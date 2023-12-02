20 best Wano Arc episodes from One Piece anime

In a genuine emotional rollercoaster, the narration of One Piece’s Wano Arc started with a voyage into the past. After exploring the world with Whitebeard and Roger, Oden fought desperately to protect Wano but ended up killed by Kaido, who then established a tyranny over the country.

In the present, the Straw Hat Pirates and their allies stormed Onigashima, the Beasts Pirates’ lair. As Kaido associated with Big Mom, a fierce conflict began, until Luffy and the others triumphed. Their victory freed Wano from oppression, leading to unexpected developments that shook the world.

The arc lasted for a grand total of 193 episodes, which makes it the longest to date in the One Piece anime adaptation. Despite the tight weekly schedule, every episode maintained a movie-level quality, a truly staggering achievement that only emphasized Wano's greatness.

Wano's top 20 episodes, ranked as of One Piece 1086

20) Episode 978 - The Worst Generation Charges in! The Battle of the Stormy Sea

One Piece anime episode 978 (Image via Toei Animation)

As the Straw Hat Pirates and their allies approached Onigashima, the vanguards of the Beasts Pirates stood in their way, leading to a naval battle. The anime extended the fight, especially focusing on Luffy, Kid, and Law.

Engaged in a childish yet heated competition to see who could defeat more enemies, the three rookies showcased their Devil Fruit abilities, which the episode emphasized with a cinematic and fluid animation.

19) Episode 892 - The Land of Wano! To the Samurai Country Where Cherry Blossoms Flutter

One Piece anime epiode 892 (Image via Toei Animation)

Aiming to infiltrate Wano, the Straw Hats blended with the natives. Zoro, who posed as a ronin, changed his outfit into a typical samurai attire, and started going by the alias of “Zorojuro”.

Recalling Kinemon’s plea not to attract too much attention, Zoro, although unfairly charged with murder, let himself be arrested. Still, he soon deduced that the magistrate who sentenced him was the true culprit.

While hilariously apologizing to Kinemon, Zoro slaughtered the magistrate and his men. A fitting start for the Wano Arc, especially as the episode also featured a wonderful picture of the Feudal Japan-inspired country.

18) Episode 982 - Kaido's Trump Card! The Tobi Roppo Appear

One Piece anime episode 982 (Image via Toei Animation)

Unaware of the Ninja-Pirate-Mink-Samurai Alliance’s arrival in Onigashima, the Beasts Pirates threw a party. The histrionic Queen sang a funk song, while Scratchman Apoo performed as the DJ.

Megumi Ishitani’s ingenious direction turned this minor scene into a catchy sequence, resembling a rave’s chaotic atmosphere. Glittering under the disco lights, Queen drove his public crazy with a ludicrous dance, reaching the peak of grotesque yet amusing.

17) Episode 934 - A Big Turnover! The Three-Sword Style Overcomes Danger

One Piece anime episode 934 (Image via Toei Animation)

To protect Hiyori and Toko from Killer, who, as part of his forced labor for Orochi, had been tasked with murdering them, Zoro clashed with the fellow Worst Generation Supernova.

Gyukimaru’s interference caused Zoro to be wounded by Killer, but the green-haired swordsman still proved his superiority over his foe. As Killer tried to retrieve his weapon, Zoro gripped it with his muscular strength.

Lacking one of his three swords, Zoro used Killer’s blade in place of it, and performed a deadly attack to crush the latter. The flamboyant animation perfectly emphasized Zoro’s overwhelming power.

16) Episode 957 - Big News! An Incident That Will Affect the Seven Warlords

One Piece anime episode 957 (Image via Toei Animation)

Temporarily shifting the focus from the events happening in Wano, this episode focused on the major news coming from the outside world, most notably the abolishment of the Seven Warlords.

This episode was directed by Megumi Ishitani, and its dreamlike visual quality proves it. Each Warlord was granted a stunning individual shot, but the flawless transition between the scenes was a mesmerizing gem in its own right.

15) Episode 1000 - Overwhelming Strength! The Straw Hats Come Together

One Piece anime episode 1000 (Image via Toei Animation)

Ready to assault Onigashima, the Straw Hat Pirates gathered together at the castle’s live floor. As the One Piece anime's thousandth installment, this episode is a milestone, as well as a genuine cascade of emotions for all long-time fans.

To celebrate the success, an updated version of the iconic We Are! replaced the usual opening. Additionally, clips of all the Straw Hats were shown, transitioning from their backstories to their meeting with Luffy and their adventures together.

14) Episode 1017- A Barrage of Powerful Techniques! The Worst Generation's Fierce Attacks

One Piece anime episode 1017 (Image via Toei Animation)

Resolved to overthrow the Emperors, the Worst Generation’s five strongest rookies, i.e., Luffy, Zoro, Law, Kid, and Killer, challenged Kaido and Big Mom to a fierce battle with no holds barred.

After cutting through Kaido’s Boro Breath, Zoro targeted the Emperor with a fiery Haki-enhanced slash, the Flying Dragon Blaze. To avoid a serious injury, Kaido was forced to dodge, as even Big Mom shouted at him to warn of the incoming danger.

