Top 30 strongest One Piece characters active now, ranked

With the spoilers for One Piece chapter 1086 about to be released, the Egghead Arc is nearing its climax. In light of the ongoing battles, this thread will rank the 30 strongest fighters in the series. The list will only involve active characters in their current incarnation as of the latest chapter of One Piece.

Thus, characters who are dead (Xebec, Roger, Whitebeard, Oden, and more), presumed dead (Kaido, Big Mom, and more), or whose current status is unknown (Kid, Killer, King, Queen, Jack, and more) won't be included.

With regards to the Five Elders, chapter 1085 of One Piece confirmed that they are powerful fighters. However, as of now, the exact extent of their capabilities can't be gauged, so they won't be considered for this ranking.

Having grown old, some One Piece characters are now weaker than they were in their prime. This ranking will rate them in their old version, as the list only includes the current incarnation of each fighter.

The 30 most powerful One Piece characters active in the series as of chapter 1086, ranked weakest to strongest

30) Sanji Vinsmoke

Sanji (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Sanji has always been depicted as the third strongest member of the Straw Hat Pirates, trailing only behind Luffy and Zoro. The Straw Hat pirate's body recently evolved, gifting him with the Ifrit Jambe and a special esoskeleton. These upgrades enabled him to beat Queen, the third strongest member of the Beasts Pirates.

29) Rob Lucci

Lucci (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

After the time skip, Lucci made a much stronger comeback as an elite CP0 agent. He upgraded his Armament Haki and even evolved his Zoan Devil Fruit to Awakening. Despite exchanging some blows with Luffy, however, Lucci was no match for the latter's Gear 5 form.

28) Lafitte

Lafitte (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Most fans consider Lafitte the third strongest member of the Blackbeard Pirates after Teach and Shiryu. However, this may be controversial given that former Admiral Aokiji is seemingly part of the same group.

27) Lucky Roux

Lucky Roux (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

With might inferior only to Shanks and Benn Beckman, Lucky Roux is the third strongest member of the Red Hair Pirates. Roux has particularly strong legs and is the cook of the crew, making him a parallel to Sanji.

26) Charlotte Katakuri

Katakuri (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Katakuri can use Observation Haki to see slightly ahead in the future. Combining this ability with the powers of the Mochi-Mochi Fruit, which he evolved into Awakening, Katakuri can dodge most attacks and flank his enemies.

The mightiest of the three Sweet Commanders, Katakuri is Big Mom's strongest son. Katakuri gave Luffy significant trouble during the Whole Cake Island Arc, with their battle ending in a mutual knockout.

25) S-Bear

S-Bear (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Seraphims are cyborgs based on the former Seven Warlords and enhanced with the DNA of King, the latest Lunarian survivor. This grants them immense durability, to the point where Luffy likened them to Kaido.

The cyborg based on Bartholomew Kuma, S-Bear can use an artificial replica of the Paw-Paw Fruit to repel anything he touches with his pads. He can even perform Kuma's techniques, such as Ursus Shock.

24) Gion "Momousagi"

Momousagi (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Gion "Momousagi" is a particularly powerful Marine Vice Admiral. She and her colleague Chaton were deemed candidates to become the two new Admirals. While they ultimately didn't make the cut, the fact that they were considered for the position of Admiral emphasizes their immense strength.

23) Tokikake "Chaton"

Chaton (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Tokikake "Chaton" is a particularly powerful Marine Vice Admiral. A testament to his strength, he and his colleague Momousagi were seriously considered for the position of Admirals. Interestingly enough, their epithets follow the typical scheme of those of the Admirals, combining colors and animals.

22) Marco

Marco (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Marco has been Whitebeard's right-hand man for many years. An experienced Mythical Zoan user, Marco can turn himself into a phoenix, regenerating any kind of damage as well as increasing his mobility and physical strength.

Owing to his regenerative abilities, Marco could hold his own against Kizaru and Big Mom, block attacks from King, and even from Kaido. Marco was also able to stall King and Queen in 1 vs 2, although he couldn't hurt them significantly.

21) S-Hawk

S-Hawk (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

S-Hawk, the cyborg based on Dracule Mihawk, seems to be the strongest among all Seraphims. The Lunarian DNA he is empowered with allows S-Hawk to endure attacks from characters such as Luffy, Zoro and Blackbeard.

S- Hawk's destructive power is indeed frightening. With a single slash, he cut Amazon Lily's biggest mountain in half. The strike forced a man of Blackbeard's caliber to cover himself in Armament Haki, to withstand the attack without getting seriously injured.

