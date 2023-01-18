The 15 strongest women in One Piece as of 2023, ranked

One Piece is sometimes criticized for not having female characters in prominent roles, especially during battles. However, the series certainly doesn't lack women who can pack a punch.

Whether due to a Devil Fruit ability or a powerful Haki, as well as a combination of both, One Piece features several women with remarkable fighting capabilities. Follow this thread to find out who are the strongest female characters in the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1072 and reflects the writer's personal views.

From Belo Betty to Big Mom, the 15 most powerful female characters in One Piece, ranked weakest to strongest

15) Belo Betty

Belo Betty (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Belo Betty is the commander of the Eastern Army of the Revolutionaries. Being a high-ranking member of the organization, she is bound to be at least a decent fighter. It was revealed that she can use Armament and Observation Haki.

She owns the powers of the Pump-Pump Fruit, which enables her to increase her target's resolve and physical might. She was able to turn the scared and weak citizens of the Lulusia Kingdom into a fighting force strong enough to crush the Peachbeard Pirates.

14) Hina

Hina in her post time skip appearance (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Hina is a Marine officer and a close friend of Vice Admiral Smoker. She first appeared in the Arabasta Arc, where she displayed her prowess by easily defeating Mr. 2. She is currently ranked as Rear Admiral.

Hina ate the Bind-Bind Fruit, which allows her to create iron cages to trap her enemies. She can bind people by swiping her limbs through them, as well as striking her opponents by extending long iron cage bars from her body.

13) Black Maria

Black Maria (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

A member of the Beasts Pirates' Tobi Roppo, Black Maria is a beautiful young woman of incredibly massive size and height. Hiding behind a flirtatious approach, Black Maria is just as sadistic and violent as her crewmates.

She ate an Ancient Zoan version of the Spider-Spider Fruit, which allowed her to transform into a hybrid between a human and a prehistoric carnivorous spider, the Rosamygale Grauvogeli.

Black Maria deceives her enemies through traps and illusions, aiming to immobilize them with her spider webs. She then hits them with her brass knuckles or her flaming polearm.

After successfully luring and capturing Sanji, Black Maria tortured him. However, Brook and Nico Robin saved him. Pushing herself to the point where she lost consciousness after the end of the fight, Nico Robin used her Demonio Fleur form to beat Black Maria, while Brook took out her underlings.

12) Ulti

Ulti (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Ulti is a member of the Tobi Roppo. A childish and short-tempered young woman, she is aggressive and merciless towards her opponents but is very protective regarding Page One, her younger brother, who is also a member of the same group.

As a fighter, Ulti should not be underestimated. Her Ancient Zoan Fruit allows her to transform into a fearsome Pachycephalosaurus, enhancing her physical capabilities. Moreover, she possesses remarkable Armament Haki.

Ulti easily endured Nami's attacks and, with a few headbutts, beat her and Usopp. After seeing Big Mom injuring Page One, Ulti attacked Yonko, but was struck by the latter's powerful Maser Cannon.

A testament to Ulti's durability, she lost consciousness after Big Mom's attack but was later able to get up. However, she was noticeably weakened. Usopp immobilized her, then Nami, helped by Zeus, finished her off.

11) Doll

Vice Admiral Doll (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Doll is a powerful Marine officer. Ranked as Vice Admiral, she commands the G-14 base. The exact extent of her fighting capabilities, as well as whether or not she possesses the powers of a Devil Fruit, is yet to be revealed.

However, given her position within the Marine, it is safe to say that Doll is a refined warrior who can use Armament and Observation Haki. Her abilities will likely be disclosed during the ongoing Egghead Arc.

10) Nico Robin

Nico Robin during One Piece's Wano Arc (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

The only survivor of Ohara's lineage, Nico Robin is the archeologist of the Strawhat Pirates. Being one of the two people who can decipher Poneglyphs, the World Government is especially interested in capturing her.

Owning the powers of the Flower-Flower Fruit, Robin can sprout duplicates of her body from any surface within range. She can clone herself to deceive the opponent, or sprout limbs in gigantic size or massive numbers to overpower him.

After the timeskip she learned Fish-man Karate-style palm strikes, incorporating them into her fighting style. Going all out with her Devil Fruit abilities, Robin was able to overpower Tobi Roppo member Black Maria. However, it took a tough battle and Brook's help to accomplish that.

9) Catalina Devon

Catalina Devon in her post time skip appearance (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

"Crescent Moon Hunter" Catalina Devon is a member of the Blackbeard Pirates. Considered to be the most ruthless female criminal in the One Piece world, Catalina is a frightening individual who killed many beautiful women.

Using the powers of the Mythical Dog-Dog Fruit Model: Nine Tailed Fox, she can perform shapeshifting, transforming herself into a clone of other people. Due to the danger she represented, she was imprisoned at Impel Down's Sixth Level.

