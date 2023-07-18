One Piece Chapter 1088 full summary: Garp sacrifices himself to teach Koby and SWORD a valuable lesson

One Piece Chapter 1088’s full summary spoilers were released on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, bringing with it an early look at the issue’s full events. Within, fans saw an extended look at the chapter, highlighting some intriguing backstory on Garp and Koby’s relationship with a symbolic tie-in to the chapter’s title, The Last Lesson.

The alleged full summary spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1088 also highlight the significance of the relationship between Garp and the other members of SWORD. This scene also communicates how the theme and idea of inherited wills and the next generation surpassing the previous are present in the Marines as well, especially among the members of SWORD present in the issue.

The full summary for One Piece Chapter 1088 comes from lead series leaker Redon. While Redon and his information are typically trustworthy and wholly verified upon the issue’s official release, fans should nevertheless wait until the official release to take this information as canon. Hopefully, fans will find that this issue is no exception, with the full summary spoilers painting a truly exciting picture of the chapter’s events.

One Piece Chapter 1088 sees Garp teach Koby what it means to have a future in the most heroic way

One Piece Chapter 1088 full summary spoilers start with a flashback to the old Marineford, where Garp is teaching a class for new Marines. Koby is present, and it’s seemingly his first lesson based on his appearance being the same as in the East Blue arc. Garp then asks them all who they would save between a baby and an old man if a boat to escape a deserted island could only fit two people.

Koby says that he’d get down from the boat so both could live, but Garp tells him this is wrong and throws a piece of chalk at him. Garp says that since the old man doesn’t have much time left anyway, he should be left to die since the meaning of being a Marine is to protect people’s futures. Likewise, since they and the baby have more of a future than the old man, they must live on instead.

One Piece Chapter 1088 sees Garp get scolded by another instructor after this, who asks him to never teach such things again since all lives are equal. Garp disagrees, saying that the future of young people is "limitless." The issue then jumps to another flashback at Amazon Lily following Blackbeard’s invasion of the island, where he agrees to leave the island, but will take 800 Marines and a battleship with him instead.

Amazon Lily as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Vice-Admiral Yamakaji simply stands and watches since Marine HQ hasn’t given the order to fight a Yonko. However, Koby offers Blackbeard to take him as a prisoner instead of the 800 men, which Yamakaji allows since Koby is a SWORD member. Back in the present, everyone on Garp’s ship is panicking, with cannon balls not working on Avalo Pizarro’s giant stone hand.

One Piece Chapter 1088 sees Koby explain how if the hand comes down, hundreds of lives will be lost. However, Garp says that with the three-man team of Koby, Grus, and Helmeppo, the lives on Garp’s ship can be saved. He gives orders to each, telling Koby to destroy the giant hand, Grus to protect the ship from debris, and Helmeppo to cover the two while Garp creates an opening for all three.

Koby is visibly shocked, saying he can’t destroy something that big, but Garp cuts him off and reminds him that in battle, decisions must be made instantly. The trio then immediately carries out Garp’s orders, with various pirates laughing about how the three are useless without Garp.

One Piece Chapter 1088 sees Grus question why Garp trusted Koby with destroying Pizarro’s hand, guessing that Koby has a bomb or some other weapon on hand. However, Koby says he has no weapon but will still try something. Helmeppo blocks some bullets with his sword before getting caught up in an explosion, while Garp stands and turns to Kuzan.

He punches Kuzan to the ground, moving fast enough to catch him by surprise. Garp then jumps on various roofs towards the skull building in the center of Hachinosu, using a Galaxy Divide on it and Pizarro. This attack splits the skull in two, greatly injuring Pizarro’s real body to the point of blood spurting from his head.

One Piece Chapter 1088 then sees Koby punch and destroy the entire arm in a double spread, with black lightning coming from the impact. Pizarro screams out in pain as his real arm is breaking due to the rock crumbling apart. Garp is crying and laughing while Helmeppo and Grus are visibly shocked.

Grus then uses a technique called Clay Web to create a giant net, which catches the debris and saves Garp’s battleship. All three land safely on the ship, but Garp is still on the island, calling them from a Den Den Mushi. He tells them to sail full speed away from Hachinosu, saying that he’ll figure it out for himself and that their mission is complete, making all of their safety the most important thing.

One Piece Chapter 1088 sees Koby crying as he pleads for the ship to head back, but a crying Grus stops him. Garp continues, telling them all that they’re the future of the Marines. This is followed by a double spread showing Garp lying on the ground with an ice blade in his chest, surrounded by Kuzan and Blackbeard Pirates fodder.

Garp laughs as ice spreads around his body, with Kuzan’s face being seen but his eyes hidden, making his feelings at this moment unknown. The narrator then summarizes the next day’s newspaper headlines, which read that the "young hero Koby" returned safely, that the "legendary hero Garp" disappeared at Hachinosu, and that "Yonko Straw Hat Luffy" is taking Egghead Island as his stronghold. The chapter ends as Marine ships are seen arriving at Egghead.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.