20) Trafalgar D. Water Law

Law (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

A notable member of the Worst Generation, Law is a tactical fighter who relies on the powers of the Ope-Ope Fruit, which he evolved to "Awakening". Law's best attack is Puncture Wille, a shockwave that implodes everything that his sword pierces.

Combining their efforts, Law and his fellow Supernova Eustass Kid managed to defeat Big Mom, one of the Four Emperors. In the following arc, however, Law was no match for Blackbeard, who easily beat him.

19) Sabo

Sabo (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

As Dragon's right-hand man, Sabo is the number two of the Revolutionary Army. He can combine the fire-manipulating powers of the Flame-Flame Fruit with his Armament Haki and his peculiar martial art style. Even before becoming a Devil Fruit user, Sabo could easily defeat Blackbeard Pirates member Jesus Burgess.

18) Yamato

Yamato (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Yamato, despite being Kaido's daughter, sided with Luffy and the others. She was able to confront her father, holding her own against him for a certain amount of time. Although Kaido didn't go all out against her, this remains an impressive feat.

A natural-born Conqueror's Haki user, Yamato is one of the very few people strong enough to use the advanced version of this rare skill. Owing to the powers of a Mythical Zoan, she can also generate ice and enhance her physical abilities.

17) Sengoku (old)

Sengoku in his current aged incarnation (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

As a former Admiral and Feet Admiral, Sengoku is a living legend. His might has decreased with age, but he remains a major fighter, being one of the very few people who can use all three types of Haki. Owing to a Mythical Zoan Fruit, he can transform into a giant Buddha-like figure, generating powerful shockwaves.

16) Silvers Rayleigh (old)

Rayleigh in his current aged incarnation (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

The fearsome "Dark King", Rayleigh is Gol D. Roger's former right-hand man. A testament to Rayleigh's immense strength, Garp regarded him as a legend of the same caliber as Whitebeard, and the author directly compared his Haki to that of Shanks.

Even as a retired old man, Rayleigh remained powerful enough to intimidate Blackbeard and successfully fend off Admiral Kizaru, implying that in his prime he was stronger than them and most of the other top tiers.

15) Roronoa Zoro

Zoro (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Zoro is the strongest member of the Straw Hat Pirates after Luffy. Like Rayleigh with Roger, Zoro is Luffy's loyal right-hand man and the only member of the crew who is, to a certain extent, comparable in power to him.

A major member of the Worst Generation, Zoro is a master swordsman with outstanding physical prowess and Haki powers. He is now strong enough to put up a solid fight against most Admirals and Emperors, although he is yet to fully reach their level.

Zoro fought and injured Kaido, leaving him with a scar. After unlocking the Advanced Conqueror's Haki, a rare game-changing ability that only the mightiest fighters can achieve, Zoro soundly defeated King, Kaido's strongest subordinate.

14) Shiryu

Shiryu (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Before the time skip, Shiryu was as strong as Magellan, the owner of the dreadful Venom-Venom Fruit. Two years later, Shiryu obtained the Clear-Clear Fruit, further maximizing his lethality as a swordsman.

Shiryu was depicted as the second strongest member of the Blackbeard Pirates right after Marshall D. Teach. However, this has generated a debate among fans, given that former Admiral Aokiji is apparently part of the same crew.

13) Aramaki "Ryogyoku"

Ryogyoku (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Aramaki "Ryokugyu" is a Marine Admiral. Owing to the Logia-type Woods-Woods Fruit, he can create plant life. He can overwhelm his enemies with large-scale attacks, impaling them with sharpened tree branches that dehydrate living creatures.

Ryogyoku easily beat King and Queen (although they were already weakened from before) as well as the Nine Red Scabbards. He also defeated and captured Edward Weevil.

It's rumored that the katana Ryokugyu carries around is a Black Blade. However, to this day, there is no information about Ryokugyu's sword and his proficiency in wielding it, leaving the subject open to speculation.

12) Benn Beckman

Benn Beckman (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Benn is the second-in-command of the Red Hair Pirates. His capabilities have indeed been directly compared to those of Shanks. Being the man on whom "Red Hair" can rely the most, Benn is bound to be unbelievably strong.

Benn possesses Haki comparable, if not superior, to that of the Marine Admirals. By shooting Haki-enhanced bullets, his flintlock rifle becomes a highly destructive weapon. At one point, Benn brutally beat Eustass Kid, leaving him mutilated from his left arm.

11) Issho "Fujitora"

Fujitora (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

A testament to his prowess as a Marine Admiral, Fujitora, even while manifestly holding himself back, fended off Sabo, the number two of the Revolutionary Army, during their scuffle in Dressrosa.

