Is Garp going to die in One Piece? Explained

One Piece chapter 1088 saw Monkey D. Garp being pierced with an ice blade by Kuzan as he sacrificed himself to give Koby and the rest of the young marines a chance to sail away from Hachinosu. The next day’s newspaper headlines read, 'legendary hero Garp had disappeared at Hachinosu'.

The readers are now unsure as to whether Vice Admiral Garp is still alive or killed by Kuzan's attack. The newspaper mentioned that he had disappeared, but it didn't specifically state if he was dead. This had led to multiple theories being presented by fans which support his survival.

The ultimate fate of Garp is "unknown" following One Piece chapter 1088

Garp sacrificed himself in One Piece chapter 1088 to give Koby and the rest of the marines a chance to escape Hachinosu. He assures Koby that he'll manage on his own and that their mission has now come to an end. Garp tells them all that they're the future of the Marines as they sail away.

One Piece chapter 1088 ends with Garp lying on the ground, with an ice blade pierced through his chest by his former protégé, Kuzan. Garp is seen smiling as ice freezes around him, while Kuzan is seen standing motionless.

- A bigger hero than Koby, so even more useful for BB's goal

- Icicle around the same spot where Shiryu stabbed him

- The recent Saul reveal

Fans speculate Kuzan used his Ice Time Capsule technique to freeze Garp in time to stop him from bleeding out due to his attack. Kuzan used the technique for the first time against Jaguar D. Saul in Ohara, freezing the giant. The technique prevents Garp from dying by preserving his body in ice.

Although the theory hasn't been confirmed yet, fans believe the final panel pointed towards Garp getting frozen. Another theory presented by the fans state that Garp is still alive as he is too big of a character to be killed off this easily. Fans believe that Oda is setting up another major conflict with Garp's capture just like he did when Ace was defeated and taken hostage by Blackbeard.

This could be the start of yet another major war because Luffy won't sit quiet after learning his grandfather is being held captive by the Blackbeard Pirates. Currently, he is the Fifth Emperor of the Sea and commands a Grand Fleet which can pose a serious threat to Blackbeard. Garp being a high ranking marine hero points to the fact that the Navy would come at Blackbeard with their entire might as well.

Marshall D. Teach is a cunning pirate and he won't waste an important bargaining chip like Garp at any cost. He might use Garp as leverage to negotiate a deal with the World Government to make the island of Hachinosu into a Pirate nation which is recognized by the government. Marshall D. Teach can also dangle Garp in front of Luffy and force him to hand over his Poneglyphs.

On the other hand, another theory suggests that Kuzan actually killed Garp in One Piece chapter 1088 to earn the loyalty of Blackbeard Pirates. He's believed to be a member of SWORD deployed covertly to spy on Teach and his allies. Killing a former mentor could really help Kuzan prove his loyalty.

One Piece chapter 1088 mentioned Garp's disappearance, but didn't go into further detail. It'll be interesting to see what future One Piece chapters reveal about the ultimate fate of Vice Admiral Garp.