A testament to her strength, Catalina was among the very few prisoners who were able to survive the battle royale held by Blackbeard. Following this outcome, he recruited her into his crew.

8) Jewelry Bonney

Jewelry Bonney in her post time skip appearance (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

A pirate captain born in South Blue, Bonney is one of the Worst Generation's Eleven Supernovas. During the ongoing Egghead Arc, it was disclosed that Bonney is the daughter of former Warlord and former Revolutionary Army officer Bartholomew Kuma.

Having eaten an unnamed Paramecia Fruit, Bonney gained the power to manipulate the aging process. This ability allows her to disguise herself, as well as to cripple opponents by rapidly increasing or decreasing their age.

7) Stussy

Stussy (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

A masked agent of CP0, Stussy is one of the strongest agents in the direct employment of the World Government. She first appeared during the Whole Cake Island Arc, operating as an underworld businesswoman to cover her work.

Stussy seems to be a polite woman, but she is very sadistic, especially if someone talks about her age. A dangerous fighter, she is a Rokushiki master who can even use advanced versions of various techniques. She can also use Armament and Observation Haki.

Since the Levely Arc, Stussy has been recurringly depicted with Lucci and Kaku, seemingly having formed a trio with them. The three elite agents of CP0 are now on Egghead Island, tasked with the mission to kill Dr. Vegapunk.

6) Charlotte Smoothie

Charlotte Smoothie (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Along with her brothers Katakuri and Cracker, Smoothie is one of the three Sweet Commanders of Big Mom Pirates. A longleg-human hybrid, she also serves as Tottoland's Minister of Juice.

As a user of the Wring-Wring Fruit, Smoothie can drain liquid from people and objects, transferring that liquid into her body to enhance herself. She can also combine her Devil Fruit ability with her swordsmanship.

Being a Commander-level fighter, Smoothie is bound to be a powerful individual on her own behalf. However, her actual showings were pretty poor, making her one of the least impressive representatives in her category.

5) Boa Hancock

The Pirate Empress Boa Hancock (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

The current Pirate Empress of Amazon Lily, Boa Hancock is the captain of the Kuja Pirates. She is regarded as the most beautiful woman in the entire One Piece world. A testament to her overall power, Boa is a former member of the Seven Warlords.

After meeting Luffy, Boa fell in love with him and started acting as one of his main allies. Despite Luffy turning down her marriage proposals, Hancock is determined to marry him.

A refined martial artist, Boa combines her hand-to-hand skills with the powers of the Love-Love Fruit, which allows her to petrify living beings into stone as well as perform long-range attacks. Impressively enough, Boa Hancock is one of the very few characters born with the rare Conqueror's Haki.

During the siege of Amazon Lily, Boa easily defeated most of the invaders, including Marine Vice Admiral Yamakaji as well as Blackbeard Pirates officers Catalina Devon and Vasco Shot. However, she was no match for Blackbeard himself.

4) Momousagi

Gion, i.e. Vice Admiral Momousagi (Image via Toei Animaton, One Piece)

Gion, better known as "Momousagi", is a particularly powerful Marine Vice Admiral. During the timeskip, she and her colleague Tokikake were considered candidates to become the two new Admirals.

Ultimately, Fujitora and Ryokugyu were chosen over them. While they did not make the cut, the fact that Chaton and Tokikake were seriously considered for the position of Admiral still emphasizes their immense strength.

3) Tsuru (during her prime)

Tsuru in her prime days (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Tsuru is a very renowned Marine Vice Admiral. Several years before the current narration, she was powerful enough to be one of the major figures of Roger's era, along with Whitebeard, Rayleigh, Shiki, Sengoku, and Garp.

A testament to her strength, a pirate of Doflamingo's caliber was afraid of her. Knowing that Tsuru was on track, Doflamingo preferred to flee instead of facing her in combat.

Using her Wash-Wash Fruit, Tsuru can wash and fold people as if they were laundry, cleaning their wicked hearts. Even in her old age, Tsuru remained pretty powerful. She behaves like an elder sister to Gion, implying that she has been some sort of mentor or teacher for the latter.

2) Yamato

Yamato was first introduced in the Wano Arc (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Despite being Kaido's daughter, Yamato admired Oden and identified herself with him. Regardless, One Piece author Eiichiro Oda confirmed that Yamato is a woman. When Luffy and the others attempted to overthrow Kaido, she allied with them.

Disapproving her father's actions, Yamato stood against him. She was able to clash against Kaido on equal ground for a certain amount of time. Although the Emperor didn't go all out against her, this remains an impressive feat.

Owing to the powers of a Mythical Zoan Fruit, Yamato can transform into a divine wolf, enhancing her physical abilities and generating ice. In the past, she was able to clash with Ace, a Commander-level Logia user, while holding back her Devil Fruit abilities.

