15 best fights in One Piece anime's Wano Arc, ranked

With its compelling developments, the Wano Arc marked a milestone for the One Piece series. The story starts in the past, when Kozuki Oden, a man acknowledged by both Whitebeard and Gol D. Roger, fought a desperate battle to protect Wano from Kaido. Regrettably, the captain of the Beasts Pirates won the struggle and established a tyranny over the country.

In the present time, the Straw Hat Pirates befriended Oden's son, Momonosuke, and his retainer, Kinemon, and decided to help them. Upon teaming up with many powerful allies, the Straw Hats attacked Onigashima, the lair of the Beasts Pirates, who were associated with Big Mom and her subordinates.

After a fierce struggle, Luffy and the others triumphed, finally freeing Wano from the oppression. Luffy was appointed a Yonko, while Kaido and Big Mom lost their titles. Additionally, other major events took place in the country, even after the end of the conflict, and several fights that featured in the 192 episodes, which form the arc's anime adaptation, continue to impress fans till date.

Top 15 greatest fights in Wano, ranked as of One Piece episode 1083

15) Inuarashi vs Jack & Nekomamushi vs Perospero

The Sulong Dukes vs Perospero and Jack as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Equal in terms of both strength and authority, Nekomamushi and Inuarashi are the two Dukes of the Minks. On top of their physical prowess and good Armament Haki skill, they can stack the Sulong form, which Minks can access if exposed to moonlight.

During the raid, Inuarashi fought Jack, the fourth strongest among the Beasts Pirates. Upon entering the Sulong form, Inu wrecked his foe, taking revenge for the brutalities he perpetrated against the Minks. Concurrently, Nekomamushi challenged Charlotte Perospero, Big Mom's eldest son.

A skilled Devil Fruit user with comparable might to every Sweet Commander bar Katakuri, Perospero was having the upper hand in the fight. Still, using the Sulong form, Neko reversed the situation and crushed Perospero, finally avenging Pedro, a fellow Mink, who died because of the latter.

14) Jinbe vs Who's Who

Jinbe vs Who's Who as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Wano was the setting for Jinbe's first fight as a member of the Straw Hat Pirates. During the raid, the former Warlord faced Who's Who, the mightiest member of the Beasts Pirates' Flying Six.

A former CP9 member and New World Pirate captain, Who's Who was pretty confident he would beat Jinbe. Combining the usage of Rokushiki, Haki, and a Zoan Devil Fruit, Who's Who was able to put some pressure on the fish-man.

However, Jinbe was far from putting his best effort. As Who's Who badmouthed the Fish-Man Race, Jinbe got enraged and used his Haki to overpower the former. He then combined Armament Haki with Fish-Man Karate to perform a move, whose impact left Who's Who down for the count.

13) Red Scabbards vs Kaido

The Scabbards vs Kaido as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

The loyal retainers of Kozuki Oden, the Red Scabbards waited twenty years in the shadows to avenge the former's death at the hands of Kaido. Finally, during the Fire Festival, they ambushed the cruel pirate, and challenged him to a fight.

Despite their 9v1 numerical advantage, the Scabbards stood no chance against Kaido. Even when Inuarashi, Denjiro, Ashura Doji, and Kinemon combined their strengths to mimick Oden's sword technique, Kaido, although wounded, endured the blow and called their attack weak.

Ultimately, the Scabbards could only inflict minor injuries on Kaido. Unfazed by their attacks, the Yonko only needed a small percentage of his power to subdue all the retainers. However, their titanic effort remains admirable, as an emotional moment that emphasized the samurai's abnegation.

12) Red Scabbards vs Aramaki "Ryokugyu"

The Scabbards vs Admiral Ryokugyu as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

After the Onigashima Raid, Admiral Ryokugyu arrived in Wano, keen to take Luffy's head. Initially, Ryokugyu met King and Queen, whom he easily defeated, taking advantage from the fact that the two were significantly weakened by their preceding injuries.

As Ryokugyu was heading to the Flower Capital, where Luffy and the others were celebrating their triumph, the Red Scabbards tried to halt his advance. Unfortunately, they were no match for the Admiral's Woods-Woods Fruit, a Logia-class power.

In front of Ryokugyu's plant-based large-scale attacks, the Scabbards were helpless. As Momonosuke and Yamato arrived to aid, the Admiral was about to go all-out, but he felt Shanks' nearby presence. Intimidated by the "Red Hair," Ryokugyu promptly backed off.

11) Killer vs Basil Hawkins

Killer vs Hawkins as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

The fight between Killer and Basil Hawkins pit the two Worst Generation Supernovas one against another. The former didn't surrender himself to the Emperors, relentlessly fighting them alongside Kid and the others, while the latter decided to join Kaido's crew.

Hawkins linked his own body to Kid's through the powers of the Straw-Straw Fruit. Thus, any damage Killer inflicted on him would be redirected at Kid. Forced on the defensive to avoid accidentally killing his captain, Killer offered Hawkins to take his life in place of Kid's.

