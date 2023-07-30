10 strongest fire users in One Piece, ranked

Whether they can produce and manipulate flames, use fire in some attacks, or literally transform into it, many One Piece characters have fiery powers. The franchise's most iconic fire-manipulating ability is probably the Flame-Flame Fruit, initially owned by Ace and then obtained by Sabo.

Recently, fans have been introduced to the Lunarian race, whose members, hailed as gods who can survive anything, have the innate ability to create and control flames.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1088.

The ten most powerful fire users in One Piece, ranked weakest to strongest as of chapter 1088

10) Portgas D. Ace

Ace (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

As the son of Gol D. Roger, Ace was born with rare traits such as the Will of D. and the ability to use Conqueror's Haki. If he hadn't died young, he could have fulfilled his natural-born potential by becoming an outstanding pirate.

Despite being only 20 years old, Ace was among the strongest members of the Whitebeard Pirates. However, Blackbeard defeated him and sold him to the World Government. During the Paramount War, Ace sacrificed his life to protect Luffy from Akainu.

Owing to the Logia-class Flame-Flame Fruit, Ace could transform his body into flames, unleashing ravaging attacks. Hailed as "Fire Fist" due to his signature move, which was powerful enough to destroy several ships at once, Ace was even able to match a Devil Fruit attack performed by Aokiji.

9) Sanji Vinsmoke

Sanji (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Sanji is the cook of the Straw Hat Pirates. Within the crew, his strength is only inferior to Luffy and Zoro's. Only relying on his legs to fight, Sanji can heat them to such a high temperature that they ignite, allowing him to perform Diable Jambe.

These flame powers, which also include resistance to heat, come from the genetic traits he received as a member of the Vinsmoke family. After awakening his genetic upgrades, Sanji became able to use Ifrit Jambe, an upgraded version of Diable Jambe.

Thus, he can now strike much harder and with greater speed. He also unlocked a durable esoskeleton. These enhancements enabled Sanji to defeat Queen, the third-strongest member of the Beasts Pirates.

8) King

King (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Impressed by his powers, Kaido recruited Alber as his right-hand man and gave him the name "King" to emphasize him as his strongest subordinate. A survivor of the mighty Lunarian race, King can use the flames on his back to withstand attacks without receiving any injury.

Combining his Lunarian abilities with his Ancient Zoan Fruit, King's durability surpasses even that of Kaido. He could block and endure the same moves that Zoro used to cut through Kaido's dragon scales. Unsurprisingly, King's Lunarian DNA was the source of the Seraphims' toughness.

King was hailed as "Widfire" for his ability to create flames as powerful as magma, which in the One Piece world is even stronger than fire. He could unleash ravaging magma-like fire blasts with massive range, as well as enhance his punches, kicks, and slashes with flames. By switching off the flames, he could trade some of his resilience for a sudden speed boost.

7) Marco

Marco (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

An experienced and influential pirate, Marco was Whitebeard's right-hand man. Owing to the powers of a Mythical Zoan, Marco can transform into a phoenix, which significantly increases his mobility and physical strength. Moreover, it grants him exceptional healing powers.

As long as he has enough stamina, Marco can regenerate any kind of damage he receives, no matter how deadly. Factoring in this ability, he was able to hold his own against Kizaru, clash with Big Mom, block attacks from King, and even Kaido and Akainu.

The source of Marco's healing abilities are his phoenix flames, which are stronger than normal fire. Owing to his regenerative powers, Marco was able to face King and Queen in a 1 vs. 2 battle, even though the fight was only temporary and he wasn't able to inflict much damage on them.

6) Sabo

Sabo (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Luffy and Ace's adoptive brother, Sabo, eventually became the right-hand man of Monkey D. Dragon, the leader of the Revolutionary Army. As the number two of such a prominent organization, Sabo is meant to be a capable fighter.

Aiming to carry Ace's legacy, Sabo ate the Flame-Flame Fruit, obtaining the ability to create and control fire. He can combine this power with his Armament Haki and the Dragon Claw Fist style of martial arts. In Dressrosa, he was able to stall Admiral Fujitora, although the latter was holding back, as Sabo himself noticed.

Recently, Sabo became famous as the "Flame Emperor". While it sounds very impressive, this moniker was not the result of any strength feat but a consequence of Sabo being considered the killer of a World Government-affiliated nation's king. As such, he became an idol for all opponents of the tyrannical institution.

5) Roronoa Zoro

Zoro (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

A master swordsman who aims to become the World's Strongest, surpassing even Dracule Mihawk, Zoro is Luffy's right-hand man. Impressively enough, Zoro is the only one among the Straw Hats who is, to a certain extent, close in power to Luffy. Their connection resembles that of Rayleigh and Roger.

