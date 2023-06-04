One Piece: Nico Robin's 10 best outfits, ranked

Nico Robin is the archeologist of the Straw Hat Pirates, the protagonist group of One Piece. The only survivor of Ohara Island, Robin is one of the two known people who can currently decipher Poneglyphs. For this reason, she is especially sought after by the World Government.

A former member of Crocodile's Baroque Works, Nico Robin decided to join the Straw Hats, creating a sincere bond with her new comrades. Owing to the Flower-Flower Fruit, Robin can sprout duplicates of her body parts or entire body from any surface. Her dream is to find the Rio Poneglyph to learn the true history of the One Piece world.

Tall and slender, with shoulder-length black hair and dark eyes, Robin is a beautiful woman. Throughout the series, her clothing frequently changes, as does her hairstyle.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga for anime-only viewers.

From Thriller Bark to Enies Lobby, the 10 best looks of Nico Robin throughout One Piece, ranked

10) Fish-Man Island

Nico Robin in her post time skip outfit (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

After the two-year time skip, Robin removed her fringe and pulled her hair back, revealing her forehead. Her attire also changed, as she traded her typical dark-colored outfits for a more lively color scheme, reflecting the change of her mood with her stay in the Straw Hat crew. She started wearing a pair of sunglasses, a navy blue jacket, a long salmon sarong skirt, and red high-heeled shoes.

9) Raid on Onigashima

Nico Robin in her Onigashima outfit (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

During the Wano Arc, the Straw Hats received Japanese-themed outfits to blend with the island's residents. While most of them changed their clothing at the time of the raid on Onigashima, Nico Robin maintained a Japanese-style apparel. The ensemble consists of a short white yukata.

In her attire for the raid, Robin resembled a graceful kunoichi. She donned a short white yukata with a purple-flowered pattern, a dark purple sash, and a gold-flowered pattern black coat over her shoulders. Her hair was tied back, held in a ponytail by a red ribbon, and she wore dark high-heeled shoes.

8) Egghead

Nico Robin in her Egghead outfit (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

The Egghead Arc marks a major moment for Nico Robin, as she learned that Jaguar D. Saul, who apparently died to protect her many years before, in reality, survived, and went into hiding with the books that the Ohara scholars had saved from the Buster Call.

During the Straw Hats' staying on Vegapunk's island, Robin's garments included a leather jacket, gloves, earpieces, panties, and a pair of DOM Shoes. This attire gave Robin a cyberpunk-like appearance, while also highlighting her body with plenty of necklines.

7) Sabaody Archipelago

Nico Robin in her Sabaody outfit (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

At the moment of the crew's temporary separation, which led to the Straw Hats improving themselves to better face the New World, Nico Robin's outfit consisted of a black (violet, in the anime) cowboy hat, a sleeveless low-cut shirt, pants, and high-heeled shoes.

She also wore a string of round gold rings and ornaments around her waist, as well as a yellow and black foulard around her neck. Overall, this outfit was very refined and sophisticated, emphasizing Robin's mature character.

6) Dressrosa

Nico Robin in her Dressrosa outfit (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

In Dressrosa, Nico Robin lived a particular experience, as her first encounter with the dwarves of the Tontatta Tribe strongly resembles a similar situation narrated in Jonathan Swift's Gulliver's Travels. During the arc, she donned one of her classiest outfits in the entire series.

The apparel consisted of a short black dress, with her sunglasses and a pair of black high-heeled boots. Her hair were kept in a high ponytail, with a white bell-brimmed hat complementing her look flawlessly.

5) One Piece Film Z - Dancer outfit

Nico Robin as a dancer in One Piece Film: Z (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

As a result of Ain's Return-Return Fruit, during the events of One Piece Film: Z Nico Robin's age was turned back twelve years, which took her back to being 18. Following the developments featured in the movie, Robin started working as a dancer to infiltrate the Marines and obtain both pieces of information.

Robin's attire as an 18 years old dancer consisted of a purple top and a light-colored skirt, with her beautiful face framed by diamond-shaped earrings as well as other jewels adorning the rest of her body. Simple but effective, this outfit truly valorized Nico Robin's natural splendor.

4) Enies Lobby

Nico Robin in her Enies Lobby outfit (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

The Enies Lobby Arc was one of the most important moments in Robin's life. She left the Straw Hats and accepted to die in order to protect the crew from the World Government, but, after seeing how they came to rescue her, she chose to live, leaving behind her childhood hardships and fully embracing her new life.

In Enies Lobby, she wore a short black leather zip-up dress over a white polka-dotted underdress and a pair of black long high-heeled boots. Admittedly, Robin's outfit was handsome, and so was his character development during the arc.

3) Thriller Bark

Nico Robin in her Thriller Bark outfit (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

During the adventure set on Thriller Bark, Nico Robin wore a short dark violet dress with stockings held up by suspenders, and black high-heeled boots. This outfit was absolutely spot-on, being well suited for the atmosphere of the island and perfectly reflecting Robin's typical goth girl style.

2) Arabasta

Nico Robin in her outfit as Miss All Sunday (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

The arc set in Arabasta is widely considered one of the best in the entire series. It not only marked Nico Robin's introduction in the series, but her transition from being Miss All Sunday in Crocodile's Baroque Works to joining the Straw Hat Pirates.

Before being revealed as a good-hearted archeologist, Robin appeared as one of the most menacing and cold-blooded members of Crocodile's organization. At the time, Robin donned a dark violet corset, a matching skirt, a white fur-lined coat, and white high-heeled boots. The apparel was rendered iconic by a white cowboy hat.

1) One Piece Film Z - Pirate outfit

Nico Robin in her final outfit in One Piece Film: Z (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

In the conclusive part of Film: Z, the Straw Hat Pirates received special uniforms, in anticipation of the battle with Zephyr's Neo Marines. While Luffy and Zoro's outfits truly stood out, with their red capes symbolizing their attitude as Conquerors, Robin's attire was astonishing too.

Her apparel included an open black jacket, a pink and red bikini, red high-heeled boots and matching stockings, as well as an orange and black plumed hat. Everything put together with the fact that she started wielding a cutlass and a rifle, Robin really looked like an adventurous pirate heroine.

Final thoughts

Robin's character development throughout the series is remarkable (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

In a crew of hotheads like the Straw Hat Pirates, Nico Robin is the most serene individual. She treats Luffy with deep reverence. Even when he acts foolishly, Robin just laughs, supporting him unconditionally.

Intelligent and cultured, Robin loves to read books and investigate, as a legacy of her childhood spent with the scholars of Ohara. Nowadays, she is an archeologist who has outstanding historical knowledge and aims to know all the secrets of the world.

Rarely seen expressing her emotions, Robin has a macabre side, which leads her into speaking of ominous or morbid facts with amused calmness. As a result of her hardships, she is merciless in combat, especially when facing someone who does not respect history.

Although she joined the crew after the Arabasta Arc, Nico Robin truly considered herself a true member of the Straw Hat Pirates only after they rescued her in Enies Lobby. After the time skip, as a result of the time spent with them, Robin seems much more playful and relaxed than before.