Once Killer overcame the trick, Hawkins, unable to blackmail his opponent anymore, used his cards and Devil Fruit powers. Still, Killer proved himself to be a far stronger fighter. With his fast and deadly moves, he overwhelmed Hawkins, leaving him on the brink of death.

10) Nico Robin vs Black Maria

Robin vs Black Maria as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Wano brought back the creepy Nico Robin, characteristic of the past. This time, however, the Straw Hat crew's archaeologist pulled out her demonic side to protect her companions. As Sanji was unable to fight Black Maria, Robin replaced him in the fight.

The battle highlighted Robin's new skills. Cornered by Black Maria's techniques, Robin unveiled the real powers of her Flower-Flower Fruit, which she even combined with her newfound ability to perform Fish-Man Karate-style palm strikes.

Upon entering her Demonio Fleur form, Robin created a gigantic, devilish clone of herself, and inflicted a brutal beating on Maria. While Robin ultimately dominated her opponent, the effort needed to do that exhausted her to the point where she fainted. She also received Brook's indispensable help.

9) Roronoa Zoro vs Killer

Zoro vs Killer as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

As the second strongest member of the Straw Hat Pirates, Roronoa Zoro typically interacts with the other crews' number twos. In Wano's Act I, Zoro met Killer, the Kid Pirates' second-in-command. Blackmailed with Kid's life, Killer had been forced to work as an assassin at Orochi's service.

Under the alias of "Kamazo," Killer was tasked with murdering Hiyori and Toko. As Zoro stopped him, a fierce confrontation ensued. During the fight, both were greatly nerfed. Instead of his trademark blades, the "Punishers," Killer was equipped with a pair of scythes.

Concerning Zoro, he could only use two swords, lacking Shunsui, his finest one. In the thick of the clash between Killer and Zoro, Gyukimaru attacked the latter from behind. The green-haired pirate dodged the hit, but Killer exploited the temporary distraction to impale him.

Despite the unfair plight, Zoro still proved his superiority. Gripping the scythe with his muscular strength, he stopped Killer from retrieving it. He then seized the weapon to use it in place of the third sword. Powerless in front of Zoro's Armament Haki-amped Rengoku Onigiri move, Killer fell, defeated.

8) Sanji Vinsmoke vs Queen

Sanji vs Queen as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

After the timeskip, Sanji's bad performances in battle caused his reputation for strength to suffer greatly. Thankfully, in Wano, he was once again championed as a major fighter, due to his victory against Queen.

A dangerous scientist and Zoan Fruit user, Queen was the third strongest member of Kaido's crew, making him the toughest enemy Sanji ever fought by himself. To complicate matters, the battle turned into a personal matter, as Queen personally knew Sanji's family.

Initially, Queen overpowered Sanji, but the tables turned when the latter unlocked his genetical enhancements. Being tied to his Vinsmoke lineage, these upgrades caused Sanji to have an inner conflict. However, they also hugely boosted his combat prowess.

Having obtained a stronger version of the Diable Jambe, the Ifrit Jambe, as well as a special exoskeleton, Sanji, also began taking advantage of Queen's clumsy behavior, inflicting a brutal beating on the scientist.

7) Yamato vs Kaido

Kaido vs Yamato as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Despite being Kaido's spawn, Yamato started admiring Oden, to the point where she identified with the heroic samurai, and instead despised his father. When Luffy and the others attacked Onigashima to overthrow Kaido, Yamato happily sided with them.

As the events unfolded, Yamato ended up fighting Kaido. During the clash, both employed the all-powerful Advanced Conqueror's Haki, as well as the hybrid form of their respective Mythical Zoan Fruits.

Yamato was able to hold her own against Kaido for a certain amount of time, and remained in decent fighting shape even after the struggle. While it's clear that Kaido didn't go all-out against her, and still had the upper hand, Yamato's feat remains commendable, and so does her determination.

6) Trafalgar Law and Eustass Kid vs Charlotte Linlin "Big Mom"

Big Mom vs Law and Kid as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

After the confrontation on Onigashima's rooftop, Trafalgar Law and Eustass Kid challenged Charlotte Linlin once again. Confident about winning against the two Worst Generation Supernovas, Big Mom made a fatal mistake, underestimating the rookies.

Law and Kid demonstrated the Awakening of their Devil Fruits, the Ope-Ope and the Magnet-Magnet, respectively, which allowed them to perform amazing techniques. Exploiting their numerical superiority, the two struck Linlin several times, injuring her.

She endured the damage, without ever losing consciousness, but the attacks pushed her into the void. Unable to ascend, Big Mom ended up being caught in a terrible explosion as some bombs dropped on her during the free fall into a subterranean erupting volcano.

5) Roronoa Zoro vs King

Zoro vs King as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

As the loyal right-hand men of the respective captains, Zoro and King engaged in a thrilling showdown. Combining an Ancient Zoan Fruit with the unique powers of the Lunarian Race, King could withstand Zoro's attacks without taking any damage, despite them packing enough power to injure even Kaido.

