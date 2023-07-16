One Piece Episode 1070 teaser shows Luffy's saddening defeat

According to the teaser for One Piece episode 1070, the next episode is titled Luffy Defeated?! The Determination of the Left Behind. The battle between Luffy and Kaido took an unexpected turn when their fight was interrupted by Guernica in the previous episode. Fans were horrified to witness Kaido deliver a devastating blow to Luffy, causing him to collapse to the ground. Now, the teaser appears to confirm their worst fears.

The upcoming episode will likely adapt chapter 1043, titled Let's Face Death Together!!!, from Eiichiro Oda's manga, as the previous episode covered chapter 1042. It is expected to focus on the aftermath of Luffy's defeat and show the reactions of others, especially those who are part of the raid on Onigashima.

The stakes of the battle had never being higher as winning the battle would have meant freedom from Kaido's tyrannical rule over the people of Wano and fulfillment of a prophecy. As the title suggests, those fighting against Kaido's Animal Kingdom Pirates might still continue fighting without losing determination.

However, given how things have unfolded in the latest segment, has Luffy truly been defeated?

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers.

Will Luffy be defeated in One Piece episode 1070?

The battle between Luffy and Kaido had been long and difficult, and it is true that the former had pushed his Gear 4 abilities to its limits. One blow from Kaido had, in fact, left him struggling to retain his energy and caused him to shrink in size.

The fact that Luffy had managed to continue fighting is truly impressive, especially considering the fact that he had narrowly escaped death after his initial encounter with Kaido. It was only through the timely intervention of the Heart Pirates and Caribou that he was rescued from drowning and provided with the nourishment essential for his recovery. Thanks to their nursing, Luffy was able to regain his strength and once again return to the battlefield.

However, the teaser for One Piece episode 1070 confirms fans' worst fears—Luffy was indeed defeated by Kaido in the previous episode. The teaser depicts Luffy's battered body lying motionless on the ground, with his mouth open and his eyes cast in shadow.

In the upcoming One Piece episode 1070, fans can expect to see Kaido vent his anger on Guernica for disrupting his fight. Afterwards, he will seek out Momonosuke, who was intended to be Wano's heir. Meanwhile, Carrot, Nekomamushi, Kid, and Law will continue fighting, refusing to accept an easy defeat at the hands of Kaido in One Piece episode 1070.

Is this the end for Luffy and his crew?

The Straw Hats as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The answer to this question, in fact, is no, as there is more in store for Luffy and his infamous crew. Fans can look forward to the Straw Hat pirates' fortunes taking a positive turn as their captain makes a comeback.

In One Piece episode 1070 itself, viewers will be delighted to see life return to Luffy’s body. Needless to say, this will be the most anticipated event of the Wano arc. Fans can expect to see Gear 5 Luffy very soon.

