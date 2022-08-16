Every member of the Straw Hat Pirates as of One Piece Chapter 1057

One Piece Chapter 1057 will be released within a week, so now is a good time to talk about the Straw Hat Pirates. Ever since the Wano Country arc, fans have been speculating who could potentially join their rankings, with Yamato and Carrot being some of the many popular candidates.

Luffy's crew has made a name for themselves all over the world, but they could always use the extra help. Based on leaks for One Piece Chapter 1057, fans may finally have their answer. Here's a look at the current lineup for the Straw Hat Pirates and how this might affect the final saga.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from One Piece Chapter 1057.

One Piece Chapter 1057 reveals the current selection of the Straw Hat Pirates

Here's the full list

Despite popular theories and speculation, the Straw Hat Pirates didn't recruit anybody by One Piece Chapter 1057. Unless someone like Carrot stowed away on the ship, they are leaving Wano Country without any new members, not counting Jinbe's return before the raid.

Needless to say, most of the community was divided by Yamato's decision to stay behind and explore Wano Country. However, there's a possibility he can rejoin at a later date. The full leaks won't arrive until August 17-18, so readers will have to wait longer for clarification with One Piece Chapter 1057.

As it stands, here are the current Straw Hat Pirates:

Monkey D. Luffy (captain and member of the Monster Trio)

(captain and member of the Monster Trio) Roronoa Zoro (swordsman and member of the Monster Trio)

(swordsman and member of the Monster Trio) Nami (navigator)

(navigator) Usopp (sniper)

(sniper) Vinsmoke Sanji (chef and member of the Monster Trio)

(chef and member of the Monster Trio) Tony Tony Chopper (doctor)

(doctor) Nico Robin (archaeologist)

(archaeologist) Franky (shipwright)

(shipwright) Brook (musician)

(musician) Jinbe (helmsman)

It should be noted that Nefertiri Vivi was also considered an honorary member back in the Alabasta saga. The princess stayed behind to look after her country. However, she's gone missing ever since her father was assassinated in the Levely arc. With that being the case, her current whereabouts are unknown in One Piece Chapter 1057.

It remains to be seen if any new members will join the Straw Hat Pirates after One Piece Chapter 1057. Considering this is the final saga of the series, there really isn't much time left. Either way, here's a look at all the current members and why they joined in the first place.

Monkey D. Luffy

Ever since he met Shanks during his childhood, Luffy wanted to become the Pirate King. Although his main goal is to become the most free man, he also wishes to supercede those standing ahead of him. In order to surpass his idol Shanks, Luffy needed to recruit some awesome combatants.

He is the captain of the ship, which means anything he says goes. With that said, he never forces people to act against their will, with all his crewmates having deep admiration for him. It's been a long journey, but the Straw Hat Pirates are closer than anybody to finding the One Piece treasure.

By One Piece Chapter 1057, Luffy has become a powerful Yonko with a bounty of 3,000,000,000 bellies. The Straw Hats Pirates are now among the strongest crews in the entire world.

Roronoa Zoro

Back in the Romance Dawn arc, Zoro was set up for execution by the Marines. However, shortly after Luffy arrived at their base, he recruited the swordsman to his cause, as he needed powerful fighters if he wanted to sail the seas.

Zoro accepted the offer to fulfill a childhood promise, which is to become the best swordsman in the world. He is officially the first crewmate in the Straw Hat Pirates. Along with Luffy and Sanji, Zoro is a member of the Monster Trio. They are the strongest combatants in the entire ship.

By One Piece Chapter 1057, Zoro is among the only two Straw Hats who can use Conqueror's Haki, the other being Luffy himself. This is a very rare skill that only a few people possess.

Nami

Nami first joined the Straw Hats back in the Orange Town arc. Her navigational skills have proved to be very useful, as without her, Luffy wouldn't know where to go during his journey.

She originally joined the crew for pragmatic reasons. The Straw Hats would provide her with some protection. However, she became the first crew member to leave when Arlong forced her to return to him. Luffy and his friends later defeated his pirate crew, thus giving Nami the freedom to do whatever she wanted.

Nami is also a member of the Weakling Trio, along with Usopp and Chopper. While she isn't the physically strongest fighter by One Piece Chapter 1057, she can manipulate the weather in creative ways. Coupled with that, she can summon the powerful Zeus as her main companion.