One of Zoro's swords, Enma, started testing him during the battle, forcing the former to waste a lot of energy and leave himself open to King's pressing strikes. Still, the predicament enabled Zoro to gain awareness of the enormous natural-born power that lay dormant within him.

To fulfill his promises to Luffy and Kuina, Zoro ascended to new heights, revealing himself as one of the few Conqueror's Haki users who can even employ the advanced version of this power. Meanwhile, King conjured a huge dragon made of magma-like Lunarian flames.

Still, he was simply outclassed by Zoro's newfound Haki powers. Adding the Advanced Conqueror's Haki to his highly-developed Color of Armament, Zoro created the King of Hell Style, a new Haki-based mode, in front of which his enemy stood no chance.

4) Kozuki Oden vs Kaido (flashback)

Oden vs Kaido as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

A mighty samurai intended to become Wano's next shogun, Oden became a pivotal member of Whitebeard's crew, and later even joined Roger's. After completing his travel with the Roger Pirates, Oden returned home, aiming to finally open Wano's borders to the world.

However, he found the country seized by the Beasts Pirates and the Kurozumi Family. Coating his two swords Enma and Ame no Habakiri with his powerful Haki, the samurai attacked the enemy's leader, Kaido. Oden fought on equal grounds with the pirate, even greatly injuring him.

The samurai's ravaging Paradise Totsuka attack inflicted a grievous wound on Kaido, resulting in a permanent scar. Due to an unfair distraction, Oden ended up losing the battle, but his outstanding might left Kaido impressed like no one else's.

3) Gol D. Roger vs Edward Newgate "Whitebeard" (flashback)

Roger vs Whitebeard as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Despite dueling several times, Roger and Whitebeard were on good terms, just like Shanks and Dracule Mihawk in the present time. The flashback of Kozuki Oden showed one of those fights, as, after a brief confrontation with the former, Roger clashed with Whitebeard.

As the "World's Strongest Man" brandished Murakumogiri, his naginata, Roger retaliated by drawing his sword Ace. With their weapons imbued with Advanced Conqueror's Haki, the two clashed, generating enough power to split the clouds in the sky and blow their surroundings away.

Roger and Whitebeard continued struggling for three days and three nights, with their crews doing the same. Eventually, the confrontation took a friendly turn, to the point where Roger asked Oden to join his crew for the final travel to Laugh Tale.

2) Monkey D. Luffy vs Kaido

Luffy vs Kaido as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

The fight between Luffy and Kaido will go down as a major event in the series. On account of his unparalleled physical prowess, Kaido delivered some shattering blows that truly endangered Luffy's life, but, with the hopes of his friends' lives at stake, the young pirate didn't give up an inch.

Even though he suffered several beatings, step by step, Luffy managed to close the gap. Already a skilled Observation Haki user, Luffy upgraded his prowess with Armament Haki. Pushed beyond his limits, he evolved his Conqueror's Haki at the highest stage, to the point where he could clash equally with Kaido.

Luffy also achieved the Awakening of his Devil Fruit, being able to use Gear 5, a form that granted him reality-shaping powers. Luffy and Kaido matched blow for blow, until when the latter generated a gigantic Conqueror's Haki-enhanced fire dragon, big enough to overlook his own Azure Dragon form.

In response, Luffy combined the abilities of Gear 5 with the advanced versions of Armament and Conqueror's Haki. In a dramatic showdown, his Bajrang Gun overpowered Kaido's Rising Dragon: Flame Bagua, marking Luffy's unforeseen victory over the "World's Strongest Creature."

1) Worst Generation Supernovas vs Kaido and Big Mom

The Worst Generation's elite vs the Emperors Kaido and Big Mom (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

In Wano, five young and powerful pirates, namely Luffy, Zoro, Law, Kid, and Killer, were emphasized as the strongest Supernovas of the Worst Generation. Pushing aside their competitiveness, the rookies teamed up to challenge Kaido and Big Mom on Onigashima's rooftop.

The fight between the Worst Generation's elite and the Emperors is famous among fans as "Roof Piece." As the battle began, Zoro unleashed a fiery Haki-enhanced slash, the Flying Dragon Blaze. Big Mom shouted at Kaido to absolutely dodge the blow, as it packed enough power to hurt him greatly.

Luffy hit Kaido with his Kong Gatling, but the latter counterattacked. Then, Zoro used his Dragon Twister to repel the Yonko, and even wound him. Aiming to crush the rookies, Big Mom and Kaido launched a combined attack, the Hakai. Zoro blocked the blow, protecting the others, but at the cost of grievous injuries.

With a flawless combo, the Supernovas pushed Big Mom off Onigashima. As Kaido knocked out Luffy with a crippling strike, Zoro gathered the last of his strength to use his Nine Sword Style: Ashura. Kaido endured the hit, but suffered a large cut, which left him with a permanent scar. Luckily, Luffy rose again, ready for the decisive round.

Keep up with One Piece manga, anime, and live-action as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.