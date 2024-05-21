One Piece chapter 1115 spoilers: Joy Boy's role in the Void Century teased as continents are finally confirmed

One Piece chapter 1115 spoilers were expected to continue their focus on Dr. Vegapunk’s broadcast, which has been revealing truly groundbreaking pieces of lore on the series’ world. Likewise, it was expected that the upcoming installment in the series would continue this trend, seeing him continue to reveal key information on the Void Century.

While initial One Piece chapter 1115 spoilers suggested this with the information they shared, full summary spoilers have overtly confirmed this, with significant information being revealed. It’s likewise all but confirmed that Imu will be the series’ final villain in the process, especially considering their appearance at the issue’s conclusion and its timing relative to Dr. Vegapunk’s words.

One Piece chapter 1115 spoilers sets up a war arc for series’ ultimate conclusion

One Piece chapter 1115 spoilers Begin in Wano, both in the cover story and in story content. The issue’s cover page reveals the title as “Fragments of Continents,” and sees Yamato continuing his pilgrimage by meeting up with Kozuki Hiyori and Otoko, who prepare a bento for him. The installment’s story content also begins in Wano, where Momonosuke, Kin’emon, Otama, and Shinobu are seen listening to Dr. Vegapunk’s message.

A Straw Hat jolly roger can also be seen flying near the castle. Momonosuke comments on how Joy Boy was a pirate like Luffy, while Kin’emon is shocked that he knows the name. Focus shifts to the G-4 Marine Base, where Demaro Black and his crew are listening and are hilariously now impersonating the Kidd Pirates instead of the Straw Hats.

One Piece chapter 1115 spoilers then return to Egghead, where Luffy is seen running from Goroesei member Saint Topman Warcury with Dorry and Brogy. Dr. Vegapunk says that the Poneglyphs are records of a massive battle between Joy Boy and the current World Government during the Void Century. He adds that Joy Boy became a pirate out of necessity due to this battle.

As Warcury curses Vegapunk, focus shifts to the Labo-Phase, where Gorosei member Saint Marcus Mars is seen walking through a corridor continuously using Conqueror’s Haki. He does this to cause the various Transponder Snails nearby to fall unconscious. Dr. Vegapunk then elaborates that the 20 Kingdoms who formed the World Government did so because Joy Boy and his allies were too strong for them otherwise.

One Piece chapter 1115 spoilers claim a silhouetted panel of Joy Boy, using a Nika form which looks like Gear 5, fighting multiple kings appears. Dr. Vegapunk then says he doesn’t know what the battle was over, but that it was a clash of two ideas, neither good nor evil. On Zou, Carrot, Wanda, and other Minks are seen listening to Dr. Vegapunk’s message intently. The spoilers claim “Zou is listening” as well, but they likely mean Zunesha here instead.

Dr. Vegapunk then continues, saying that the technology in Joy Boy’s nation was something unbelievable for the time, and that it can’t be recreated today even by him. The Foxy Pirates are hilariously then seen listening to Dr. Vegapunk’s message, with this scene mainly serving as comic relief rather than adding actual reactions. Nevertheless, Dr. Vegapunk continues, saying that this is where the problem begins.

One Piece chapter 1115 spoilers return to Egghead, where Vegapunk Edison is seen begging Stussy to run away since the barrier is useless against the Gorosei.

One Piece chapter 1115 spoilers return to Egghead, where Vegapunk Edison is seen begging Stussy to run away since the barrier is useless against the Gorosei. Focus quickly shifts to Nami’s group, who are preparing to escape as Zoro and Jinbe approach. Focus shifts back to Stussy, who is talking with Kaku and sadly states she has lost her purpose in life with Dr. Vegapunk’s death.

Focus then shifts to Jewelry Bonney’s group, where Gorosei member Saint Ethanbaron V. Nusjuro is seen breaking free of the two Giants restraining him. He attacks Bonney, but Franky pulls her out of the way in the nick of time. He then says Vegapunk has talked too much before cursing how much life is on the island. He then shockingly jumps up in the air and cuts the entire cloud under Punk Records in half, freeing the Seraphim and Cipher Pol agents.

One Piece chapter 1115 spoilers then see Dr. Vegapunk claim the Void Century ended with Joy Boy’s defeat, but the battle left irreparable damage on their world. He explains how traveling between islands works in their era, as a shot of Shimotsuki Village and Koushiro is seen. Dr. Vegapunk then claims that their world once had continents, which were sunk when the sea rose 200 meters and sank all of the continents and civilizations on them.

Expand Tweet

As he says this, a double spread shows the ruins of cities at the bottom of the series’ seas. Reactions from around the world are seen, such as those from the Revolutionary Army and people like Nojiko and Genzo from Cocoyasi Village. Dalton and Dr. Kureha are also seen listening, with the latter almost entertained by what’s going on.

Focus is also briefly given to some of the former Baroque Works members, where people of the island they’re on look at a nearby mountain and are shocked to hear it was 200 meters higher in the past. They also add that so many must’ve died when the sea levels rose. One Piece chapter 1115 spoilers see Dr. Vegapunk continue, asserting that his research and the time in which this change happened suggest the rise in sea water to have been man-made.

Big News Morgans is seen reacting to this and calling it unbelievable, while Vivi D. Nefertari covers his mouth so she can listen. Dr. Vegapunk then explains that he reached this conclusion after the rise in sea level the other day. He adds that he also discovered the reason and identity behind this raise, with the faces of Mars, Warcury, and fellow Gorosei member Saint Jaygarcia Saturn shown as he says this.

One Piece chapter 1115 spoilers claim Dr. Vegapunk says that the Ancient Weapons are responsible for the calamity, that they still exist today, and that they will be used again. The final page shifts to Mariejois, where a silhouetted Imu is seen in the Room of Flowers playing with butterflies. The issue ends with a close up on Imu while Dr. Vegapunk claims that the war which occurred during the Void Century has not yet ended.