Owing to the Press-Press Fruit, Fujitora can create and manipulate gravitational forces, which he can combine with his swordsmanship. Fujitora's Observation Haki is exceptional, allowing him to fight effectively despite being blind.

10) Monkey D. Garp (old)

Garp in his current aged incarnation (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

In his prime days, Garp was strong enough to fight on par with Gol D. Roger, the Pirate King. At one point, he teamed up with Roger to fight Xebec. Their victory against this fearsome foe earned Garp an everlasting reputation as the "Marine Hero."

Even as an old man, many years past his prime, Garp's capabilities allow him to easily overpower a pirate of Marco's caliber. Coating his punch with Armament Haki and Conqueror's Haki, Garp can destroy an entire town with a single blow.

9) Kuzan "Aokiji"

Aokiji (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Before the time skip, Aokiji and his colleague Akainu fought a ten-day-long battle for the position of the next Fleet Admiral. Akainu stood up as the winner and Aokiji left the Marines. He then seemingly joined the Blackbeard Pirates.

Owing to the Logia-class Ice-Ice Fruit, Aokiji can create and control ice, freezing anything or anyone. In the Paramount War, Aokiji defeated Whitebeard Pirates Commander Jozu and fought very well against Whitebeard himself.

8) Borsalino "Kizaru"

Kizaru (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Borsalino "Kizaru" is a Marine Admiral. Despite his relaxed attitude, he is a mighty fighter who has no issues confronting the strongest pirates in the world. He left the battlefield in Marineford totally unscathed, despite clashing with Marco and Whitebeard.

Using the Logia-class Glint-Glint Fruit, Kizaru can move and attack at the speed of light. He can also shoot accurate and destructive laser beams, as well as create a large lightsaber that he can wield skillfully enough to clash on par with a swordsman of Rayleigh's caliber.

7) Monkey D. Luffy

Luffy (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

After defeating the mighty Kaido, Luffy, the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates, was declared one of the Four Emperors. A further testament to his prowess, Luffy can use advanced versions of Observation, Armament, and even Conqueror's Haki.

The Human-Human Fruit Model: Nika gives Luffy's body rubber-like properties. Using forms called "Gears," he can enhance his physical capabilities. Luffy recently unlocked the Gear 5 form, which allows him to fight following his imagination, similarly to the Sun God Nika.

6) Sakazuki "Akainu"

Akainu (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Sakazuki "Akainu" became the Marine Fleet Admiral after winning a furious fight against Aokiji. Owing to the lethal Mag-Mag Fruit, Akainu can burn and melt anything in his path. He killed Portgas D. Ace and fatally wounded the all-powerful Whitebeard.

A testament to Akainu's physical might, he was able to endure two punches from Whitebeard, who was fueled by rage and the use of Haki and Tremor-Tremor Fruit. Whitebeard's second blow was strong enough to split Marineford in two as a side effect.

Nonetheless, Akainu recovered swiftly and then went on a rampage. He annihilated the likes of Jinbe and Ivankov and fended off the entire collective of Whitebeard's commanders (minus Ace and Jozu, but including Marco and Vista, and adding former Warlord Crocodile).

5) Marshall D. Teach "Blackbeard"

Blackbeard (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Teach is the captain of the Blackbeard Pirates and one of the Four Emperors. He used the Dark-Dark Fruit to defeat Ace. Upon adding the Tremor-Tremor Fruit, he took down Marco. After the time skip, Teach easily beat Boa Hancock and later annihilated Trafalgar Law.

The Dark-Dark Fruit enables Teach to conjure a black void that devours and crushes everything. He can even nullify the abilities of other Devil Fruit users. However, unlike other Logia fruits, this item does not give access to an intangible elemental state.

The Tremor-Tremor Fruit grants Teach immense attacking power and destructive capabilities. Considered to be the strongest within the Paramecia-class, the Tremor-Tremor Fruit is said to be able to destroy the world.

4) Shanks

Shanks (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

The captain of the fearsome Red Hair Pirates, Shanks is one of the Four Emperors. Shanks is immensely powerful, having comparable might to Dracule Mihawk, the World's Strongest Swordsman. Their clashes reverberated across the entire Grand Line.

Unleashing his superior Conqueror's Haki, Shanks can stop others from using their Color of Observation. Even Ryokugyu, a Marine Admiral, was scared to fight against Shanks after being exposed to his powerful aura.

Despite losing one arm, Shanks is strong enough to clash on par with Whitebeard. With a single Haki-enhanced slash from his sword Grpyhon, Shanks annihilated Eustass Kid and his right-hand man, Killer, over the course of a few seconds.

