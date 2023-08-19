"Can't say something is good when it isn't": Eiichiro Oda opens up about Netflix's upcoming One Piece live-action

The One Piece live-action has been through a lot of scrutiny and praise since its announcement. The One Piece manga and anime series by Eiichiro Oda has gained a devoted global following with its thrilling journeys, captivating characters, and intricate narrative.
Fans have been excited about the upcoming One Piece live-action by Netflix, and what makes this adaptation truly special is the direct contribution of Oda himself. The mangaka has been actively involved in casting choices and has influenced the overall artistic vision of the series. Moreover, Oda's dedication to preserving the core of One Piece is evident in his honest remarks about the project, stating:
"Can't say something is good when it isn't"
As such, this statement indicates his qualms about the live-action's potential to be even better. While he recognizes the Netflix adaptation's excellence and strives for ongoing enhancement, he also doesn't want to deceive the devoted fanbase who trust him completely.
Keeping in mind the fandom's trust on him, Eichiiro Oda states that he wishes to give them a "better" version of the One Piece live-action
Despite the varied reactions to the One Piece live-action teasers and trailers, fans have taken to social media to show their unwavering belief in Oda's vision. This overwhelming support highlights the deep connection between the mangaka and the One Piece community, creating anticipation and a spur of excitement for the upcoming live-action adaptation.
Bringing Oda's iconic anime and manga series to life in a live-action format is a significant undertaking. Besides, the series' extravagant world, eccentric characters, and fantastical abilities make it particularly challenging to translate onto the big screen. However, the creators of the One Piece live-action adaptation are determined to honor Eiichiro Oda's creation with their rendition.
The dedication shown by the cast in bringing iconic characters like Luffy, Zoro, Sanji, Nami, and Usopp to life is truly remarkable. These actors have poured their hearts into embodying these beloved characters and have fully embraced the essence of each role. Moreover, their willingness to take on these beloved personas is a testament to their deep appreciation for the source material and their determination to exceed the high expectations of fans.
The early teasers and trailers for the live-action adaptation of One Piece have received mostly negative reviews, with people criticizing the CGI quality and casting choices. However, Eiichiro Oda has not ignored these concerns. He has reassured fans that the adaptation is of high quality while also acknowledging areas for improvement.
In a statement to Netflix, Oda, who hopes to "make something great," highlighted some aspects that he thinks are good but can be made better. The aforementioned tweet by the official X account of One Piece live-action (@onepiecenetflix) surmised the mangaka's comments, mentioning:
- They need to take into account the worst-case scenario in case the series doesn't become a hit
- Oda's skepticism about not saying "something is good when it isn't."
- The mangaka's personal thought that the Netflix adaptation has been "very good," but there is room for improvement.
- The fandom's faith on him, which prompts him to stay true to them.
- His surprise on finding out "our real-life Luffy" (referring to actor Iñaki Godoy who plays Luffy in the Netflix live-action adaptation).
- Oda's satisfaction with "the love of ONE PIECE sprinkled through out every frame."
Thus, this reflects his commitment to honesty and integrity in discussing the progress and quality of the adaptation. Despite initial criticisms, Oda's involvement in casting decisions and his ongoing reassurance have instilled confidence among fans.
Final thoughts
Netflix has big plans for its upcoming One Piece live-action, which is set to debut on August 31, 2023. With its immersive storytelling and expansive universe, Oda's series presents a treasure trove of content for streaming platforms.
The One Piece live-action might primarily cover the early arcs, beginning with Luffy's departure from the East Blue and potentially exploring Sanji's storyline during the Baratie arc. Even though there are bound to be challenges along the way, the committed cast and Oda's continued involvement promise an exciting journey into the world of One Piece in live-action form.