Zoro packing enough power to threaten an Emperor was awesome, and the rest of the episode was just as good. The Worst Generation rookies proved their guts, especially as Luffy gave his best effort to strike Kaido with an all-out Kong Gatling attack.

13) Episode 940 - Zoro's Fury! The Truth About the Smile

One Piece anime episode 940 (Image via Toei Animation)

To mislead Orochi and ensure that he wouldn’t find out the alliance’s intentions, Yasuie sacrificed himself. Selfless and resolved as a true Shimotsuki, he faced death with dignity, in open contrast with Orochi’s despicable pusillanimity.

In his final moments, Yasuie smiled, behaving as Ebisu Town’s cheerful jester Tonoyasu for one last time. The scene was even more harrowing as the town’s citizens broke into tears, but the SMILE effect forced them to laugh instead.

12) Episode 1046 - Taking a Chance! The Two Arms Go into Battle

One Piece anime episode 1046 (Image via Toei Animation)

After the insane damage sustained in the fight against Kaido and Big Mom, Zoro was injected with the Minks medicine. The drug would instantly heal him but at the cost of making him feel twice the pain later.

As Zoro recovered and started fighting King, the right-hand man of Kaido, Sanji resumed his confrontation with the Queen. For the joy of fans, the animation wondrously framed the clash, even improving the scene compared to the manga.

11) Episode 1061- The Strike of an Ifrit! Sanji vs. Queen

One Piece anime episode 1061 (Image via Toei Animation)

The struggle between Sanji and Queen ended as the latter harmed the geisha. Raging, Sanji unveiled the peak of his new genetically enhanced body. Using his newfound Ifrit Jambe, he violently struck Queen, sending him flying off Onigashima.

Before fainting from his injuries and fatigue, Sanji chivalrously helped Some. With the scene, Sanji came to terms with his Vinsmoke lineage. Fearing to become stone-cold like his relatives, he didn’t want to develop his genetic traits but was forced to embrace them as they kicked in.

After emphasizing the Ifrit Jambe’s power with breathtaking animation, the episode used a warm color palette to depict Sanji ending his inner conflict and rejoining the Straw Hats, symbolically helped by his mentor Zeff.

10) Episode 1051 - A Legend All Over Again! Luffy's Fist Roars in the Sky

One Piece anime episode 1051 (Image va Toei Animation)

While also featuring Yamato and Momonosuke’s effort to save Onigashima, as well as Inu and Neko’s decisive attacks on their respective foes, this episode went down in history for marking Luffy’s extraordinary ascent.

As Luffy resumed his fight with Kaido, the ravaging power of their Haki parted the skies. From a novice East Blue rookie, Luffy had turned into a fighter comparable to the Emperors, as only a clash between two top-tier warriors can split the heavens.

9) Episode 1066 - Here Comes Main Act! Powerful Techniques of Shockwave and Magnetism

One Piece anime episode 1066 (Image via Toei Animation)

Big Mom has the upper hand on Trafalgar Law and Eustass Kid, but she underestimates them. It was a fatal mistake, as Law and Kid, pushing beyond their limits, used their Awakened Devil Fruits to perform amazing techniques.

Exploiting the numerical superiority, the two struck Big Mom several times. Injured but still conscious, Big Mom was far from done. However, the attacks pushed her into the void, until she fell into a subterranean erupting volcano.

Magistrally directed by Henry Thurlow, this episode is the penultimate of the struggle. Thurlow flawlessly adapted the manga, heightening Kid and Law’s flashy moves as well as expanding the adaptation with some epic anime-original frames.

8) Episode 974 - Oden Wouldn't Be Oden If It Wasn't Boiled

One Piece anime episode 974 (Image via Toei Animation)

Kozuki Oden’s presence is evident everywhere in Wano, and it’s no surprise that his death is one of the most significant moments in the arc. Sentenced to death by Kaido and Orochi, Oden proposed them a challenge, which he won.

With incredible strength and resolve, Oden survived for over an hour, holding the entire group of the Red Scabbards on his shoulders, all while plunged into boiling oil. However, Kaido broke his promise and mercilessly killed the samurai.

Brave and fearless, Oden radiated his charisma until the very end. Never losing his trademark demeanor, he lived his final moment with a smile, going down as a legend.

7) Episode 1071 - Luffy's Peak - Attained! Gear Five

One Piece anime episode 1071 (Image via Toei Animation)

The onset of Luffy’s iconic Gear 5 transformation is just unforgettable. The build-up of the scene was amazing in itself, as Zunesha teased Luffy’s connection to Joy Boy while the Five Elders revealed the true nature of the Human-Human Fruit, Model Nika, formerly known as Gom-Gom Fruit.

Owing to his Awakened Devil Fruit powers, Luffy became able to fight following his own imagination. With an amused smile on his face, the young pirate started performing bizarre techniques, which left everyone astonished, including Kaido.

Silhouetted against the full moon, Luffy delved into his newfound abilities, and the animation brilliantly depicted his cartoonish moves and reactions. Every frame is impactful, perfectly conveying Luffy’s unbounded playfulness.