3) Dracule Mihawk

Mihawk (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

As the World's Strongest Swordsman, Mihawk is a man even stronger than Shanks, who is an outstanding fighter in his own right. Ever since Shanks lost an arm, the Mihawk has been waiting for an even mightier challenger.

That person will likely be Zoro, who is improving to reach the level required to confront Mihawk and his fearsome Black Blade, the mightiest sword in One Piece. To this day, only a glimpse of Mihawk's capabilities has been shown.

Even Mihawk's most casual swings can cut in half icebergs as big as mountains, implying that his full power is exceptional. Unsurprisingly, Mihawk's presence in the Cross Guild is enough to give the organization the status of the Yonko crew.

2) Monkey D. Dragon

Dragon (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

As the founder and leader of the Revolutionary Army, the only military force that actively seeks to overthrow the World Government, Dragon is known as the "World's Worst Criminal".

Dragon's fighting abilities are yet to be revealed, but there's little doubt that his might is considerable. Being Garp's son and Luffy's father, there's no way Dragon doesn't possess the same outstanding Conqueror's Haki.

1) Imu

Imu is likely the strongest and final villain in One Piece (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Imu is bound to be the final and strongest villain in the series. This cryptic figure, whose true identity is yet to be revealed, gives direct orders to the Five Elders, the highest-ranked Celestial Dragons.

Owing to a devastating ability or weapon that can be used very quickly, Imu can rain down beams of energy from the sky with enough power to completely destroy an island within seconds. As seen in One Piece chapter 1085, Imu can also transform into a dreadful creature.

Final Thoughts

The 20 strongest characters active in the series as of One Piece 1086 (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Despite their might, many characters weren't strong enough to make the top 30. However, given their remarkable feats and abilities, they still deserve an honorable mention, broadening the list to a sort of top 50:

31) Magellan - The ruler of Impel Down, he owns the vicious Venom-Venom Fruit.

- The ruler of Impel Down, he owns the vicious Venom-Venom Fruit. 32) S-Snake - The Seraphim based on Boa Hancock.

- The Seraphim based on Boa Hancock. 33) Crocodile - A former Warlord, he co-founded Cross Guild alongside Mihawk.

- A former Warlord, he co-founded Cross Guild alongside Mihawk. 34) Boa Hancock - The Pirate Empress of Amazon Lily and a former Warlord.

- The Pirate Empress of Amazon Lily and a former Warlord. 35) S-Shark - The Seraphim based on Jinbe.

- The Seraphim based on Jinbe. 36) Jesus Burgess - A prominent member of the Blackbeard Pirates.

- A prominent member of the Blackbeard Pirates. 37) Jinbe - A former Warlord who joined the Straw Hat Pirates.

- A former Warlord who joined the Straw Hat Pirates. 38) Yasopp - A prominent member of the Red Hair Pirates.

- A prominent member of the Red Hair Pirates. 39) Van Augur - A prominent member of the Blackbeard Pirates.

- A prominent member of the Blackbeard Pirates. 40) Avalo Pizarro - A prominent member of the Blackbeard Pirates.

- A prominent member of the Blackbeard Pirates. 41) Inu - One of the two leaders of the Minks. An equal to Neko.

- One of the two leaders of the Minks. An equal to Neko. 42) Neko - One of the two leaders of the Minks. An equal to Inu.

- One of the two leaders of the Minks. An equal to Inu. 43) Emporio Ivankov - A major commander of the Revolutionary Army.

- A major commander of the Revolutionary Army. 44) Kaku - An elite agent of CP0. He is Rob Lucci's right-hand man.

- An elite agent of CP0. He is Rob Lucci's right-hand man. 45) Stussy - An elite agent of CP0. The clone of Miss Stussy Buckingham.

- An elite agent of CP0. The clone of Miss Stussy Buckingham. 46) Tsuru (old) - A major Marine officer.

- A major Marine officer. 47) Morley - A commander of the Revolutionary Army.

- A commander of the Revolutionary Army. 48) Koby - A member of SWORD with notable talent and potential.

- A member of SWORD with notable talent and potential. 49) Daz Bonez - Crocodile's right-hand man, he joined Cross Guild with him.

- Crocodile's right-hand man, he joined Cross Guild with him. 50) Denjiro - The most powerful member of the Nine Red Scabbards.

After the closure of the Wano Arc, the ongoing Egghead Arc gives readers a clearer overview of the established power levels of One Piece. As the series includes many various abilities, some 1v1 matchups may have unpredictable outcomes.

Following the system that this list was based on, a character ranked higher is most likely stronger than one ranked below, especially if the comparison is between fighters of whole different levels. Moreover, Haki is usually the deciding factor in a battle.

