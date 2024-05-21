One Piece chapter 1115 confirms an old fan theory inspired by The Legend of Zelda

Tuesday, May 21, 2024 saw the initial spoilers for One Piece chapter 1115 released, bringing with them a set of incredibly exciting reveals on Joy Boy and the Void Century. However, the most exciting reveal is undoubtedly the one which focuses on the true shape of the series’ world, revealing that its surface was once littered with continents prior to and during the Void Century.

One Piece chapter 1115 sees Dr. Vegapunk explain that these continents which existed one thousand years prior were sunk when sea levels rose by 200 meters. He also confirms that the people of the series’ contemporary world live on the fragments of those continents, much like in the way contemporary Wano is established.

While exciting in and of itself, this highlight from One Piece chapter 1115 also confirms a few long-standing fan theories from the community regarding the existence of continents.

One argues that the circumstances of Oda’s world are similar to that of one of Shigeru Miyamoto’s world famous The Legend of Zelda video games, which has seemingly been confirmed.

One Piece chapter 1115 borrows from The Wind Waker video game for latest reveal

In The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, fans find themselves in a world very similar to that of Oda’s manga series in that it’s made up of tiny islands and virtually no large, continent-sized land masses. While Oda’s manga does have the Red Line, the similarities are nevertheless apparent, and likewise have been to fans of the series for years.

While fans never theorized that Oda drew inspiration from The Wind Waker, it was heavily suspected by fans that the circumstances regarding the setting of each world would be the same.

Like The Wind Waker revealed its own great flooding of the Kingdom of Hyrule to create the world fans are thrust into, so has One Piece chapter 1115 confirmed the same.

In both worlds, the islands fans see are actually what’s left of mountains and other large land masses which were “sunk” in a flood of epic or even biblical proportions. One Piece chapter 1115 sees Dr. Vegapunk overtly confirm this, with virtually no room for interpreting his words in any other way.

He also confirms that the sea levels rose by 200 meters. Combined with the fact that most mountains are classified as being 300 meters or taller, it makes sense that the “islands” left in the series’ world are actually the peaks of these mountains.

That also explains why some islands in the series’ world are very flat, like Long Ring Long Land, while others have varying topography, like Luffy’s home of Dawn Island where Foosha Village is located.

While the confirmation of this fan theory is undoubtedly exciting, this latest reveal has implications which stretch beyond the origins of the series’ world. It also seemingly sets up what the final fight against Imu will be about, as Dr. Vegapunk says the war which Joy Boy fought isn’t over.

Combined with the fact that sea levels are rising in the series’ contemporary world, it seems that Imu is looking to finish what presumably he and the Gorosei started centuries ago.

However, this is speculative, with available chapter 1115 spoilers not specifically confirming this. Thankfully, fans at least see one of the oldest theories in the community confirmed, which is hopefully just the first of many more to receive such confirmation in the Final Saga.