6) Episode 1027 - Defend Luffy! Zoro and Law's Sword Technique

One Piece anime episode 1027 (Image via Toei Animation)

As Kaido and Big Mom launched a combined attack, Zoro blocked the tremendous strike, protecting the other Supernovas, but got injured in the process. Kaido then knocked out Luffy with a ravaging blow, and easily overpowered Law, who had tried to stop him.

Given the predicament, Zoro gathered the last of his energy to use his Nine Sword Style: Ashura, and clash with Kaido. In an epic sequence, the green-haired swordsman broke Kaido’s defense, inflicting a large wound on the latter’s chest.

Although left with a permanent scar, Kaido endured the damage. As he struck Zoro and Law, however, Luffy stepped in, ready for another round. Smooth and imposing, the animation of Zoro and Kaido’s struggle majestically epitomized the force of the scene.

5) Episode 965 - Crossing Blades! Roger and Whitebeard!

One Piece anime episode 965 (Image via Toei Animation)

Fans have always dreamed of witnessing the legends of the past era engaged in battle, and Oden’s flashback finally realized this desire. Most notably, episode 965 showcased the epic confrontation between Roger and Whitebeard.

Brandishing their weapons imbued with Advanced Conqueror’s Haki, the two legendary pirates clashed, unleashing enough power to part the heavens and blow away the surroundings. However, true to the mutual respect between Roger and Whitebeard, the fight soon took a friendly turn.

4) Episode 968 - The King of the Pirates is Born! Arriving at the Last Island!

One Piece anime episode 968 (Image via Toei Animation)

Looking forward to seeing Luffy and his friends finding the One Piece, another crew already managed to get this extraordinary achievement. Completing their journey across the Grand Line, the Roger Pirates arrived on the final island.

Upon seeing the fabled One Piece treasure, Roger and his comrades burst out laughing. As they named the island “Laugh Tale", Roger’s fame spread throughout the world, earning him the peerless title of “Pirate King”.

The historic theme Memories was used as the soundtrack to the Laugh Tale reveal, leaving fans with goosebumps. After decades, the grand adventure is coming to an end, which gives a nostalgic and yet soothing feeling. The next time someone arrives in Laugh Tale will be the Straw Hats.

3) Episode 1062 - The Three-Sword Style of the Supreme King! Zoro vs. King

One Piece anime episode 1062 (Image via Toei Animation)

Engaged in a heated showdown, Zoro and King fought relentlessly to honor their captains. Focused on the battle between the two right-hand men, this episode is universally praised as one of the best in the entire arc.

After remembering his past with Kaido, King went on the offensive. However, all his moves were unsuccessful, including his speed-amped attack, and even the enormous fire dragon he created out of his special Lunarian flames.

With his swords overflowing in Advanced Conqueror’s Haki, Zoro tore through King’s technique and cut down him. Utterly beaten, the winged Lunarian plummeted below, like a fallen angel, while a triumphant Zoro declared his resolve to surpass any foe for Luffy’s sake.

The entire episode was a spectacular visual experience, marked by dreamlike animation. The scene in which Zoro announced himself as the “King of Hell” was a true masterpiece, with the swordsman using his Haki to write his name in mid-air, and the “To Be Continued” screen featuring the trademark letter “Z”.

2) Episode 1076 - The World That Luffy Wants

One Piece anime episode 1076 (Image via Toei Animation)

As the showdown between Kaido and Luffy came to an end, the two unleashed their mightiest moves. In a dramatic clash, Luffy’s Bajrang Gun overpowered Kaido’s Rising Dragon: Flame Bagua, marking the young pirate’s unexpected victory over the Emperor.

Before losing consciousness, Kaido relived his past, in a short but impactful sequence. However, nothing could trump the symbolism of the countless lanterns rising up from the partying Flower Capital to the sky.

Entrusting the lanterns with their wishes, the citizens released them into the sky. In a bracing shot, the lamps reached Luffy, the man who restored Wano’s freedom, liberating the country from Kaido’s tyranny.

1) Episode 1015 - Straw Hat Luffy! The Man Who Will Become the King of the Pirates

One Piece anime episode 1015 (Image via Toei Animation)

In a concert of emotions, this episode blends solemnity with lightheartedness, true to One Piece’s spirit. A masterwork directed by Megumi Ishitani, the installment marks the start of the conflict between the Worst Generation’s elite and the Emperors.

Just as Yamato read Oden’s journal, revealing that the latter, Whitebeard, and Roger predicted the rise of the next generation, Luffy, Zoro, Law, Kid, and Killer stood on Onigashima’s Rooftop, ready to challenge Kaido and Big Mom.

Recalling when Ace told her about Luffy’s real dream, Yamato mentioned that Roger had the same surrealistic ambition. Ishitani’s imaginative direction magnified the scene, rendering it a suggestive sequence that evokes a sense of boundless freedom.

As if that didn’t hit hard enough, Luffy displayed the peak of his coolness. He introduced himself as the one who will become the Pirate King right in front of Kaido and Big Mom, while casually walking past them to check on Kinemon and the other Scabbards.

Keep up with One Piece manga, anime, and live-action as 2023 progresses.