Usopp

Usopp first showed up in the Syrup Village arc. Despite his cowardly ways, he was inspired by the Straw Hats to become a brave warrior and sail the seas. Usopp is a sniper who provides them with long range vision and shooting.

Like Nami before him, Usopp also left the crew temporarily, albeit in more bitter terms. During the Water 7 arc, he got into a heated argument with Luffy over leaving behind the Going Merry ship. Usopp eventually returned with a tearful reunion after the Enies Lobby arc.

He is considered the weakest member of the crew by One Piece Chapter 1057. Nonetheless, he is also quite good at lying and relies on his extremely good luck, similar to Buggy the Clown.

Vinsmoke Sanji

Every pirate crew needs a cook since they need to eat. Even by the events of One Piece Chapter 1057, there is no better chef in the world than Sanji. The Straw Hats met him during the Baratie arc. Sanji's dream is to find the mythical All Blue, so he naturally got along with Luffy and his improbable goals.

However, it turns out that Sanji is also a member of the royal Vinsmoke family. He temporarily left the crew during the Whole Cake Island arc after being coerced into an unwanted marriage by his father. However, Luffy and his crew ended up rescuing him during a daring mission.

Sanji is the third strongest crewmate by One Piece Chapter 1057. He only recently unlocked his genetic modifications, along with the ability to manipulate blue flames.

Tony Tony Chopper

Chopper's introduction was just as heartwarming as it was pivotal. Nami ended up getting sick in the middle of the Alabasta saga and the Straw Hats needed to find a doctor, so they made a brief detour to Drum Island, which is where they found Chopper.

With the help of his newfound allies, Chopper finally overcame his fear of the outside world. He was originally born a reindeer before he consumed the Hito Hito no Mi. With that being said, the Straw Hat pirates are certainly a diverse cast of characters.

Even by the events of One Piece Chapter 1057, Chopper has never lost his adventurous spirit and childlike youth.

Nico Robin

By One Piece Chapter 1057, Nico Robin is among the very few characters who can still read Poneglyphs. She wants to uncover all the secrets of the Void Century. Luffy needs her if he ever wants to find Laugh Tale.

She was the first antagonist character to join the Straw Hat Pirates. She was originally the second highest ranking member of the Baroque Works organization. After Luffy saved her life during the Alabasta saga, she returned the favor and betrayed her superior Crocodile.

Robin is yet another Straw Hat who forced herself to leave the crew. During the events of Water 7 and Enies Lobby, she turned herself into the World Government. However, Luffy declared war on them, defeating CP9 and rescuing her in the process. They even avoided a Buster Call from the Marines.

Franky

The Water 7 arc had plenty of candidates to join the Straw Hats including Paulie and Iceberg. Of course, it ended up being Franky in the end. He was originally on bad terms with Luffy's crew after he beat up Usopp and stole his money.

However, he was eventually taken in by the CP9 organization, along with Nico Robin. After that was taken care of, Franky repaid the Straw Hats by building them a new ship, Thousand Sunny.

He was then recruited for his impressive skills as a shipwright. Franky continues to maintain the ship by One Piece Chapter 1057, as he truly believes that it will carry the crew all the way to Laugh Tale.

Brook

For the longest time, Luffy wanted a musician in his crew, since he believed that pirates ought to party and make merry. He didn't get a chance to recruit such a person until the Thriller Bark arc.

Brook accepted Luffy's invitation without any complaint. The living skeleton is yet another example of diversity within the Straw Hat Pirates. However, they also needed to deal with Gecko Moria before they could leave the island.

Ever since the timeskip, Brook has made a name for himself as a famous musician. The Soul King has several fans around the world by One Piece Chapter 1057. However, his main goal is to find his lost friend Laboon, whom the Straw Hats met back in Alabasta.

Jinbe

While this might change after One Piece Chapter 1057, Jinbe is currently the final recruit for the Straw Hats Pirates. The Fish-man serves as the skilled helmsman of the Thousand Sunny.

Jinbe met Luffy back in the Impel Down arc. He ended up saving his life multiple times during the story. After the events of Marineford, Jinbe consoled and helped Luffy realize that he could still protect his friends, even if he couldn’t protect Ace.

The former Warlord is indirectly responsible for bringing Arlong to Nami's life. However, she ended up forgiving him by the Fishman Island arc. After taking care of business with the Big Mom Pirates, Jinbe finally reunited with the crew in the Wano Country arc.

