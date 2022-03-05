One Piece live-action leaks further highlight Windmill Village set in South Africa's Cape Town

Further leaked photos from the One Piece live-action set were released yesterday, with additional Foosha (Windmill) Village set photos being taken. These new leaks also confirm the location of the Foosha Village, set to be Cape Town Film Studios in Cape Town, South Africa.

Recent leaks of Shanks’ ship and the Foosha Village set would seemingly indicate that the One Piece live-action adaptation will be filming its first episode shortly. This would, presumably, cover Luffy’s origins with Shanks, as well as his confrontation with Alvida and meeting with Coby.

One Piece live-action leaker tweets additional Foosha Village set photos

A Twitter user and One Piece live-action leaker, @OP_Netflix_Fan, recently posted additional photos of the Windmill Village set. Additionally, the set piece’s location has been revealed, with production taking place at Cape Town Film Studios.

Windmill Village is the hometown of Monkey D. Luffy and his father, Monkey D. Dragon.

It’s here, as a child, that Luffy meets Shanks, eating Gum-Gum Fruit and finding inspiration to become the Pirate King. Luffy also receives his Straw Hat from Shanks here, arguably the most significant development in the location.

Previous reports showing leaks from Shanks' ship, followed by Marine costume leaks and the Windmill Village leaks, all seem to imply filming for at least the first episode will soon begin. Alvida's ship was also reportedly seen being constructed earlier this year, further indicating the production's intent to start at the beginning.

While only the core group of East Blue Straw Hats have been cast thus far, roles for Helmeppo, Axe-hand Morgan, Alvida, and Coby should soon be revealed. These characters should appear in the adaptation's first two episodes, given the expected adaptation rate.

Recent One Piece live-action production leaks seem to be pointing towards the adaptation filming its pilot episode soon. The ships of both Alvida and Shanks have been reported as seen, while the Foosha village set has had two separate photo leaks.

The project’s quick progression through set design and production bodes well for the timing of the series. If the pace keeps up, fans could be watching the adaptation much sooner than initially predicted.

