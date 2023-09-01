One Piece live-action series confirms who Luffy's first mate really is

The One Piece live-action series has injected fresh enthusiasm into Eiichiro Oda's beloved world. Staying true to its source material, this adaptation has unveiled a thrilling revelation that has long captivated fans: the official recognition of Zoro as the Straw Hat Pirates' first mate.
This significant confirmation regarding the crew's hierarchy, along with Eiichiro Oda's active involvement in the adaptation, brings depth to Zoro's character and his vital role within the team, offering a new perspective on the dynamics among the Straw Hat Pirates.
Disclaimer- This article contains minor spoilers for the One Piece live-action series.
One Piece live-action series and Zoro's status in the hierarchy
The One Piece live-action series has garnered a passionate following due to its faithful adaptation of the source material while introducing its own creative elements. One notable change from the original manga and anime is its consistent portrayal of Zoro as Luffy's first mate.
Throughout the manga and anime, the crew's hierarchy has been a subject of debate and interpretation. While it is widely acknowledged that Zoro plays a crucial role within the crew, he is never explicitly referred to as Luffy's first mate in the source material.
This distinction remains more of a fan theory despite the numerous hints and actions that suggest Zoro's unwavering loyalty and leadership qualities.
This changes in the One Piece live-action series, as Zoro is addressed as Luffy's first mate. This decision has generated enthusiasm among fans, as it confirms Zoro's crucial role within the crew.
One key aspect of the One Piece Live-action adaptation is the direct involvement of Eiichiro Oda, the creator of the series. With Oda's participation in the creation process, we can expect a faithful interpretation of Zoro as the first mate.
While adaptations often take creative liberties, Oda's involvement adds credibility to this portrayal and indicates its importance within the larger One Piece universe.
In the manga and anime series, Zoro's unofficial position as the first mate of the Straw Hat Pirates is clear through key moments. He consistently takes charge and displays leadership qualities when Luffy veers off track.
One notable instance is when he protected the crew from Baroque Works while they were asleep at Whiskey Peak. Additionally, in crucial situations like the Water 7 dispute with Usopp, Zoro stepped in to remind Nami and Luffy of their duties as pirates.
A notable example of Zoro's loyalty is seen in Thriller Bark, where he willingly took on all of Luffy's pain to save the crew. Another instance is when he respected Luffy's decision regarding Sanji's departure for Whole Cake Island.
In One Piece, the first mate is considered to be the captain's most trusted companion and right hand. Zoro truly displayed this role when he bravely faced off against Kuma to protect his captain, Luffy, as well as Sanji and the rest of the crew. He selflessly took on Luffy's pain without any desire for recognition.
Final Thoughts
The One Piece live-action series has made a massive decision by officially naming Zoro as the first mate of the Straw Hat Pirates. Through moments that showcase his unwavering loyalty and leadership, Zoro has undoubtedly solidified his role as the crew's second-in-command.