Zoro is able to use the Foxfire Style, which allows him to cut through fire and generate flaming attacks. Even before upgrading his Haki, Zoro easily overcame Kaido's Bolo Breath and Big Mom's Prometheus.

He also performed the One Sword Style: Flying Dragon Blaze, a fiery slash that packed enough power to seriously threaten an Emperor. As Zoro was about to unleash this move, Big Mom shouted at Kaido to absolutely dodge it, worried that he could suffer severe damage otherwise.

After obtaining the enormous boost granted by the all-powerful Advanced Conqueror's Haki, Zoro wiped out a giant dragon of Lunarian fire, which, being akin to magma, is stronger than normal fire.

4) Big Mom

Big Mom (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Born with a tough body and insane physical strength, Big Mom is a genuine freak of nature. Trafalgar Law and Eustass Kid needed a numerical advantage to fight on par with her. Even then, Big Mom endured all their attacks, never losing consciousness.

She only ended up defeated because some bombs were dropped on her while she was in free fall into the void. Her endurance is definitely worthy of the status of Emperor, which she has held for many years. Her offensive power, however, is partially lacking compared to that of the other top-tier fighters.

Owing to the Soul-Soul Fruit, Big Mom can manipulate human souls to create creatureS called Homies. Imbued with Big Mom's own soul, Prometheus is a Homie made up of fire. Immune to almost all physical attacks, even if enhanced with Haki, Prometheus can also be combined with other Homies.

3) Kaido

Kaido (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Kaido, the captain of the Beasts Pirates as well as one of the Four Emperors, was hailed as the World's Strongest Creature for his supreme combat prowess. He excelled in every physical parameter and could further enhance his capabilities by using advanced versions of all three types of Haki.

Kaido single-handedly fought and overwhelmed mighty opponents such as Zoro and Yamato. He inflicted no less than four brutal beatings on Luffy, only ending up overpowered when Luffy combined his Gear 5 transformation with the boost granted by Advanced Conqueror's Haki.

As the owner of the Fish-Fish Fruit, Model: Azure Dragon, Kaido can turn himself into a fully fledged dragon or a human-dragon hybrid. He can perform a move called Bolo Breath, releasing destructive blasts of fire with enough power to obliterate mountains.

With his strongest move, Rising Dragon: Flame Bagua, Kaido generates a gigantic dragon composed of fire and Haki. Almost as big as the Onigashima island itself, to the point where it dwarfs Kaido's original dragon form, this technique instantly melts everything it comes into contact with.

2) Monkey D. Luffy

Luffy (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

After defeating Kaido, Luffy was declared one of the Four Emperors. A further testament to his exceptional might, the young pirate can use advanced versions of Observation, Armament, and even Conqueror's Haki.

Luffy ate the Human-Human Fruit, Model: Nika, which gave his body rubber-like properties and allowed him to enhance his physical capabilities via "Gears". With the Gear 5 form, which awakens the true powers of his Devil Fruit, Luffy can fight by following his imagination, like the "Sun God" Nika.

Combining the Gear transformations with his Haki, Luffy can perform strikeS with such speed and force that his fist ignites. Like all his other moves, Luffy can further enhance these techniques, i.e., Red Hawk and Red Roc, by adding Advanced Armament Haki and Advanced Conqueror's Haki.

1) Shanks

Shanks (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Shanks, the captain of the Red Hair Pirates as well as one of the Four Emperors, is immensely powerful. He can defeat Eustass Kid and Killer with a single blow and fight on equal ground with Dracule Mihawk, the World's Strongest Swordsman.

Shanks can perform Divine Departure, an Advanced Conqueror's Haki-enhanced slash, which was Gol D. Roger's signature technique. Exerting his Color of Conqueror, he can stop others from using Observation Haki while he can employ it to see in the future, and for no less than ten seconds.

Even Marine Admiral Ryogyoku was intimidated by Shanks and didn't dare to challenge him. Despite losing an arm, the "Red Hair" was able to clash with Whitebeard and block a punch from Akainu.

Shanks wields Gryphon, a large saber, which he can empower with his exceptional Haki. Although this has yet to be seen in the manga, One Piece author Eiichiro Oda declared that Shanks can use the blade to perform fiery attacks.

Final Thoughts

The ten strongest One Piece fire users, ranked by their overall might (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Even though they couldn't make the top ten, some characters at least deserve an honorable mention as powerful fire users in the One Piece franchise. This is the case with Mononosuke (who can transform into an exact replica of Kaido's Azure Dragon and perform Bolo Breath), as well as Franky, Oven, Kinemon, Black Maria, and Fossa.

Akainu would be at the top of the ranking, as he can unleash such heat that his targets get vaporized and melted. He wasn't included in the list because he doesn't create flames but exploits his Mag-Mag Fruit. It must be noted that, in One Piece, magma is stronger than fire.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.