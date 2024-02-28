One Piece x Puma collaboration reimagines Luffy's Gear 5

One Piece anime and Puma have collaborated to offer a line of sneakers inspired by Monkey D. Luffy’s Gear 5. The shoes will be available for sale in Japan and in select Puma stores across the world from March 23, 2024. The announcement was made by One Piece officials on X on February 28, 2024 at 5:01 pm JST.

The announcement was also accompanied by an illustration by Takashi Kojima, who is the animation director for the anime series. He illustrated Luffy in Gear 5, and the character is seen wearing Puma sneakers. As revealed in the illustrations, fans can expect a total of four colorways, each comprising a gold-colored shoe tag as well.

Additional details about the Puma X One Piece collaboration

The shoes will be available for purchase in Japan and in other select stores across the world. The colorways will also be offered via the official online stores of the shoe company as well. Additional information can be derived from the official announcement and illustration uploaded by Takashi Kojima.

In the illustration, four different colors of the same sneaker can be spotted. Fans can also see Monkey D. Luffy in his Gear 5 state - white-colored appearance and cloud-like particle effects with sneakers all over.

Based on what has been highlighted in the poster, the shoe resembles Puma’s iconic Classic Suede line. This sneaker first made it to the market back in 1968 and since then, the sportswear brand has made minor adjustments to this timeless design. Fans believe the collaboration involving One Piece has resulted in a tasteful modification of the existing sneaker.

The Suede Classic sneakers (Image via Shueisha/Puma)

The iconic Puma logo, however, has a minor change - the outline of the logo bears a design similar to the particle effects seen on Luffy when he is in Gear 5. These will be available in white with a white-colored logo, red with a red-colored logo, maroon with a white-colored logo, and classic black with a black-colored logo in gold trim.

The interesting feature about these sneakers is that they all resemble either a character or a group of pirates. The white colorway contains the Nika logo on the tongue, which is a clear indication that the shoe is inspired by Luffy in Gear 5. The red-colored one, with the blue logo, could also be a reference to Luffy in his normal state.

Meanwhile, the black colorway could be a reference to the Blackbeard Pirates. The one in maroon contains three claw marks, a clear indication that the shoe is a reference to Red-haired Shanks. Fans will have to wait patiently for more news regarding the One Piece X Puma collaboration.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

