average lifespan of a human in the One Piece world exceeds 100 years.

While Gear 2's drawbacks may have shortened Luffy's life a bit, those are old news after the start of the post-time skip narration. It's unlikely that Luffy lost several decades of his life just because of the strain of Gear 2 in the pre-time skip.

Iury Padilha: Follow my new art account!! @iurypadilha After Roger's flashback I started thinking again about Luffy health

Will he die by the end of OP? Most likely not

Will he get badly sick? Most likely yes

Because for Chopper to be the best doctor in OP he needs to cure the sickness Roger got, which is also similar to Hiruluk's. After Roger's flashback I started thinking again about Luffy healthWill he die by the end of OP? Most likely notWill he get badly sick? Most likely yesBecause for Chopper to be the best doctor in OP he needs to cure the sickness Roger got, which is also similar to Hiruluk's. https://t.co/qaYrvVsgFm

While the sudden death of a rather powerful character due to health issues is not unseen in One Piece, it seems unlikely that Oda will let Luffy enjoy the realization of his dream for a brief time, considering how long fans, and the main character himself, have been waiting for this.

Unless Oda wants to shock everyone with a dramatic end to the series, One Piece has a greater likelihood of ending with a big party than with the death of the main character.

For comprehensive coverage of One Piece, check out SK One Piece Wiki

Poll : Do you think that Luffy will die shortly after becoming the King of Pirates? Yes No 0 votes