Born with the very rare Conqueror's Haki, Yamato is one of the very few people who can use this power at its advanced stage. According to Kaido, only the strongest One Piece characters can achieve such a feat.

1) Charlotte Linlin

Big Mom was frightening (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Charlotte Linlin is the captain of the Big Mom Pirates and the ruler of Totto Land. Hailed as "Big Mom", Linlin was one of the Four Emperors. Many years ago, she was a member of Rocks Pirates, along with Xebec, Whitebeard, Shiki, and Kaido.

Linlin recently formed a pirate alliance with Kaido, but the Wano Alliance defeated the two Emperors and their crews. As a result, Big Mom and Kaido were stripped of their Yonko status.

Due to her tough body and immense physical strength, Linlin has been considered a freak of nature ever since she was a child. She ate the Soul-Soul Fruit, which granted her the power to manipulate human souls, even creating some creatures, the Homies, which can assist her in battle.

A testament to Big Mom's might, two of the strongest rookies, Trafalgar Law and Eustass Kid, needed a numerical advantage to fight her evenly. Moreover, she endured all their attacks. She was defeated only because of some bombs dropping on her while she was in free fall into the void.

Final thoughts

Reiju Vinsmoke (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

With two Advanced Conqueror's Haki users, one of them even being a former Yonko, as well as several Commander-level fighters and many other skilled fighters within their ranks, the roster of female characters in One Piece certainly isn't composed of weaklings.

A testament to this, despite possessing rather good fighting capabilities, a fair amount of characters couldn't make it to this selection of the 15 strongest One Piece women. Due to the competitivity to make the top list, the best they can get is an honorable mention.

Nami during the raid on Onigashima (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

The first that comes to mind is Reiju Vinsmoke, a princess and commander of the Germa Kingdom. She can use dangerous poison-based powers which earned her the moniker of "Poison Pink". Moreover, her body is enhanced by a Raid Suit, making her a respectable foe.

Despite her popularity, Nami hasn't displayed enough ability to get included in the top list. Admittedly, first and foremost, she is a navigator, not a fighter. However, with the recent addition of Zeus to her arsenal, she is going to noticeably improve her power. She is One Piece's heroine, after all.

Amande, Tashigi, Monet, Carrot, Koala and Perona (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Other honorable mentions include:

Charlotte Compote - The eldest daughter of Charlotte Linlin.

- The eldest daughter of Charlotte Linlin. Charlotte Amande - A prominent officer of the Big Mom Pirates.

- A prominent officer of the Big Mom Pirates. Tashigi - A Marine officer, with the rank of captain. She acts as vice admiral Smoker's second-in-command.

- A Marine officer, with the rank of captain. She acts as vice admiral Smoker's second-in-command. Monet - A former officer of the Donquixote Pirates. She possessed the powers of the Logia-class Snow-Snow Fruit.

- A former officer of the Donquixote Pirates. She possessed the powers of the Logia-class Snow-Snow Fruit. Carrot - A skilled Mink. She was trained by Pedro, an elite fighter of the tribe.

- A skilled Mink. She was trained by Pedro, an elite fighter of the tribe. Koala - An officer of the Revolutionary Army. She can perform Fishmen Karate.

- An officer of the Revolutionary Army. She can perform Fishmen Karate. Perona - A former officer of the Gecko Moria Pirates. She later cooperated with Zoro and Dracule Mihawk.

- A former officer of the Gecko Moria Pirates. She later cooperated with Zoro and Dracule Mihawk. Boa Sandersonia - The second-in-command of the Kuja Pirates along with her sister Marigold.

- The second-in-command of the Kuja Pirates along with her sister Marigold. Boa Marigold - The second-in-command of the Kuja Pirates along with her sister Sandersonia.

- The second-in-command of the Kuja Pirates along with her sister Sandersonia. Hibari - A Marine captain. She is a member of the secret unit SWORD.

- A Marine captain. She is a member of the secret unit SWORD. Kalifa - A former agent of CP9 who was promoted to CP0, but didn't make the ranks of the masked agents, i.e. the elite members of the organization.

- A former agent of CP9 who was promoted to CP0, but didn't make the ranks of the masked agents, i.e. the elite members of the organization. Whitey Bay - The captain of a pirate crew in the New World. She was an ally of Whitebeard.

- The captain of a pirate crew in the New World. She was an ally of Whitebeard. Charlotte Galette - An officer of the Big Mom Pirates.

- An officer of the Big Mom Pirates. Baby 5 - A former member of the Donquixote Pirates, she married Sai and joined the Strawhat Grand Fleet along with him.

It would be interesting if Imu, the most mysterious antagonist in the series, was a woman. While the real identity of this character is a secret that One Piece author Eiichiro Oda is not going to reveal anytime soon, some fans have speculated that Imu could be a female, with a similar pattern to Naruto's Kaguya.

